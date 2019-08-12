Zillow: Remain Patient As The Company Takes On Real Estate 2.0

Despite greater overall losses, Zillow generated positive gross margins in its Homes segment this quarter, up from a loss last quarter and several points better than Redfin Now.

The company added seven Zillow Offers markets in Q2 and is planning four new markets for launch in early 2020.

Investors balked at growing losses in the Homes segment (Zillow Offers), which essentially decimated all of the earnings of the flagship Premier Agent business.

Zillow's (Z) powerful recovery this year has just been interrupted by the company's latest Q2 results. Despite reporting strong top-line growth (driven by Zillow Offers) as well as an earnings beat in spite of the losses generated by Zillow Offers, shares of Zillow have tanked more than 20% after reporting earnings. Investors continued to poke at their biggest point of contention with Zillow last year: the company's home-flipping losses.

Data by YCharts

Defying the cold reaction from the markets since a year ago, Zillow has continued to push aggressively forward with Zillow Offers, opening seven new markets in Q2: Nashville, Fort Collins, Portland, Dallas-Fort Worth, Colorado Springs, Cincinnati, and Tucson. Management believes the company is driving toward a future state it calls "Real Estate 2.0" in which Zillow is guiding customers through the entire process of a purchase or sale, not simply referring agents to them anymore.

Both Zillow and Redfin (RDFN) have made this tectonic shift in their business models over the past year (see my latest take on Redfin here), but I believe there's one key difference between the two online real estate giants. Both companies operate a primary business outside of Zillow Offers/Redfin Now, but in Zillow's case, that primary business is a highly profitable, rich-margin advertising and mortgage referral cash cow. Despite Zillow Offers' losses, the company's primary business has been able to cover that shortfall and keep Zillow at least EBITDA-neutral as we wait for Zillow Offers to scale into profitability. Zillow Offers is only one year old, after all; and in that short amount of time the business has grown to a $1 billion run rate. Like any startup, Zillow's focus in its Homes segment has been growth, with the expectation of profitability later.

This is different from Redfin, whose primary business isn't online advertising - but a low-margin real estate brokerage. Redfin's policy of paying salaries instead of commissions to its real estate agents has hurt it in a period of cooling home sales (driven by high prices and low inventory), and the company's decision to cut sellers' agent fees to a mere 1% in many markets has hurt revenue growth in its brokerage segment. Unlike Zillow, Redfin's brokerage business isn't able to offset its losses in home-flipping.

The bullish case on Zillow, in my view, remains sound. The Zillow portfolio includes some of the most powerful brands in online real estate that virtually every modern buyer or seller consults prior to a transaction, ensuring the stability of the company's cash-generating Premier Agent business. This business will continue to keep Zillow afloat as we wait for Zillow Offers to eventually turn a profit.

Stay long here and buy the dip.

Q2 results: Premier Agent profits hold Zillow's EBITDA at breakeven

Here's a look at Zillow's second-quarter results:

Figure 1. Zillow 2Q19 earnings data Source: Zillow 2Q19 earnings release

Total revenues grew 84% y/y to $599.6 million, comfortably beating Wall Street's expectations of $585.1 million (+80% y/y) by a four-point margin. Almost all of this growth, of course, was driven by the Homes segment, which grew to $248.9 million in revenues and hit just shy of a $1 billion annualized run rate.

You'll note as well that the IMT segment, which houses Zillow's Premier Agent business, maintained its 6% y/y growth pace - the same as last quarter. The company continued to find traction with its Flex payment model for advertising agents, which allows them to pay a success fee to Zillow upon the completion of a sale instead of upfront. Note also that the expansion of the delayed-payments Flex model necessitates a push-out of revenue into future quarters, which is the primary driver behind Zillow's reduction in its IMT revenue guidance for the year.

Zillow also noted in its shareholder letter that "we were pleased to advertiser retention return to historic norms." Recall that last year, around the same time that Zillow was building up Zillow Offers, the company experienced high advertiser churn in its Premier Agent business due to pricing changes. Now, the strength in this segment and the $64.1 million in adjusted EBITDA it generated was enough to offset the -$56.5 million of losses in Homes.

Zillow Offers profitability and long-term strategy

The profitability of the Homes segment is the elephant in the room in any Zillow discussion, as Homes' losses has decimated Zillow's massive profitability in the year-ago quarter. Despite the ballooning of losses, it's useful to see Zillow's progress on a unit basis. This quarter, Zillow delivered gross returns of $1.2 million of Homes sales of $248.9 million (representing 786 total transactions in the quarter, and average of ~$317,000 per sale), representing a 50bps gross margin:

Figure 2. Zillow Homes results Source: Zillow Q2 shareholder letter

This means that on average, Zillow is at least profiting off each sale without counting interest on the initial holding period. This is also a significant improvement from Q1, where Zillow generated a gross margin of -10bps on its Homes sales. And while a 50bps gross margin in this segment seems low, compare that to Redfin - which is generating a -2% margin.

A business that's only a year old needs time to scale, and Redfin believes that it can hit 400-500bps of gross margin over the long term. At Redfin's current average sale price, this means a gross profit of approximately $16,000 per home, and at a $1 billion annualized run rate, this would generate $50 million of gross margin dollars for the company annually, while also generating tertiary benefits to Zillow's other businesses. Recall that the overall strategy for Zillow Offers isn't simply to turn a small profit on flipping homes, but also build a pipeline for fee-driven services in Zillow's mortgage and title businesses. Per the company's shareholder letter commentary:

Over time, our unit economics should benefit even more from other adjacent services, like mortgage origination, title and escrow. We expect to be able to leverage these services to support Zillow Offers and improve the consumer’s overall transaction experience, while also generating cost savings for Zillow and our customers. Longer-term, these services can ultimately be offered in conjunction with Zillow Home Loans and Premier Agents in non-Zillow-owned home transactions."

Zillow has reported that Zillow Mortgage Loans, a business that generates 3,000 loans per month, now has a 33% attach rate to homes sold on Zillow Offers.

The company has also noted that it is moving inventory according to schedule (which is important as unsold homes create holding costs as well as interest expense). Per CFO Allen Parker's comments on the Q2 earnings call:

As of the end of Q2, only about 4% of homes held in our inventory were greater than 60 days past their underwritten hold time, with the vast majority of those homes under contract to be sold."

In short, as Zillow Offers continues to expand (to a total of 26 U.S. markets by early next year), we are seeing evidence of increasing economies of scale and improving performance, despite many investors' view of the Homes segment as merely a cash pit.

How should investors react?

In my view, while the absolute dollar amount of Zillow Homes' losses may be staggering, we have to look at it in the context of prior periods and versus competitors. Zillow has made a 60bps improvement in Homes gross margins in a single quarter alone, and plans to deliver up to 450bps of further improvement over the medium to long term. We note as well that Zillow Offers' profitability is far higher at present than Redfin Now, and also has a highly profitable Premier Agent business to offset losses in Homes in the near term.

Stay long on Zillow as it continues to reinvent itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.