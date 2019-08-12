GoGold: New Record Production Levels And Costs Looking To Decline Going Forward

Costs have stabilized for now, but they should move further down going forward.

Investment Thesis

The stock price for GoGold (OTC:GLGDF) has more than doubled since the bottom in late 2018. The primary reason is the increase in production at Parral but the company has also showed impressive exploration results from Los Ricos. The increase in metal prices has naturally had an impact as well. I think GoGold has plenty of upside left and I remain long.

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

Operational Update

After the low point during Q4 2018 of 240,939 ounces of silver equivalent production, levels have consistently increased at Parral reaching a record level of 451,011 ounces of silver equivalent production in the most recent quarter.

Figure 2 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Costs seems to have stabilized over the last two quarters with adjusted cash cost around $10-$11 per ounce and adjusted AISC about $3 per ounce above that.

Figure 3 - Source: Quarterly Reports

One slight concern is the increase in general and administrative expenses, which seems to have climbed from closer to $1M per quarter to now $1.25M per quarter. If metal prices continue to climb, this has a minor impact, but I still view it as a slight concern that management raises compensation levels while the company is not yet cash flow positive.

Apart from general and admin, there are several reasons to assume costs will continue to decrease going forward.

Stacked ounces over the last two quarters have been well above production levels, which can be seen in figure 4 further below. Once the numbers are more inline, not only will production hopefully be higher but cost per ounce will come down as well.

On the 20th of June, the company announced the installation of a SART plant which will be completed by the end of 2019. The plant will decrease costs by re-generation of cyanide which has had a large impact on cost, and it will also enable recovery of copper.

There are always some fixed aspects included in cash costs, if ounces continue to climb towards 500,000 ounces per quarter, costs per ounce should decrease some.

Ounces sold were this quarter about 3% below ounces produced, which also has a minor negative impact on costs per ounce.

Figure 4 - Source: Quarterly Reports

I have earlier assumed adjusted AISC per ounce to reach $11 per ounce which I still think a reasonable estimate and will come to pass within the coming year.

Exploration Results

The exploration rights at Los Ricos were acquired for the low sum of $1.2M to be paid over the next 5 years in monthly installments. GoGold also has the right to cancel the exploration and future payments at any time during the project. Should GoGold ultimately elect to acquire the property, it will cost an additional $11M together with some minor royalties.

GoGold has so far drilled 44 holes totalling 5,914m out of the intended 10,000m. The results have been very encouraging with gold equivalent grade mostly in the 2-5 grams per tonne range. There have also been a handful of drill holes with extremely good grades, above 10 gold equivalent g/t. It is also worth pointing out that all the exploration drilling has so far been done near surface (above 200m), which increases the likelihood of economical production.

Conclusion

Gold is presently trading just below $1,500/oz and silver below $17/oz which will likely enable GoGold to be cash flow positive even when accounting for the ongoing exploration drilling. Once costs decline in the next few quarters, the company should start to generate significant cash flows. It has taken slightly longer than I anticipated to reach that stage and we aren't there just yet, but the company continues to show improvements quarter by quarter which is encouraging.

I am long GoGold and I have no plans to start taking profits at this stage. I still expect further upside even if metal prices stagnate here. If we continue to see metal prices rise, it will naturally benefit GoGold as well even if it might happen with a lag compared to the large-scale producers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.