The Asset Allocator: Portfolio Police (Podcast)

In the destruction of portfolios, it is financial advisors who are the first responders. And the quickest responders are those who prepared long before the event occurred.

While we all tend to think of ourselves as rationale beings, we all have a strong emotional undercurrent, which is the basis of the problem of portfolio destruction, for which advisors are a key solution.

This podcast (5:35) argues that a “best advisor” is one who respects his clients’ individual objectives and helps them to increase their wealth and limit their losses, to stay invested and reach their goals.