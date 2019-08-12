Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present

The answer to the question of what to do with WDC depends on whether someone can trust that WDC management is making the right call.

Prices in the NAND memory market continue to go down, which is not good news for WDC.

Western Digital (WDC) FQ4 earnings report send a mixed message. On the one hand, actual earnings were not great with another net loss for the quarter. In many ways, FQ4 was worse than the quarter before. On the other hand, WDC sounded very optimistic in the earnings call with its outlook. WDC gave a lot of reasons why it feels that way.

It can be difficult for some people to get a handle on such a situation. Should people go by the actual results or can that be ignored because the outlook calls for imminent improvement? Generally speaking, forward guidance tends to outweigh quarterly results.

However, guidance doesn't always have to be correct. It can also be off, sometimes by a lot. Guidance can also be revised subsequently as more information becomes available. In order to determine what is likely to happen, we need to examine what was said in the earnings call to get a sense of what to make out of all of this.

FQ4 2019 earnings

Before examining the earnings call, it's important to take a look at WDC earnings first to get an idea of the challenges facing the company. FQ4 caps what can be described as a challenging year for WDC. FQ4 ended with a net loss of $197M. In comparison, WDC reported a net income of $756M a year ago. Revenue declined by 29% from $5.1B to $3.6B. The table below lists the numbers for FQ4 2019.

(GAAP) FQ4 2018 FQ4 2019 YoY Revenue $5117M $3634M -29.0% Net income (loss) $756M ($197M) -126.1%

Net income of $675M in FY2018 turned into a net loss of $754M in FY2019. Revenue declined by almost 20% from $20.6B to $16.6B. So, it's safe to say that there's been quite a turnaround over the last twelve months. WDC is in a hole and it will have to find a way to get out of it. The table below lists the relevant numbers for the whole year.

(GAAP) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Revenue $20647M $16569M -19.8% Net income (loss) $675M ($754M) -211.7%

Source: Western Digital

WDC FQ4 earnings call

According to WDC, the poor results can be blamed on a combination of weak market conditions and geopolitical tensions. However, WDC's CEO expects better times ahead when he states in the earnings call that:

Our expectation for a stronger demand environment for the second half of calendar year 2019 remains intact for both our flash and hard drive products."

A transcript of the FQ4 2019 earnings call can be found here.

WDC seems to believe that the flash market is set to recover in the near future. This should bode well if true considering the current and future importance of flash memory for WDC. From the earnings call:

In summary, we are successfully navigating dynamic market conditions. Our hard drive business is performing well and we believe that the flash market has reached a cyclical trough. The secular trends of data growth and its increasing value, key drivers of our business opportunities are strong."

Both HDDs and flash are projected to grow.

We're going to see growth in both hard drive and in NAND. I don't know if we're going to get too specific on the markets, but it's going to show good growth in both areas.

There's also good news from Japan where damage has been contained.

And as of now, nearly all of the equipment in the fabs has returned to normal operations. Consistent with our prior comments, the disruption to fab operations caused a loss of approximately 6 exabytes of wafer output for Western Digital, with most of the wafer output impact expected to be contained in the September quarter."

In addition, the Huawei situation which resulted in some lost sales does not appear to be as serious as first thought.

After discussions with the Commerce Department on the relevant laws and regulations, we determined that the entity list regulations do not apply to products that were previously qualified for Huawei and we started resuming shipments of those products to Huawei in mid-June."

All in all, a lot of reasons to be optimistic if we go by what was said in the earnings call. WDC is confident that free cash flow will recover as a result of the expected improvement. WDC has had two consecutive quarters of negative free cash flow, but the company now expects that the second half of 2019 will see breakeven in the worst case, if not better.

The NAND market

If WDC is to see the kind of improvement it is looking for, then the burden of that happening will likely fall on NAND flash memory since hard drives are doing well as previously mentioned. The NAND market is controlled by a small group of companies. WDC happens to be one of them with a contribution of about 15% to overall supply. The table below lists all the companies and their share in the NAND market.

Company NAND market share Samsung 29.9% Toshiba 20.2% Micron 16.5% WDC 14.9% SK Hynix 9.5% Intel 8.5% Others 0.5%

Source: Dramexchange

The NAND market is in a tug-of-war between supply and demand. On the one hand, demand for NAND memory chips is supported by a number of secular trends. For example, the amount of data needed to be stored is growing all the time. Once 5G is rolled out, data growth will only accelerate. NAND flash memory offers a fast and safe way to store data, even if magnetic storage in hard disks is the cheaper option.

On the other hand, NAND supply continues to expand rapidly. The introduction of 3D-NAND was in many ways a game changer. Instead of trying to cram as many bits as possible within a fixed area as is the case with planar NAND, 3D-NAND creates more room by stacking multiple layers of bits on top of each other. 3D-NAND is now at 96 layers, but by 2020 that is expected to increase to 128 layers. Even more layers will be added in the future, which means that the amount of data that can be stored using NAND is set to increase tremendously in the coming years.

All that growth in both supply and demand creates a challenge. In order for the market to remain balanced, demand has to stay ahead of supply. If it manages to do this, then the NAND market will be fine. But if demand is unable to keep up and is overwhelmed by all the new supply, then the NAND market will be in trouble as prices decline.

As of right now, excess supply seems to have the upper hand. According to Dramexchange, contract prices for NAND memory have continued their downward trend in Q3. Something that is not good for WDC. However, the price reductions have decelerated to a certain degree. If this continues, then there's the possibility that the NAND market may have finally turned the corner and could soon be on an upswing. Such an event would obviously be very positive for a company like WDC.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

The earnings call was without a doubt very optimistic about the future outlook for WDC. So optimistic that you have to ask yourself if it wasn't too optimistic and perhaps some skepticism may be warranted. Nevertheless, the positive outlook resulted in attention being drawn away from the actual earnings reported for FQ4 and FY2019.

The rosy outlook seems to have overshadowed earnings. But it's important that people not lose track of what's actually going on. WDC suffered a sizable loss for the quarter and for the whole year. Revenue declined substantially. Free cash flow remains in negative territory. The numbers were not good by any stretch of the imagination and there is no concrete proof that is about to change anytime soon.

There may be some small signs that the NAND market could possibly be in the early stages of a recovery, but all we really have right now is a positive outlook from an earnings call. There is no real evidence that the difficult market conditions that we have right now cannot last for much longer than some expect. If that happens, then WDC could easily see more bad quarters down the road. The stock would naturally not like that.

However, it's possible that WDC management is correct in its outlook. WDC may be on the verge of a turnaround that is sure to help the stock. Ultimately, the decision of what to do with WDC comes down to one's inclination on whether or not WDC management should be given the benefit of the doubt. Can management be trusted to make the right call in the current environment? If the answer is yes, then the bad numbers reported as earnings can be set aside. Otherwise, it's best to stay on the sidelines with regards to WDC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.