After Results: Stroeer Is Still Great But The Share Price May Be Too High

Stroeer Out- Of- Home Media AG (SOTDF) The company is a leading German provider of out-of-home media and offers advertising customers individualized and fully integrated, end-to-end solutions along the entire marketing and sales value chain.

More than three percent of my private portfolio consists of Stroeer shares. I like this growth and dividend machine very much. But since the company is relatively small, I think it's important to check every quarter whether my investment thesis is still intact.

Results

(Source: 2Q 2019 results)

So far, 2019 was a really good year for Stroeer with growth in all metrics. In particular, Stroeer has shown that it can grow organically even without major acquisitions. This is an important criterion for me because it shows that the company dominates the core business and presents itself well in the market.

Revenue climbed by 8 percent, up from EUR 726 million to EUR 787 million. Organic revenue growth stood at 7.3 percent. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8 percent during the last six months, up from EUR 237 million to EUR 256 million. Adjusted profit for the period also developed greatly, up 7 percent from EUR 79 million to EUR 84 million.

Sales in the company's core business with Out of Home (OHH) increased by 9 percent to EUR 324 million. The segment Digital OOH & Content grew by 1 percent. Stroeer's third and to date smallest Direct Media segment posted the strongest growth. Sales rose 24 percent to 215 million Euro.

(Source: Numbers at a glance)

Furthermore, the company confirmed its guidance of mid-single digit growth for the second half of 2019.

Analysis of the results

Firstly, the growth of the Digitial OOH & Content segments seems to be small. However, the company has sold several of its non core subsidiaries. Organic growth was ten percent, more than offsetting the loss of sales. This is quite impressive and puts the low sales growth into context.

What I don't like so much is that the debt has increased by EUR 60 million (compared to 2Q 2018). Net debt even rose by EUR 517.7 million to EUR 671.8 million in the first half of 2019, mainly due to dividend and other purchase price payments. While dividend payments should be easily covered by earnings and cash flow I do not quite understand where the debts are coming from. For the time being this does not change my investment thesis. At the moment, the leverage ratio stood at 1.79, up slightly on the value at the end of the 2018 fiscal year of 1.43. Compared with the value of 1.8 of the second prio-year quarter, the leverage ratio is more or less unchanged. However, this is definitely a point that I will monitor more closely in the future.

Beyond the operational business, there is another reason why I like the company. This thesis is still intact too. Stroeer increases sustainable and significant dividend payments. As you can see, the dividend has increased twenty-fold within five years:

(Source: Dividends since 2013)

It is clear that Stroeer will not be able to maintain this growth in the future. However, in March 2019, Stroeer announced that it adopts fundamentally new dividend policy and sustainably increases the payout ratio.

The current payout ratio of 25% to 50% of adjusted profit is set to be increased to between 50% and 75% and an increase in the dividend from EUR 1.30 to EUR 2.00 was proposed to the shareholder meeting.

Since I recommended Stroeer to buy, it has risen significantly in price. In this respect, the P/E ratio has also increased from 16 to over 19. Given that, Historically the company is somewhat overvalued. Therefore, I suggest to buy two or three smaller tranches or to wait for pullback.

Investors takeaway

(Source: stroeer.com)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Stroeer

Stroeer the leading German provider of out-of-home media and a big part of my portfolio. The company is still worth a buy, but there is no hurry.

Great growth in the first half year of 2019.

Future growth ahead.

Stroeer is mainly active in the German market.

Not quite clear where the debts are coming from.

The company may be slightly overvalued but still offers growth potential.

Therefore I suggest to buy two or three smaller tranches.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOTDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.