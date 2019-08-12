Valeura Energy, Inc. (PNWRF) CEO Sean Guest on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeura Energy, Inc. (OTCPK:PNWRF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Sean Guest - President & CEO

Steve Bjornson - CFO

Chen Lin - Lin Asset Management

Chris Potter - Northern Border Investments

Garett Ursu - Cormark Securities

Charlie Sharp - Canaccord Genuity

David Lu - Hedgehog Capital

Paul Luko - Private Investor

Patrick McGuire - Private Investor

Welcome to the Valeura second-quarter 2019 results conference call.

Sean Guest

Thank you, Operator. Welcome to Valeura Energy's second-quarter results conference call. Joining me here in Calgary are Steve Bjornson, CFO; Lyle Martinson, our COO: and Robin Martin, IR manager.

Before getting started I would like to draw your attention to our general disclaimer, which is provided on our corporate website, and the advisories on slide 2 of our updated corporate presentation, which is also on our website and available by Linked to those of you who are joining through the webcast. In particular, please take note of the advisories regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures used in this discussion.

So, as of this morning we filed our financial and operating results for Q2 2019 and an update of our stimulation and testing program. Everything is available on SEDAR and on our website. I'm going to first touch on some highlights from our press release and then I'll hand over to Steve who will take us through a financial review. After Steve, I will provide more details on our appraisal program and we'll then take any questions you might have.

So highlights -- first, from today's press release. Importantly, first, we have commenced stimulation and flow testing of the Basin Centered gas play, or BCGA. The first test just above 4,300 meters in the Inanli appraisal well is just completing. While we were testing only a 21 meter interval and only achieved a small frac, we are very pleased with the result. The well is flowing gas and we are recovering very little water with this gas production.

As of Saturday, the well was flowing over 600,000 cubic feet of gas a day and the water rate had dropped to 44 barrels a day. This is exactly what we've been hoping for and a good start to our testing campaign. But I remind you that this is just test one and we anticipate at least seven more tests to stimulate and test the BCGA over the coming months. The second point on the highlights, our shallow conventional gas production continues to perform very well and deliver free cash flow to the Company. We've maintained production at 700 barrels equivalent a day in Q2, which is down from the prior quarter. But this drop is primarily due to a one-week Eid holiday shutdown by our customers and a lack of oil liftings in the quarter.

We generated an operating income of CAD1.8 million based on price realizations above CAD8.50. On top of this, on August 1, BOTAS increased the reference price for our gas in Turkey by 15%, yielding a gas price realization of more than CAD10 based on exchange rates at that time. These prices and our net backs continue to point to the long-term value of gas in Turkey. Third point, financially we are very well positioned with over CAD52 million in working capital and we expect to exit the year with well over CAD40 million after funding our share of the BCGA stimulation and testing program.

And finally, but very importantly, we have completed more than 800 days of continuous operations without a lost time injury. This considers both our production operations and all of our deep high pressure and high temperature drilling, completion, fracking and testing operations that we have been managing for the BCGA appraisal. Operating responsibly and safely is critical to the sustainability of our business and I want to thank all of our staff and contractors for their focus on our health safety environmental performance. I now going to hand -- I'm going to speak more on operations in a moment, but at this point I'll hand over to Steve to talk about the financials.

Steve Bjornson

Thanks, Sean. Hi, everyone. Financial and operating results for Q2 are summarized in a table on page 2 of the press release we issued this morning. The headline from a finance standpoint is unchanged from the last few quarters. Our balance sheet remains in excellent shape. We have no debt and working capital is sitting at a healthy CAD52.3 million. That is down by about CAD3.8 million from last quarter, which is less than what we spent in Q2, meaning operating income is helping to subsidize our capital program.

We have what we need in the bank to fund our portion of the capital program through 2019 and we're expecting to exit the year with in excess of CAD40 million still in hand. We are in good financial position. The major spending item we had during Q2 was drilling Devepinar-1 where we paid our working interest share of costs at 31.5%. The well came in under budget. Cost for the Inanli-1 stimulation and testing program are still carried by our partner Equinor as part of the farm-in agreement. So, we expect Q3 to be relatively light as that operation continues. Q4 will see a little heavier spend as we go back to Devepinar-1 for its stimulation and testing program. As Sean mentioned earlier, we generated operating income of CAD1.8 million. So, the conventional production program is continuing to work for us. We generated revenue of CAD3.3 million, which is based on price realizations of CAD8.54 per Mcf and net backs of CAD28.55 per Boe. Those unit figures are strong compared to our North American peers, but admittedly, a little lower than we had last quarter. And that's due to production being down a bit as a result of the holidays in Turkey and the effect of foreign exchange during the quarter.

Going forward we are seeing stronger prices. BOTAS increased Turkey's gas reference price to an equivalent of CAD10.35 per Mcf. Just to reiterate the point Sean made earlier, Turkish gas prices are set to mimic broader European prices, which helps in modeling the value of our gas into the future for both the conventional production stream and the value of our BCGA. So, with that I will hand it back to Shawn.

Sean Guest

Thanks, Steve. I'd now like to give a little more color on our activities to appraise the Thrace Basin BCGA. As a recap, we have over a kilometer of gross over pressured gas column in each of the wells we've drilled, Inanli, Devepinar and Yamalik. Given the number of wells drilled in this basin, and our 3-D seismic coverage, we understand the overall geology of our deep play and can predict where we will find reservoir sands and over pressured gas. As expected our drilling has also shown that there are vertical variations in the quality of the reservoir sands down through the wells, as well as lateral variations between the different wells. This basin is almost 0.5 million acres, so we will require more wells in the future to define areas of better reservoir quality sweet spots and poor areas. However, what we require now is data on gas flow and fluid characteristics at these different depths and geographical locations where we've drilled.

Our objectives of this testing campaign are to acquire flow data that demonstrates the BCGA can be commercially developed, to determine what depths and areas of the reservoir yield the best flow, and to justify and underpin our next phase of appraisal or early development. Put simply, sustained gas flow is obviously important to demonstrate commerciality of our play. However, these flow data are also very important to allow our and Equinor's technical teams to calibrate all of the petrophysical and core data that we've acquired while drilling. We need these flow data to quantify our understanding of the reservoir and make more accurate predictions on what zones are commercial and how these might vary laterally.

So, I need to emphasize that this testing campaign is about acquiring the right flow data and it is not designed to maximize or provide a headline flow rate. If zones sustain gas flow, then high rates can be achieved through horizontal drilling with multistage fracs. We have data from analog basins where the flow rates reported in early exploration wells are only 5% to 20% of the rates that are achieved with development wells just a couple of years later. So, Inanli testing -- the first test in Inanli was a single 21 meter thick zone below 4,263 meters, which is interpreted to be moderately fractured with about 14 meters of net porous sand. In the end, the fracture stimulation that we achieved was relatively small as only about one-third of the planned proppant was able to be placed in formation.

While small, the well still flowed naturally after stimulation and, at this point, production tubing was installed in the well and artificial lift was used to accelerate the post-stimulation cleanup. So, as of Sunday morning, the well had flowed for eight days at an average rate of 643,000 cubic feet a day and the production has been stable. Water recovery with the production is low and continually declined through the flow-back period. On day eight the water production was 44 barrels a day. Now we cannot determine whether the recovered water is only stimulation fluid or whether this water rig will continue to decline. But I want to be very clear that in any case this water production is very small and would not be a concern in a commercial development. The low water rate from this zone is a big step forward in demonstrating commerciality.

As seen in previous tests, we are currently producing gas with no significant impurities that would cause us any concern. As such, except for short periods at the beginning of the testing, all of the gas we are producing during this test is being put into our infrastructure and sold to our customers. So, from both an economic and an environmental standpoint, we are doing the right thing here by selling the gas and not flaring it. One difference in the gas composition from this zone is the condensate yield is lower than we've tested elsewhere. The measured condensate gas ratio is on the order of five barrels per million cubic feet. Leaner gas is naturally expected as you go deeper, but more testing and study will be required to understand the lateral and vertical variability of the condensate in our Thrace BCGA.

However, to be very clear, the low condensate yield seen in this one test does not concern us at all from a value perspective. This is not North America where condensate drives the economics of a gas play. With our high Turkish and European gas prices, gas will underpin the commerciality of this play. So, at this stage we are discussing with our partner what additional data may be acquired from this test and went to conclude the test and then move up hole to the next zone. This test has been highly encouraging, but I want to stress that it's just test number one and there are still a number of tests we have going forward to appraise the BCGA.

As we move up this wellbore to stimulate and test additional zones, we will take the same approach as we have here -- testing for longer durations, even up to several weeks, where we've encountered something that we need to monitor. We are very pleased with the use of production tubing and artificial lift, which has actually allowed us to accelerate the cleanup and reduce the flow testing time. I anticipate we'll continue working on Inanli through Q3 and we'll be moving over to Devepinar in Q4. We expect to do a public announcement once we've concluded the test of a zone or have material information to share with the public.

So in summary, I'd just like to say this continues to be an exciting time for Valeura. We are more encouraged as we proceed through our valuation program and I believe are doing the right things to demonstrate the value of the BCGA and to unlock the value in the capital markets. As a reminder, prior to the Inanli-1 and Devepinar well results, and this flow test, our external reserves auditor, D&M, had identified a mean 10 Tcf of unrisked gas resource net to Valeura with a chance at commerciality of 51%. This business is potentially very material for Valeura's shareholders, for Equinor and for Turkey itself.

The steps we are taking with this appraisal program are tailor-made to de-risked the play and demonstrate potential commerciality. We are working as fast as we can to do that through a responsible way look forward to sharing results from the next steps of the stimulation testing program.

With that I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on this call this morning and I will now turn the call back over to the operator to help us take any questions. Thank you.

Chen Lin at Lin Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Chen Lin

Excellent results. Thank you for taking my questions. Just on the frac, last time you used slick water frac. Is this still the case in this most recent one?

Sean Guest

Yes, that's correct. It was a slick water frac. You do use a friction inhibitor in the fluids, which actually does add a bit of viscosity to help carry the proppant. But no, it is still a slick water frac.

Chen Lin

Okay. How many frac did you perform? Last time you do like two frac per test. Is that still the case?

Sean Guest

This was just a single zone with a design of a single frac in that one 21 meter zone.

Chen Lin

Okay, good. Approximately how much water did you pump into that? Do you have any idea? You said you seemed to pump a lot less than you were planning.

Sean Guest

Yes, so total into the reservoir was a little over 4,000 barrels.

Chen Lin

Okay, great. Great, excellent results. I will leave other people to ask more questions. Thank you.

Chris Potter at Northern Border Investments. Please go ahead.

Chris Potter

Can you update us on Yamalik? Are you still testing that well? Thanks.

Sean Guest

Yes, Chris, we believe that, especially with the results that we've just seen on this test, that there is more work we could do on Yamalik to try and demonstrate there that water is not pervasive throughout that well, but could be isolated to certain zones. And there are, therefore, zones in the well that could flow with very low water production, as we've seen here in Inanli.

We would like to go back and do some of that work and had even hoped we might have an opportunity before starting on Inanli to complete some work there. But in the end we weren't able to get back testing that well successfully and our focus was on getting started on Inanli.

We will obviously look at the data that we've got now. We will revisit with Equinor and we would see it as positive to get back to Inanli -- sorry, to Yamalik to try and show that the water zones -- that we can flow zones without water. But again, we'll update you if we find the time in there to get back there and do some parallel operations. We don't want to stop the testing that we are doing on Inanli, we want to keep that progressing.

Chris Potter

Sounds good. Thanks, Sean.

Garett Ursu at Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Garett Ursu

A couple from me if I can. The big one I guess is what was the reason for only getting about a third of the proppant water into the reservoir? Was it pressure or equipment?

Sean Guest

Good question. What looks like happened, we sanded off during the fracking there. Now the exact cause for this we are not sure of. There are some scenarios where if you connect to a natural fracture system your water can accelerate away and then the sand could bridge off. But we don't know exactly the case here. What we did see was in Yamalik we did eight separate fracs without encountering this problem. So, we've obviously looked at what happened here and adjusting some of our fracking parameters to monitor it so that we can then make adjustments as we go forward. This isn't unheard of, but for us it was the first time we've encountered this in our fracking.

Garett Ursu

Okay, okay. And how much proppant were you intending to put in?

Sean Guest

The intention was 80 tonnes of proppant and in the end I think we were just about a third of that.

Garett Ursu

Okay. I guess switching gears, you mentioned moderate fracturing. Is that in line with the geological modeling you guys had done? I know Inanli was supposed to be obviously a lot more -- have a lot more natural fractures than Yamalik. Was that as moderate -- a little bit ambiguous, but is that in line with what you guys were thinking?

Sean Guest

Yes, I guess really on a gross scale you're right. Inanli-1 was much more fractured than we saw at Yamalik as we had predicted based on the seismic and they are really relative terms. So, we have areas in the well that are more heavily fractured than this one zone we've just tested. But we will also be testing zones where we see very little natural fracturing in that zone. So, you're right, it's a bit of -- it's not a quantified term, but we are just getting data now and starting to learn from this. So, it was in between the past and worst zones in the well from a fracturing point of view.

Garett Ursu

Okay, okay. And you mentioned that the gas rate is currently stable. Can we assume that the gas rates are rising as the water rates were falling and then stabilized?

Sean Guest

It's actually -- you are correct. That's a good point to make is that I think the results for yesterday were -- the actual gas rate was slightly higher than what we reported a couple of days ago.

Garett Ursu

Okay. And I guess moving forward, like you said, there was effectively load water or you suspect largely load water. As you move up shallower in Inanli and potentially get closer to zones that have water, are there any plans for markers in the load fluid to distinguish between frac and formation water?

Sean Guest

Yes, and we do have markers as well in this zone. So, every stimulation that we do we are putting a different tracer in that so we can even tell which zones are flowing back in the end. Should we ever take this to a co-mingled flow, we'd be able to identify what zones are flowing back the load water.

Garett Ursu

Okay, okay. And then the last one from me, you said you were still looking at data for this zone and deciding when to do the next test. When do you have to decide that by or when would we expect the next completion to begin? And then are you assuming the same size of frac for the next completion or are you keeping that relatively stable to test other variables or are you going to, I guess, not personalize but customize the fracs for each zone?

Sean Guest

Yes, so we are in regular technical communication with our partner and in fact a meeting was just held with them before we jumped on this call. Now, so the decision was made at that point to extend the test for another few days to look to acquire some additional data in that zone. And we'll continue to monitor with them as to whether there's more data acquired or we have everything we need to actually stop this test and move on. So, I can't exactly say when the test will conclude, but once it does then we'll move right on to the next test to get going on that. So, not exactly sure, but we do expect we'll be flowing -- yes, but we expect probably getting on to the next test somewhere from 10 days, two weeks from now at best, but that could move again.

And then your point was on the fracking, we are still intending to go back to -- I think the plan was for 80 tonnes of sand in the formation. And we are still maintaining that as we move up, but just redesigning the pump rates in that a bit to try and assure we have enough sweeps in that in there to prevent sanding off.

Garett Ursu

Okay, that's great. That's all from me. Thanks very much, guys.

Charlie Sharp at Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Charlie Sharp

Good morning, gentlemen. Just one from me really. Could you give us a bit of a flavor for the parameters in terms of porosity perhaps and thickness and gross and net? And also the sort of level of fracturing that you will be testing in subsequent tests and then Inanli?

Sean Guest

It's a good question because what we were trying to allude to in my initial comments there was we see a real variety of rock both from a porosity point of view and a fracturing point of view. And what we want to do is assure that we are testing that different variety.

So, we can see there will be zones that we'll do that can have lower porosity -- average prosody than we've seen in this zone. We will do zones where there is -- really we're seeing very little natural fracturing. And then we will do other zones where we are actually quite a bit higher porosity than this and with much more fracturing.

And I think with each test result we'll just assure that we put out there what we interpret as those zones, what are we seeing is net sand reservoir, what are we seeing is average porosity in that data. So -- but we have not referred to net pay in this case because, again, that's why we're doing this testing, to determine exactly what is pay.

Charlie Sharp

Yes, okay, that's great. Thank you.

David Lu at Hedgehog Capital. Please go ahead.

David Lu

Sorry, I joined the call a little bit late, but I'm not sure if this has been asked. But for the additional Inanli zones that you are considering testing, are those in the deep or higher up?

Sean Guest

No, all of the testing will be above where we are at now. So, we will continue to move up the well.

David Lu

Okay. And was that based on the results of this test or on a closer analysis of logs and--?

Sean Guest

That's always been the -- the base plan was set up to start with testing -- starting with testing deep and then moving up to testing shallower zones as you go up through the well.

David Lu

Okay, but I mean like the reconsideration of doing more than the four that were scheduled?

Sean Guest

We'll continue to engage with our partner Equinor on that, again, recognizing that this well is fully on their budget as a final activity that they must carry us on as part of the farm-in agreement. But we still like to maintain contingency in our data plans. Given that you're getting data that's changing all the time, this is new data and we have to be ready to make decisions. But we'll again discuss that with Equinor and make decisions going forward.

David Lu

Okay. And also in terms of commerciality, I believe prior to this, the threshold was around 200 per day. Was that from the deeps or the shallower or across the board as a threshold of commerciality -- or potential commerciality?

Sean Guest

Yes, generally more across the board and just really speaking to obviously once you go to a horizontal well with multistage fracs you really scale up, because right now we have a single frac in a 21 meter thick zone. And obviously we need to do the modeling in that to understand how that will scale up with a horizontal well. But even a small rate from a single zone in a vertical well can obviously yield a commercial rate once you get to that horizontal well.

David Lu

Okay, great, thanks.

Paul Luko, Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Paul Luko

Valeura had posted a photo of -- on Instagram on social media of the rig set up at Yamalik. Was any data collected or any test performed at Yamalik when they set the rig up there in June and took a photo and posted it on Instagram? Or was it just a demonstration or --?

Sean Guest

No, like we had mentioned, we had wanted to try and do some work on Yamalik prior to going to Inanli. So, we set that up, we ran the tubing in whole. And if everything had gone smoothly we likely would have been able to do a number of days of testing in that prior to moving to Inanli. But there was just a mechanical failure with one of the pieces down hole. And when that happened we already had all the equipment that we needed in country and going to well site for Inanli. And we made the call to move to Inanli because that was our highest priority was to get on with testing on that. So, we look then for opportunities to get back to Yamalik and actually consider with more testing there. But again, our priority here was to get to the new wells and not delay those any further.

Paul Luko

Great, great. Sounds like a smart decision. And on Inanli, the complication that caused you to stop fracking, could you explain that again, how the test or the frac wasn't completed, because--?

Sean Guest

Yes, putting it in simple terms, you put some small holes in the casing, you perforate the casing, you put some small holes down and then you are pumping the fluid in there, which is like your stimulation fluid, generally water. And then what you want it to do is to carry the proppant, the sand, in through those holes and then out into the fracture that you're creating into the reservoir. Now at times what you can get is the sand blocks up around those holes or just into the formation and actually plugs off. And that looks like what's happened here, it is called sanding off -- that your sand is moving into the fracture, but then all of a sudden it gets too much sand in one area and really blocks off and doesn't allow more fluid to go in.

So, your pressures build up while you're trying to pump. And once you get your maximum pressure you really have to back off. So, you kind of adjust this by trying to put more water in or you do what you call sweeps where you put water -- pump water without any proppant in it or sand in it, try and keep moving that sand out into the fracture. So, it's not unheard of, it is fairly regular. And that's why you need to learn from your fracking and adjust your fracking parameters to try and prevent that sand off.

Paul Luko

Great. Thanks for the explanation. And then lastly, as you move up Inanli, you described a zone that you -- the first zone is moderately fractured. As you move up Inanli will you be testing some of the more highly fractured zones that you encountered?

Sean Guest

Yes, the current plan does include zones up shallower that actually we interpret as being more fractured than this current zone, as well as having higher porosity. But then again, we'll just have to see what's the flow rate we get and what's the composition of everything that we are flowing.

Paul Luko

Great. I look forward to those tests. Thanks.

Patrick McGuire, Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Patrick McGuire

The first well that you drilled was down to 4,000 meter. The Inanli well was down to something close to 5,000 meters. And we are, I believe, testing down below the 4,000 meter level. Insofar as we can consider this -- if we get to the point where we consider this commercial or actual pay, would that then add to the 10 Tcf to Valeura as far as those reserves insofar as the DeGolyer & MacNaughton engineering report didn't evaluate anything below 4,000 meters?

Sean Guest

Yes, this would then come into pay down in that interval. So, you could argue that that's new pay that would be put into that report. However, recognize that when we do that we will still have to include all of the new data we got. So, you make get other variations that would change some of the other numbers and it could expect to go up and down.

And in that report they refer to between 3 Tcf as a P90 and 20 Tcf net to Valeura as an upside P10. So, we expect to be within those realms, but again, we're going to get positive influences there and I expect we're going to get some negative ones that could change things as well. But yes, that -- works there would be updated by a reserves auditor as we progress. But what we are looking to progress more importantly now is not really an update on a prospective resource report, but reserves and a contingent resource report, really pointing towards some maturation of the play and that it is heading towards commerciality. So, that will be our focus as we start to get test data from this year.

Patrick McGuire

Thanks, Sean. Sounds good.

Mr. Guest, we have no other fan questions registered, so I would like to turn the call back over to you.

Sean Guest

I'd like to thank everyone for joining us here this morning. As I indicated, it is an exciting time. It's great to be getting data. We have all the equipment and what we require to continue testing we hope to just move through this testing smoothly as we go through the next number of months for both Inanli and Devepinar. So again, very exciting time and thank you for joining us here this morning.

