Tesla: Production Is A Sensitive Topic Now

Martin Viecha, Tesla's (TSLA) Senior Director for IR, spoke at the Canaccord Genuity Future of Transport Conference on August 7. To improve your analysis of Tesla (whether no position, short or long) it's interesting to take note of what Tesla execs are thinking about at this fast-evolving company. Among other things, Viecha's remarks, and what he didn't say, left me with the impression Tesla is increasingly likely to miss delivery guidance for 2019.

I'll highlight a few of what I thought were Viecha's most interesting statements and subsequently reflect on them.

I'm currently short Tesla stock and have been for a while (read Bear Admits Car Pool Is A Win and 5 Soft Reasons To Reconsider A Tesla Position). But I'm not looking to talk this stock down. Through the process of research, writing and through your engagement, I'll much rather change my mind if you can convince me I'm wrong as opposed to continuing a bad position.

Let's dive into Viecha's statements - in quotations (emphasis is mine):

...every single carmaker needs to continue to invest into gas-powered and diesel-powered engines and, at the same time, they're investing into fuel cell, EVs, plug-in hybrids, mild hybrids, et cetera, et cetera. We're really focusing on one thing and one thing only and that is how do we get electric cars to work, how do we get them to be as cheap as possible, et cetera, et cetera.

This argument sounds intuitively convincing and there's some validity to it. I do think it's often overweighted in Tesla analysis. Car manufacturers are investing in lots of different platforms and technologies. There's a limit to this and over time the industry has trended toward consolidation and even joint ventures among competitors in order to reduce unit costs by spreading significant fixed costs on greater volume. It's certainly possible the electric vehicle transition is going to result in several legacy players disappearing. The Tesla emergence also indicates it's at least a possibility for new entrants to enter as this transition is going on. We're seeing confirmation of that with players like Rivian.

But the key question to me as an investor is where to find an attractive risk-adjusted return. One of my pet peeves is that executives are forever striving for survival or to continue the enterprise. It's entirely feasible to wind down an enterprise while generating excellent shareholder returns.

There's a clear trend where the entire industry is moving toward a transition to electric vehicles. Instead of Viecha's view, you could also argue that incumbents have the luxury to do so while selling legacy products at a profit and reinvesting those proceeds. Meanwhile, Tesla continuously needs to raise capital. So far, it has been able to raise capital at rather attractive terms but that will not necessarily always be the case. More about that later, but in my assessment, it will need to raise more in the future.

There's also something to be said for having the optionality of having a broad R&D platform. General Motors (NYSE:GM) has a valuable stake in autonomous driving unit Cruise (validated by investments by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Honda (HMC). Some automakers, notably Toyota (TM), view fuel cell vehicles as an ultimately superior solution.

Auto manufacturers do not need to continue to invest in combustion engine vehicles. They choose to do so. There's nothing holding them back from transitioning toward 100% EV production. They haven't because the technology, consumer infrastructure and supplier infrastructure is not at the level required to make this transition in such a way that it's clearly an attractive risk/return in terms of shareholder value creation. It may look like they are muddling along for now (I guess they are) but in 2022 things may look very, very different.

Even Toyota, which is the prime example of a company that seems to like fuel cell tech over battery electric vehicles, intends to release 10 solid-state battery electric vehicles by 2020. Even Toyota thinks half of its sales will be electrified by 2025 (they are also big on hybrids).

In other words, Tesla's focus is likely an advantage but only that.

...Last year, in 2018, if you look at all non-Tesla electric vehicles sold around the world, the total number of batteries used in all non-Tesla EVs was about 46 gigawatt hours of batteries. So that's 1.1 million non-Tesla EVs sold last year times roughly average 49 kilowatt hours average battery pack size. So that's 46 gigawatt hours global production of electric vehicle batteries.... ...Our capacity as of today, so installed capacity today, is about 44 gigawatt hours, that's 35 gigawatt hours in Gigafactory, Reno and the remaining 9 gigawatt hours for Panasonic in Japan. So size absolutely matters when it comes to reducing the cost of making a battery...

It's clear that Tesla is the current sales leader in electric vehicles. I believe most longs, as well as shorts, take that fact into account when doing their analysis. That means it's likely priced in. If Tesla points out that it consumes almost 50% of battery output that's not adding much to the thesis.

I buy into the notion that Tesla currently has a cost advantage in batteries and potentially by a fairly large margin. Here Tesla lays out why that is - scale. It's buying batteries at scale from Panasonic through take-or-pay contracts.

Because most incumbent auto manufacturers are only selling a trickle of electric vehicles, they are not in a position to make investments or negotiate as favorable contracts yet. A key word here is - yet.

It seems to me like some manufacturers have been waiting in the weeds for technology to progress on different fronts. When the time is right they will move to put forward attractive electric vehicles at a competitive price point while also generating a healthy profit doing so. Today, many manufacturers may still be losing money on their electric vehicle offers (as is the leader in the field). It seems we are rapidly approaching an inflection point as launches of EV models are ramping up.

There's tremendous capacity for investment across the industry. The legacy manufacturers already are used to cooperation. This seems to be the go-to strategy on the charging network side as well as the battery side. I believe those are the right strategic decisions.

Tesla bulls are right about the company's current pole position but it can very quickly lose that status. There is not a big advantage to be first.

In other words - gigawatt battery capacity output is not necessarily going to be an advantage for long.

Here, I want to recognize that Tesla's electric vehicles currently sport impressive performance characteristics (for example on range and acceleration) that aren't really matched by competitors yet. That's another advantage I expect not to last forever, but it's a discussion for another day.

To sum it up - Tesla is the leader in electric vehicles, but there are no barriers to entry in this field.

Absolutely. So the storage and generation, I think, I'm personally much more excited about the storage part because the growth that we've seen there is - has been really strong. So last year, we deployed one gigawatt hour of energy storage. This year, we're going to roughly double that number, and a fairly significant growth should continue in further years as well.

Viecha does not sound very excited about the generation part of Tesla which is consistent with the newsflow around this so-far inconsequential segment of the business. CEO Musk recently tweeted on the subject:

A Tesla bull would say Musk's guidance tends to be ambitious. A bear would say his guidance is only limited by his imagination. As an investor, you can't really know where you are at, but given the scale of even the most optimistic sources, it doesn't matter to the Tesla thesis. Whether bulls or bears are right will play out in the next one to four years and everything revolves around Tesla's success, or absence thereof, putting tires on the road.

The same conclusion can be drawn for the storage part of the business It isn't going to be consequential in the timeframe that the Tesla story plays out. The automotive business is so far ahead of either generation or storage - that's really all that matters. Bulls may counter this argument by arguing Tesla is a long-term investment and all the value is in the free cash flow 10 years-plus down the road (where these businesses could matter). I admit that's possible but suspect the level of shareholder returns from this point onwards already will have been determined. Tesla's share count is increasing over time, and if there's enough dilution even if the company and its products are a success (Elon Musk could receive tens of billions of dollars worth of shares), shareholder returns could be underwhelming.

...essentially, our cell production wasn't at the right place at that time, and we just decided to divert all the cells into Model 3s. But now the cell production is significantly better, so we can start selling Powerwalls at higher volumes now. So it used to be, if you wanted to buy Powerwall a year ago, it would be like six months waiting time, and now it's a lot better. You can get one pretty quickly...

As far as I know, Tesla wasn't cell constrained. On the Q2 call Musk stated:

Cell volume is approximately matching the production ramp rate.

As a response to a question about cell constraints.

This gives me the impression that production is not increasing very rapidly beyond the 7k/week level. That adds to the notion that current financial numbers (decent sales but GAAP losses) will continue in the coming quarters.

One of the most interesting questions of the presentation came when an analyst asked about Tesla's declining capex and how the company plans to fund growth as its cost of equity and debt is going up. Capex represents investments into plants, machines, etc. Capex is indeed falling hard:

On a trailing twelve-month basis it's bad but the current quarter it's really a trickle that shouldn't even be enough to keep current operations in good order. That's unusual. For a capital-intensive company, it does not make sense.

The rising cost of capital is due to the share price decreasing and bonds trading below par. The 5.3% Tesla Motors 2025 trades at ~87. That suggests Tesla can't issue debt at 5.3% interest rate even with only a couple of years until maturity.

Tesla really took advantage of a favorable window where it has been able to raise capital cheaply through bond markets, clearly preferring it to issue equity. I expect we'll now primarily see equity or equity-like instruments (like the converts) being used. Viecha first points out the progress on the Shanghai factory. This argument came across like - here are the results, don't worry how we do it. But the second part of his answer made more sense:

...the Model Y, is going to be uncomparably cheaper than deployment of Model 3 simply because so much of the production line can be shared between the 3 and the Y, the capex necessary for that is going to be a fraction of what we needed for Model 3...

I think Viecha raises a fair point the capex to churn out Ys could be limited. After all a common-sense eye test confirms the models share a lot of parts and can likely be produced on a production line that's minimally altered.

The other thing I'm hearing here is that the company will share the production line between the Model 3 and the Model Y. Model 3 production already is falling short of the scale necessary to turn a GAAP profit. If they are going to take away production from that model to produce the Y I'm skeptical how that's going to improve profitability. The company would essentially be dividing volume across models. Part commonality is all great, but at the end of the day that's not offsetting this effect entirely.

Finally, Viecha suggests they are getting good payment terms on the capex side of things. Given the Panasonic deal and the deal with the Chinese government on the Shanghai factory, I think that's a fair way to characterize these.

The final thing that really stood out to me is how Viecha just straight-up dodges a question about production by indicating it's a sensitive topic that was addressed on the last earnings call...

I looked it up and in that earnings call Musk there was one moment where production got addressed by Musk in prepared remarks. It was not discussed in the Q&A and he says the following:

And then in terms of deliveries, we expect deliveries to be between 360,000 and 400,000. We expect production to be a slightly higher number than that, and demand to be a slightly higher number than that. So, people often confuse deliveries, production, and orders for Tesla, and they're actually three different numbers. So yes, you obviously cannot deliver more than you make, and so typically we will make more than we deliver. And then the demand generation activities kind of move in kind of like - to get together with production like it doesn't make sense to put a lot of effort into demand generation if production can't meet the demand and likewise. So, what just happened is, we'll solve the production issues, and then the say okay, we need to increase demand, address demand, and then it may increase production, then increase demand. I -- and it’s like a few get caught up in the details a lot, but if you look at the actual results, like I said look at cumulative deliveries over time for Tesla, cleanest exponential you've ever seen, extrapolate that curve [ph]. So, there's a trend [ph] lot to be excited about at Tesla, and we'll have more to share in the coming weeks and months.

CFO Kirkhorn follows that up with:

I'm extremely proud of the team for the progress we've made. We've achieved record vehicle production and delivery

In the second quarter of 2019 Tesla stressed its record deliveries of 95,356 vehicles and record production of 87,048 vehicles

In the first quarter, Tesla delivered 63,000 vehicles and produced 77,100 vehicles. Deliveries are at ~158k year-to-date. Production is at ~164k year-to-date.

A bear, like me, would point out that production numbers leave very little room for error to hit even the lower end of the full-year delivery guidance. A bull would say that Shanghai will chip in near the end of 2019 and that production can get ramped to 10k vehicles/week by optimizing existing production lines in the final months. I don't know why it would be a sensitive topic except because they are not tracking guidance. It's probably a tell Viecha wants to leave it to the prepared statements in the last earnings call.

