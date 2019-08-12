We're Not There Yet

Are we there yet? That's the question investors are asking after the major averages rallied in three of the last four days. While there was evidence of short covering last week, the most important sign that a bottom has been established is still missing. In today's report, I'll explain why equities - especially in the Nasdaq - remain vulnerable to residual selling pressure in the near term. Until we see improvement in the energy, pharmaceutical, and retail spaces, the major averages can still go lower.

After a rough start to the month of August, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) finished last week with a net gain of 2% from its Aug. 5 low. The Nasdaq Composite Index managed to climb 3% from its latest correction low on short covering. The impressive showing in the tech sector in recent days is deceiving, however. While some segments of the tech space saw big rallies, other important Nasdaq industries have lagged. This is a key concern for traders as we head further into August, for it has been the tech sector which has shown the greatest signs of internal weakness since last month.

Last week's short-covering rally was stopped in its tracks on Aug. 9 when President Trump told reporters that the U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom Huawei. He further indicated that trade talks that were scheduled for September between the U.S. and China may be canceled. The prospect of further deterioration in U.S.-China relations has not only spooked investors, but has also resulted in a surge of stocks making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges.

It's especially telling that for several of the last few days, the number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows exceeded the number of new 52-week highs. In the latest session, for instance, there were 141 new lows on the NASDAQ compared with only 62 new highs, which has been typical for the last few weeks. As has been the case for some time now, pharmaceutical and biotech stocks have led the Nasdaq-listed shares making new lows.

Just how much selling pressure is the tech sector facing right now? The following graph gives some indication of the liquidation taking place below the market's surface. This chart shows the four-week rate of change of Nasdaq's new 52-week highs and lows. It's used to gauge the near-term path of least resistance for the tech sector and is based on the assumption that a notable increase in new 52-week lows is an unhealthy sign for the near-term outlook. This indicator further suggests that the tech sector remains vulnerable to additional news-driven selling pressure in the coming days and that investors should avoid buying tech stocks right now. Until this indicator reverses its decline, the correction which began in late July should be considered to be still underway. In other words, we're still not there yet.

Source: BarChart

The Nasdaq has also been hindered by the slumping shares of the chip makers, many of which have significant exposure to China. The semiconductor industry is down on a month-to-date basis as measured by the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX), shown below. With the momentum of the new highs and lows in decline, semiconductors will have a tough time making any forward progress and are more likely to come under additional selling pressure if there is any additional bad news regarding the U.S.-China trade dispute in the coming days. A breakdown in the SOX would also pave the way for a re-test of the Aug. 5 low in the S&P 500 Index.

Source: BigCharts

Semiconductor stocks aren't the only ones which are in a vulnerable position right now, however. As previously mentioned, pharmaceutical stocks have been among the most persistent laggards in this summer. The Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) shown here is a useful proxy for what's happening among pharma and biotech stocks right now. This chart speaks volumes in terms of the relentless selling pressure that drug makers have been under this summer.

Source: BigCharts

The drug stocks by themselves aren't considered a leading indicator for the major averages like the SPX. However, when any particular industry shows enough persistent weakness for a long period of time, it will eventually spill over into other segments of the market. That appears to have happened late last month and is one reason for the sharp pullback in the major indices. It stands to reason then that until we see some improvement in the pharma stocks, there will be continued danger of another broad market sell-off in the immediate term.

On the NYSE, it has been mostly energy stocks along with a growing number of retailers which have populated the list of 52-week lows. On many days since last week, new lows on the Big Board have been in the triple digits. That's not an encouraging sign from a short-term perspective. The persistence of triple-digit new lows also increases the possibility that liquidation pressure evident in the energy and retail sectors will spill over into other segments of the broad market.

Shown here is the SPDR Retail ETF (XRT), which is on the verge of making a new low for 2019. If it were a case of just the Nasdaq-listed pharmaceutical stocks making new lows, we might be able to ignore it for a while. But with the economically-sensitive retail stocks making new lows as well, there's a growing danger that the internal weakness will spread to other segments of the market. So until the retailers show signs of firming up, investors would do well to remain defensive and hold off on any new stock purchases for now.

Source: BigCharts

So how will we know when the bottom for the broad market's latest correction has finally arrived? It goes without saying that we'll first need to see a serious shrinkage in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges. Ideally, there should be fewer than 40 new lows for more than a few days to let us know that internal selling pressure has completely dried up and the market has returned to a normal, healthy condition.

We also should see a confirmed bottom in the retail stock ETF shown above, as well as a halt to the selling pressure in the drug stocks. For comparison purposes, the previous short-term market low which was confirmed in early June saw a bounce higher in XRT along with the impressive recovery in the S&P 500 Index. Even the weak pharmaceutical stocks got a temporary reprieve in June before falling victim to fresh selling pressure in July. So aside from seeing a breakout above the 15-day moving average in the SPX, we should also see XRT and PJP closing above their respective 15-day trend lines to let us know that a bottom has been confirmed.

Another sign that the broad equity market has returned to a state of normalcy will occur when the Treasury bond market and other safe havens, including gold, pull back and show signs of weakening. Right now, there is simply too much demand for safe havens, and this is a reflection of the unrestrained fear and uncertainty being generated by the recent acceleration in the U.S.-China trade war. Below is the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which can be used as a barometer for the overall level of fear in the market right now.

Source: BigCharts

The previous stock market bottom in late June saw TLH stop rising for a few weeks and go sideways, which indicated a temporary halt of the flight-to-safety impulse. Right now, TLH is still in a rising trend, which indicates that fear among investors is still quite high and hasn't peaked yet. As long as investors are still panicky - and there are still an above-normal number of new 52-week lows on both exchanges - this heightened fear among investors can quickly lead to another round of selling pressure for equities. A decisive close under the 15-day moving average in TLH on a weekly basis would be a welcome sign that investors' fears are abating.

Until we see the signs mentioned here, which indicate that selling pressure in equities is lifting, investors should avoid the temptation to "catch the falling dagger." The single most important sign that a bottom is being established will be the reversal in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges. In particular, we'll need to see some improvement in the energy, retail, and pharmaceutical spaces to let us know that the market's biggest trouble spots are no longer subject to liquidation pressures. The U.S. stock market remains fundamentally sound from an intermediate-term (3-6 month) perspective, however, and I anticipate that by later this month, we'll have a confirmed bottom in place. For now, patience will be required.

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs for now. Investors should also use the market's latest internal correction to prune the laggards from their portfolios and build a watch list of stocks which are in a strong relative strength positions versus the S&P 500 Index. Once we get the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal - and the SPX climbs back above its 15-day moving average - it will be time to deploy more cash into buying stocks. Until then, a defensive posture with plenty of cash is warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.