Farfetch: Some Thoughts After The Recent Implosion

That is not the same as saying that I see appeal here, yet an interesting acquisition and expense discipline might go a long way in creating appeal here.

I was very cautious on the public offering last year and while the company still has much to prove, at least expectations have come down a great deal.

A little less than a year ago, Farfetch (FTCH) went public as I came to the conclusion that the valuation was a bit too far-fetched for me to consider the shares. After a dramatic week in which shares lost half their value, that is enough of a reason for me to reconsider the thesis, as appeal might be improving yet some real execution needs to be delivered upon.

The Business, The Thesis

Farfetch runs a platform on which you can buy luxury fashion goods. The company is in essence a luxury marketplace connecting brands, retailers and consumers. This is a difficult spot as luxury companies do not want to be associated with discounted sales and focus heavily on controlling their sales channels, yet Farfetch has been doing something very good as it is signing up these customers on its platform.

Around the time of the IPO, more than a 1,000 sellers were connected to more than 2 million consumers across the globe. These buyers can choose from about 5 million units which are listed at an average price of $400 apiece. Note that Farfetch does not only offer the "front" side of the business, it arranges for inventory management and actually logistics as well.

Last year, shares went public at $20 per share. The 290 million shares outstanding at the time valued the business at $5.8 billion, or about $4.8 billion after accounting for a net cash position of about a billion following the public offering.

This valuation was driven by steep growth. The company grew sales by 70% in 2016 to $242 million, with revenues up 60% in 2017 to $386 million. Operating losses increased from $88 to $95 million over the same period of time, with relative losses coming down rapidly of course.

With revenue growth of 55% looking solid for the fist half of 2018, I noted that sales multiples dropped to 9 times sales around the IPO. Disappointing is that operating losses rose from $31 million to $72 million for the first six months of 2018, as the significant deleveraging was rather disappointing and was the reason for me to be very cautious.

Furthermore, shares rose to $28 on their opening day, making the valuation too steep at 14 times annualised sales, even as sales growth exceeded 50%, as the simple fact was that the margin picture was only turning for the worse.

The other big risk in my thinking was that of very high revenues in relation to gross merchandise value being "processed" on the platform, about 33% to be more precise. Not only does this high percentage no longer offer room for significant gains, it might actually invite competitors to enter the market as well as the relationship with sellers is much more tedious as well compared to some other merchandise platforms.

2019 Trends

In February of this year, the company reported its 2018 results. Shares traded at $20 just ahead of the earnings release, and quickly rebounded to the $30 mark again. Gross merchandise value for the year rose by 55% to $1.41 billion as sales rose by 56% to $386 million. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA losses increased from $58 to $96 million, resulting in similar losses on a relative basis. Net losses are quite a bit bigger as this accounting excludes nearly $54 million in stock-based compensation, among others.

The company guided for 40% gross merchandise value increase for all of 2019 with EBITDA losses seen fairly stable at 18-19% of sales. The 300 million shares were awarded a peak valuation of $9 billion at $30 per share, or $8 billion after accounting for net cash balances. This is pretty steep at more than 13 times sales, certainly as operating losses are no longer coming down.

Shares fell back to $25 when the company reported its first quarter results' as the company actually hiked the full year gross merchandise value guidance by a point to 41% growth, with EBITDA losses improving to 16-17% of sales. While this looks promising, the accounting is not that "clean. Adjusted EBITDA losses of $30 million look relatively modest, yet the net loss came in at nearly $110 million, largely due to $39 million in stock-based compensation expenses as well as some other "reconciliation" items.

The Bombshell Report

Shares of the company kept slumping amidst a tough retail environment and traded at $18 ahead of the second quarter earnings report, as the outright disappointing earnings report makes that shares now trade hands at just $10 per share.

Reported GMV growth of 44% for the second quarter and revenue growth of 43% looked solid as adjusted EBITDA losses increased to nearly $38 million. Stock-based compensation remains very large and actually increased to $45 million. For the year GMV growth is now seen at 37-40% and while EBITDA losses of 15-17% are fairly similar compared to the previous guidance, that suggests an EBITDA loss of $135-$145 million. With stock-based compensation expenses running at $150-$200 million per annum, the losses are pretty sizeable by all means.

It seems that the market is no longer that upbeat on a business with a run rate of +$800 million in sales and about $400 million in actual losses with growth slowing down to 40%. That business is no longer awarded an $8 billion valuation (as was the case when shares traded at $30 this spring). With 307 million shares trading at $10, the market valuation has fallen to $3.1 billion, or about $2.0 billion if we account for the net cash balances. Looking at it like that, the valuation of operating assets is down 75% from the peak in March.

The company furthermore announced the acquisition of New Guards Group in a $675 million deal which is very significant with operating assets trading at just $2 billion. Of interest is that the deal will be paid for 50/50 in terms of cash and stock as New Guards might have some questions about that following the latest plunge in the shares. Actually that deal looks pretty solid as New Guard brings in about $345 million in sales, suggesting less than a 2 times sales has been paid. Furthermore, growth for the most recent period approaches 60% on an annual basis and the company is solidly profitable.

That raises a question: how sustainable is this model as it seems that New Guards was sold at a cheap multiple with earnings before taxes amounting to $95 million over the past twelve months. Why would shareholders or the company sell itself at less than 10 times after-tax earnings with growth surpassing 50%?

Becoming Interesting?

With half the New Guards deal for paid in cash, I see pro-forma net cash balances down to about $700 million. A share count of 309 million could jump to about 345 million following the deal with New Guards, giving the company a $2.7 billion valuation on an operating basis. The issue is that losses remain very steep as a very modest increase in gross profits and huge absolute cash burn is certainly worrying.

The market reaction will with almost certainty prompt management to focus more on the bottom line than simply the top line only, and actually the deal with New Guards looks very compelling, unless this business model is not sustainable. As the company still has about $700 million in cash following the New Guards deal it is not too late to make changes, but something dramatic needs to happen, as telegraphed by the market.

The lack of improvements on the bottom line is very disappointing. The addition of a profitable segment and probably tighter expense management going forward (given the plunge in the share price) makes that appeal should be improving, although this remains a very risky long-term play with a yet unproven business model.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.