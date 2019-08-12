Google: Mapping The Hidden Value In The Company's Assets

Per our estimates, while the core Google business is undervalued, the upside optionality that Maps brings to the company can make Google's stock a multi-bagger.

The company’s more prominent assets of Search, YouTube and Cloud have been in the news for privacy concerns, content issues and management dynamics.

Looking under the hood of Google’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) businesses, we find that while the company’s distributed infrastructure has been beaten into shape to be sold as cloud, not much has been done with Google’s geo-services offerings or Google Maps. Over the subsequent discussion, we detail out what makes Maps an underappreciated asset, capable of catapulting Google’s valuation to double its current levels.

That unconventional spirit has been a driving force throughout our history – inspiring us to do things like rethink the mobile device ecosystem with Android and map the world with Google Maps.

Interestingly, only a couple of businesses make it to the first few lines of the 10K. We look at Google’s lines of businesses to make sense of why Android and more importantly Maps, are the key to Google’s growth.

Advertising

Google is best known for its search engine, which was the result of the famed page-rank algorithm. The company has outgrown its image as that of just a search advertising company, but still derives the bulk of its revenue from advertising.

Advertising revenue is derived from many components:

Paid clicks for our Google properties represent engagement by users and include clicks on advertisements by end-users related to searches on Google.com, clicks related to advertisements on other owned and operated properties including Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Play; and viewed YouTube engagement ads. Impressions for our Google Network Members' properties include impressions displayed to users served on Google Network Members' properties participating primarily in AdMob, AdSense for Content, AdSense for Search, and Google Ad Manager (includes what was formerly DoubleClick AdExchange).

While the company does not mention Android here, the EU had slapped a $5 billion fine on Google stating:

Our case is about three types of restrictions that Google has imposed on Android device manufacturers and network operators to ensure that traffic on Android devices goes to the Google search engine. In this way, Google has used Android as a vehicle to cement the dominance of its search engine.

Given that Android has over 2.5 billion users, EU’s fine translated into ~$2 per Android user. The company has since been making changes to its products to align itself better with regulatory requirements. However, Google, along expected lines was not very pleased with the ruling. Sudar Pichai, Google’s CEO, laid out his perspective in a detailed post:

In 2007, we chose to offer Android to phone makers and mobile network operators for free. Of course, there are costs involved in building Android, and Google has invested billions of dollars over the last decade to make Android what it is today. This investment makes sense for us because we can offer phone makers the option of pre-loading a suite of popular Google apps (such as Search, Chrome, Play, Maps and Gmail), some of which generate revenue for us, and all of which help ensure the phone ‘just works’, right out of the box. Phone makers don’t have to include our services; and they’re also free to pre-install competing apps alongside ours. This means that we earn revenue only if our apps are installed, and if people choose to use our apps instead of the rival apps. The free distribution of the Android platform, and of Google’s suite of applications, is not only efficient for phone makers and operators—it’s of huge benefit for developers and consumers. If phone makers and mobile network operators couldn’t include our apps on their wide range of devices, it would upset the balance of the Android ecosystem. So far, the Android business model has meant that we haven't had to charge phone makers for our technology, or depend on a tightly controlled distribution model.

Whichever way you read this post, the message is clear – if Google can’t monetize through ads, they will need to charge. The important question isn’t will people be willing to pay, but who will pay and how much will be paid. With 2.5 billion users, imagining $10-20 per user kind of a number is not very difficult. Although it may lead to some loss of users, if the phone manufacturers were to pay it, the impact should be minimal.

However, we don’t think that will be enough to cover for the loss of advertising revenue from the captive apps that Google has. Considering that Google also realizes this, they haven’t gone to the extent of charging for their products. Although some products have started to see a freemium model, while others have seen an increase in pricing.

Looking at the annual financials for the last five years also shows that Google’s own properties have delivered a lot more revenue than third party sites.

Across all of Google’s assets, the company has been able to analyze user information to target ads and despite the fall in price-per-click, it has been a reasonably strong business model. The assets have lent value to the core business and the core business has also espoused value to the drivers. As an example, YouTube was estimated to be worth $160 billion.

Chrome has become an integral part of browsing and Maps has assumed an almost utility like proportion for navigation with its leading market share. A 2018 survey found that Google Maps was the leading navigation app in the market. Coupled with the EU’s findings of Google nudging users to use its products, a large majority of the 2 billion-plus user use maps. Our conjecture gets validated by a 2014 report that Google Maps had more than a billion users. A 2016 estimate had pegged Maps revenue potential to be $5 billion by 2020. We think that the potential for Google Maps is far greater than what has been estimated.

Sizing up Google Maps

We cannot overemphasize the importance of Maps to Google. The first phase of marketing disruption were display and search ads. Facebook took the baton forward with social advertising and Amazon has taken it a step further with advertising that leads to fulfilment. What Google Maps brings to the table is far ahead in terms of consumption and much more immersive than anything seen before. With Maps, Google can help an advertiser meet the customer where they are, literally!

In fact, Google had commissioned a couple of studies in 2013 to understand the size of the geo- services market.

The studies found that the estimated size of all the different use cases added up to a whopping $1.6 trillion! And expected to grow 30% annually. So, what are Google Maps’ primary use cases or how does Google Maps currently make money for Google? While Chrome makes money by saving Google royalty fees, Maps brings direct revenues to the company through ads (currently) and subscription to the Google Maps API. Per our estimates, 50-60% of Android users use Maps, which translates into 1.2-1.5 billion users. So, what can you do with an audience of 1.2 billion?

For beginners, Maps presents a natural social network that already engages users to work together when Google Maps crowdsources information on traffic data from the activity levels of users.

A simple application of engagement could include chat (preferably a socket-based architecture). Touch a pin by the name of the person and see if they are available. Add Waymo/Waze/ride-sharing to the mix and you could have the ability to plan trips. Local merchants advertising on Maps could attract users to such destinations (bars, joints etc).

The ability to find someone around and chat with them could be invaluable to achieve ‘fulfilment’ from finding (places to visit, people to be with), planning (chat / VOIP calls) and executing a transaction (paying for the trip, food, movie tickets etc).

In one stroke, Google would have brought together a bouquet of capabilities to over a billion people that the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Uber (NYSE: UBER) have been trying to build for long. At the scale of a billion-plus people, data usage and privacy could be of concern. However, if the Facebook episode tells us anything about human behavior, the capitulation towards well-crafted platforms (based on user preference for seamless, single-window experience) is likely to trump data-sharing concerns.

Considering the bulk of Google’s revenue comes from mobile, we try to estimate the incremental revenue from Maps (should the company pivot along the lines of what we have discussed).

We have tried to estimate the revenue potential of incremental usage considering two models – an ad-supported model and a subscription/commission-based model. A comparison with a subscription/commission-based model is important because of the growing noise around the ability to pay for data.

However, as evident, the pricing to reach the revenue levels of the ad-supported model is likely to be difficult to achieve. Also taking into consideration that such steep level of pricing is unlikely to go down well with the emerging market audience that Google has been incrementally targeting for growth, we believe that the company is likely to continue with its ad-supported format with product developments to comply with regulatory requirements.

Google Cloud and other revenues

All of the Maps and other offerings from Google’s stable are anchored in its base, which the company now also sells to external customers as the cloud. While there has been a limited discussion about the technical prowess of Google’s products, in case of the cloud the company had been facing a different kind of an issue – the ability to sell the product. However, Google seems to have pulled an ace in Thomas Kurian from Oracle last year. In the 2Q 2019 commentary, the management disclosed that cloud revenues had a run rate of $8 billion per year, up from $1 billion a quarter as disclosed in 4Q 2017.

Anecdotally, Google cloud has started winning in situations where the company would have previously lost out to the likes of AWS or Azure.

We expect Google to see strong growth in cloud, on the back of the company’s acquisitions, investment in sales and associations.

The dark horse potential looks the highest for Oracle and Google. For Oracle due to the traction in the cloud, with the upside potential and for Google due to the depth the company’s engineering bench and thus the ability to attract sales. IBM could also emerge as a dark horse, but the wait might be longer.

Evidently, Thomas Kurian has been able to hit the ground running with the company clocking in an annual cloud revenue run-rate of $8 billion a year in less than an year of the Oracle veteran joining.

(You can read more about our thoughts on Google’s cloud business in our series on the cloud).

Excluding cloud, Google’s Other revenues consist of hardware revenues, revenue from the apps, in-app purchases and digital content sales on Google Play store and incubation projects. We expect these ancillary businesses to contribute meaningfully due to the growing app economy and Google’s hardware ambitions.

Valuation

We value Google based on Option 1. Using a sum of parts approach, we value the core business on an FCF multiple and then also value the call options in form of chat, ride-sharing and commerce (there could be many other use cases, but we are limiting ourselves to ideas which look realizable in the foreseeable future).

The cake

Google’s core business is fairly stable and we thus value it on a DCF basis with a discount rate of 7.5% and a terminal growth rate of 1.7%, arrived at by looking at the long term growth rates of the revenue and FCF. We arrive at a DCF value of $1,226 billion or a price to 2021 FCF of 25x, representing a 4% FCF yield, which is quite inexpensive considering where the 10 yr is trading at. Even adjusting for risk (primarily from regulation), we think 4% provides a sufficient cushion. At our expected 2021 FCF of $49 billion, the core business in itself has an upside of over 50%.

Icing, cherry and more

We value all the other three businesses on a P/S basis, primarily to reflect the startup-like revenue acceleration in these ventures.

For the chat business, while Facebook had acquired Whatsapp for $19 billion at 190x revenue, we think a sane multiple for an in-house chat venture could be in the range of 15-20x. Going with the lower end of the range, at 16x sales, we think Google’s location-based chat could be worth $260 billion.

For the ride-sharing business, comparable companies such as Uber and Lyft (NSADAQ: LYFT) trade at 5-7x sales. Considering the limited need for marketing, shared cost base and an advertising-driven revenue model, we expect Google’s ride-sharing to garner a higher multiple at 10x. Although not much compared with the scale of Google’s other businesses, ride-sharing could add another $10 billion-plus to the overall business.

For the commerce business, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) trade at 7-8x, while Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) trade at 18x. We expect Google’s location advantage to be able to achieve socially driven fulfilment (search, buy, transact, deliver), leading to a multiple that is closer to the upper end of the band. At an estimated revenue of $21 billion in 2021, the commerce business could be worth $340 billion.

Notably, most (rather all) of these use cases are likely to earn back the capital invested in them since the backend would be that of Google (unlike most tech plays who keep struggling with tying technology to business), the marginal cost of marketing to a captive audience should be minimal and the advertising-based revenue model will be operated by the company which had mastered it in the first place.

Although Google has not been very successful in some of its consumer ventures in the past, the downside risks to our thesis are less from execution and more from regulation. Recently President Trump had raised concerns about Google potentially working with China and engaging in illegal election activities.

It is no secret that big tech has been under the scrutiny of regulators throughout the world and should another EU-like fine come about, it could dent Google’s cash flows. Although to derail our thesis on Google, more serious sweeping changes to data policies would be needed. An example could be regulation forcing Google to pivot its business model to a subscription-based model (Option 2).

Conclusion

As we discussed above, on a core basis Google is undervalued. For the investors willing to bet a little longer-term from a business standpoint, the upside optionality is another 80%+. The question is what makes us so bullish about Maps? There is no dearth of analysis which talks as to why Google Maps is the best product out there and the lack of effective alternatives. We think that the amount of investment that has gone into Maps and the market share that Google Maps commands, makes for a fairly defensible moat. Overall, we think Maps is Google’s crown jewel and has not been adequately appreciated.

