Kinaxis: Increasing Exposure To Software-As-A-Service Is Beneficial

Its expansion of sales, marketing, R&D, and support teams will help it to grow its sales in future quarters.

Investment Thesis

Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) (TSX:KXS) delivered a good Q2 2019 with solid revenue growth. Its increase in operating expenses should be perceived positively as the company continues to add more talent to drive higher sales. The company's increasing exposure to Software-as-a-Service revenue is beneficial as SaaS revenues are recurring and more stable than one-time license revenues. Its shares are currently trading at a discount to its historical average and to its peers. We believe any weakness will provide a good buying opportunity for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Recent Developments: A Good Q2 2019

Kinaxis delivered a good Q2 2019. As can be seen from the table below, the company saw its total revenue increase by 9% year over year to C$42.4 million. Its software-as-a-service revenue increased to C$28.3 million in Q2 2012 from C$23.9 million in Q2 2018. This represented a growth rate of 18% year over year. Its gross margin also expanded by 1 percentage point to 69% in Q2 2019. However, due to higher headcounts and increased marketing spending, its adjusted EBITDA margin declined slightly by 1 percentage point to 27%.

Source: Q2 2019 News Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Software-as-a-Service revenue continue to increase

We like the fact that Kinaxis continues to increase its exposure to software-as-a-service. In the past quarter, SaaS revenue increased by 18% to C$28.3 million. This was much higher than its total revenue growth of 9%. As a result, its SaaS revenue now represents nearly 67% of its total revenue in Q2 2019. Having higher SaaS revenue is advantageous because SaaS revenues are recurring revenues. Therefore, Kinaxis can receive a stable and predictable cash flow. The good news is that Kinaxis's exposure to SaaS revenues will become even higher. As can be seen from the table below, revenues from SaaS represents about 92.8% of its total backlogs.

C$ Million SaaS Revenue Total Revenue Exposure to SaaS revenue (%) Backlog in H2 2019 C$57.7 C$64.3 89.7% Backlog in 2020 C$81.7 C$87.9 92.9% Remaining C$89.9 C$95.0 94.6% Total C$229.3 C$247.2 92.8%

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Growth is evenly distributed in different regions and verticals

Whereas growth was mostly concentrated in America a year ago, we like the fact that its growth is now much more balanced. In fact, the company received several major customers wins this year with European and Asian companies such as Exa Corporation (Japan), Johnson Electric (OTCPK:JELCF) (Hong Kong), and Unilever (NYSE:UL) (Europe). In the conference call, management indicated that its current pipeline is now much more evenly distributed in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, it is also evenly balanced across the six verticals that the company is in which includes aerospace & defence, automotive, consumer products, high tech/electronics, industrial and life sciences.

Source: August 2019 Company Presentation

Declining operating margin should not be perceived negatively

During the second quarter, Kinaxis significantly increased its operating expenses to C$24.4 million from C$20.4 million in Q2 2018. The increase in expense has resulted in lower profits. As can be seen from the table below, its before-tax income declined to about C$5 million in Q2 2019 from C$6.1 million Q2 2018. The significant increase in operating expenses should not be perceived negatively as most of these increased expenses are in the areas of additional headcount, expenses related to sales commission and marketing. In Kinaxis's industry, it usually takes several months or even quarters for its customers to make decision whether to adopt its products. Therefore, it is not unusual to see higher operating expenses first and sales growth in future quarters.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Valuation

Kinaxis is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 28.04x and trailing 12-month EV to EBITDA ratio of 42.63x. This is much lower than its 5-year trailing 12-month EV to EBITDA ratio of 50.57x. As can be seen from the chart below, its forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.04x is also below the 46x average of its peers.

Risks and Challenges

Customer concentration risk

Kinaxis derives a significant portion of its revenue from a relatively small number of customers. In fact, its top 10 customers represent more than 30% of its revenue. Hence, its growth depends on its ability to retain existing customers and add new customers at the same time.

Long sales cycles

Since it often takes time for Kinaxis's potential customers to evaluate the services and products, the closing of sales may vary quarter to quarter. This risk is probably higher due to the current economic uncertainties. This deteriorating global economic condition may reduce the willingness for its customers to spend on upgrading their inventory software. Therefore, it may result in longer time for the deals to be closed.

Competition risk

Kinaxis's business faces competition from other competitors. Some of its competitors may be able to compete at lower prices.

Investor Takeaway

We like Kinaxis's business and its strong backlog growth. We think its shares are attractive on a relative basis and see strong growth ahead. This is a good stock to hold for the long term due to its SaaS business model. Any pullback will provide a good long-term entry point.

