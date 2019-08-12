Ballard Power - Investors Are Betting On A Big 2020

Discussions with strategic investor Broad-Ocean regarding the potential sale of a 10% stake in the new China joint venture have ended.

Leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power recently reported Q2/2019 results largely in line with muted expectations.

While the second quarter showed meaningful sequential improvement over an abysmal Q1 both from a revenue and margin perspective, year-over-year comparisons have remained in negative territory after the company's existing joint venture in China, Guangdong Synergy Ballard Hydrogen Power Co., stopped performing under the original take-or-pay MEA supply contract with Ballard Power in Q3/2018.

That said, on the conference call management disclosed an amended stack assembly license and long-term MEA supply agreement with the joint venture after the parent company obviously received an investment from controversial Chinese cokemaker Meijin Energy. The company has recently come under increased scrutiny from stock exchange regulators of potentially using its foray into fuel cells and hydrogen to inflate its stock price in order to support a proposed, very large insider sale.

Anyway, as long as Meijin Energy indeed provides fresh funds to the joint venture or its parent company, Ballard Power won't need to bother about Meijin Energy's potential issues with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The new agreement already lead to $1.1 million in new MEA supply revenues for Q2 and is expected to deliver another $6.9 million until year end. But despite this unexpected boost to 2019 revenues, management only reiterated previous guidance of revenues to roughly stay flat with last year's levels.

Ballard Power's 12-month backlog was up materially from Q1 (from $76 million to $127 million), mostly due to a $44 million order from the company's new joint venture in China, Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co., originally disclosed at the time of the company's Q1 report in early May. Also keep in mind that Ballard Power is required to fund the new joint venture at its pro rata 49% ownership share, effectively purchasing from itself this way after discussions to sell a 10% stake in the joint venture to strategic partner and key shareholder Broad-Ocean have ceased during the quarter.

The company's cash position remained strong at $163.7 million, down just slightly from Q1 due to a $7.5 million prepayment from the new joint venture for the above discussed $44 million order. That said, the company will be required to invest most of this money back into the joint venture in Q4, causing management to indicate full year cash usage of roughly $60 million, up from the previous range of $50-60 million.

On the call, management was as upbeat as ever on the company's sales pipeline and its ability to convert ongoing discussions into material orders over the short- to medium term:

So we see contribution of the pipeline, not just from bus, but now a lot of activity on the commercial truck side, much more activity on the rail side, much more activity on marine, even say six months ago. So these medium and heavy duty markets, were seeing a lot of activity. We do expect to see some conversion, potentially in the auto space from pipeline to order book. And I think forklift is another market, we expect to see over the next 12 months, some significant developments that will migrate from pipeline into order book. So I'm pretty excited about the quality of the opportunities with the pipeline, I'm excited about the conversion rate that we're seeing. And excited about the diversification in terms of the market applications, as well as a geographic market, diversification in China. We're seeing lots of opportunity for the JV there as well.

Analysts already expect the company to grow sales by 35% next year, mainly due to scheduled technology transfer and component supply revenues with the new joint venture. Currently, there are roughly $80 million left under the technology transfer agreement and Ballard Power will continue to deliver on the above discussed $44 million component order next year, causing management to provide an optimistic outlook on the call:

With material growth in our order book and important developments in our sales pipeline, we have a solid setup for the back half of 2019. As we reiterate our previously stated full year 2019 outlook, we also note our expectations for strong growth in 2020 and beyond to underpin Ballard's continued leadership in powering fuel cell electric vehicles.

Market participants, clearly, were satisfied with the company's overall direction and outlook and lifted the shares to new year-highs despite major market volatility last week.

Bottom Line:

As expected in my discussion of the company's Q1/2019 results, investor sentiment towards the company has continued to improve in recent months as 2020 will likely see a return to meaningful revenue growth as well as a recovery in margins, largely due to the company's new Chinese joint venture becoming fully operational.

Absent any persistent major market weakness, I would expect the stock to continue its recent outperformance for the remainder of the year, particularly if management indeed converts some of its sales pipeline to actual orders in the second half.

That said, valuation appears stretched at almost 7x EV/revenue based on analysts' projections for 2020, particularly when considering the recent acquisition of its closest peer Hydrogenics (HYGS) by leading engine manufacturer Cummings Inc. (CMI) at an estimated 2020 EV/revenue multiple of just 3.7.

But the next real test for the company's financial outlook is still roughly seven months in the future - at that time management will have to provide its projections for FY2020 and, hopefully, Ballard Power will live up to already heightened expectations by then.

Investors should keep in mind that the Chinese market still lacks the groundwork for a more meaningful adoption of FCEVs. It will likely take another couple of years to overcome the lingering issues around hydrogen infrastructure and logistics.

But with tens of millions of "safe" revenues anticipated from the new joint venture in 2020, Ballard Power will easily manage to bridge another year of overall slow progress with regards to FCEV adoption in China. 2021 will be a different story, though.

