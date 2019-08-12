Epizyme's NDA Filing Acceptance Moves It Forward Toward New Territory

Epizyme (EPZM) announced that the FDA had accepted its NDA for tazemetostat for patients with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for surgery. This sets up the biotech to potentially obtain approval at the beginning of 2020. Best part of all is that this drug was able to be put up for review after only having completed a Phase 2 study. Epizyme is in good shape, especially because it is on track to submit another NDA to the FDA for accelerated approval. This will be accelerated approval of tazemetostat for follicular lymphoma. With these catalysts on deck, and a pipeline built on a unique platform I believe this biotech is a solid speculative buy.

On Track For Priority Review

The FDA accepted the review of the NDA for tazemetostat for patients with epithelioid sarcoma. Best part of all is that the NDA was accepted with Priority Review. Priority Review from the FDA means that a drug application is reviewed at 6 months and not at 10 months. This will help speed up the process to get this drug approved for those that desperately need a new treatment option. The PDUFA date is set for January 23, 2020. Epithelioid sarcoma is a rare slow-growing type of soft tissue cancer. The majority of cases begin in soft tissue under the skin of hands, lower legs or foot, hand, finger.

Although, it can start in other parts of the body also. Cancer is always bad, but it is important to note that those with epithelioid sarcoma have a high recurrence rate. That's why it's important to be diagnosed and treated right away. The NDA was possible because of positive data from a Phase 2 study that recruited 62 patients with epithelioid sarcoma. Patients received 800 mg of tazemetostat two times daily. The primary endpoint looked at objective response rate (complete or partial response measured by RECIST 1.1).

It was shown that the ORR for the total population was 9 out of 62 or 15%. This is not an easy population to treat. The reason why is because those who have metastatic disease have a median overall-survival (mOS) of less than 1 year. If the FDA approves the drug, that will be good news for the patients and Epizyme. However, the biotech will still need to run a confirmatory Phase 3 trial. Such a late-stage study is expected to begin in the 2nd half of 2019. If tazemetostat is accepted for marketing approval, it will be the first EZH2 inhibitor to be approved by the FDA.

Another Program On Track For Potential FDA Approval

What puts Epizyme in a good spot is that it is not only seeking FDA approval for tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma. It is also looking to receive approval for the drug in patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). Matter of fact, it expects to file an NDA for tazemetostat for this indication by Q4 of 2019. This was another opportunity that made sense to the biotech. That's because in a Phase 2 study, patients had achieved durable and clinically meaningful responses when given the drug. Not only that, but all this was achieved regardless of mutation status. This study looked at two subpopulations within FL. They were:

Patients with EZH2 activating mutations

Patients with wild-type EZH2

Both of these populations had met the goal of the study for a substantial objective response rate (ORR). The ORR for those with EZH2 activating mutations was 77% and then those with wild-type EZH2 had obtained 34%. Besides the efficacy observed, the product had a favorable safety profile that was established. For the most part treatment was tolerable. Consider that at the time this data was revealed, only 5% of FL patients had discontinued treatment because of an adverse event. Then only 9% had to see a dose reduction because of AEs. Lastly, only 17% of patients had a grade 3 or higher AE in the study. You have to remember that this is a difficult population to treat. This is the case for two reasons. The first reason is that current treatments for those with FL have tolerability problems. Secondly, these are relapsed/refractory patients, meaning they already fail on first-line therapies.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Epizyme has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $331 million as of June 30, 2019. The biotech has a couple of partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies. It had received collaboration revenue of $5.9 million in the most recent quarter from Boehringer Ingelheim. A huge chunk of its cash on hand was obtained when it had enacted a public offering back in March of 2019. Specifically, it sold 11.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. In total it raised net proceeds of $122.7 million in net proceeds for this offering. On top of that, the biotech raised an additional $37.4 million in net proceeds from the sale of 350,000 shares of series A convertible preferred stock at a public offering price of $115 per share. With all the cash on hand, Epizyme expects that it can fund its operations into Q1 of 2021.

Conclusion

Epizyme is in good shape, because its NDA for tazemetostat to treat patients with epithelioid sarcoma has already been accepted by the FDA. It all boils down to whether or not the FDA will approve the drug for this patient population. The PDUFA date is set for January 23, 2020 and that's when the final decision will be made for approval of tazemetostat for this indication. The risk is that there is no guarantee the FDA will approve the drug. If the drug is not approved, then it will be a big setback for the company.

The good news is that there is another indication in which Epizyme is looking to seek accelerated approval for. This involves tazemetostat to treat follicular lymphoma. However, the NDA for this is not expected to be filed until Q4 of 2019. From there, it's possible there could be a 6 or 10-month review time. On top of that, it will just be the filing of the NDA before the end of the year. There is no guarantee that the FDA will accept the application for review in its current form. I believe that this biotech is in a good spot. Especially, when it is gearing up to have 2 potential FDA approvals under its belt in 2020. This would take it from a clinical stage biotech to a pharmaceutical one that can produce sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.