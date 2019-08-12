J.C. Penney: Let The Restructuring Begin

Source: Forbes

Shares of J.C. Penney (JCP) are under pressure. The stock is off over 45% over the past month amid chatter the company is looking to restructure its debt. The company recently divulged it hired restructuring specialists Kirkland & Ellis and Lazard:

Penney's latest debt advisers include restructuring specialists from law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and investment bank Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), according to people familiar with the hires. The firms, which had no comment, have worked on significant workouts with other retailers, including on a debt restructuring earlier this year for luxury clothier Neiman Marcus Group Ltd executed without the need for a bankruptcy filing.

I have been warning about J.C. Penney's less-than-optimal capital structure for months. It appears management wants to address the issue sooner rather than later. Here are my thoughts on the restructuring efforts.

Will A Debt Restructuring Help?

A debt restructuring usually involves a company negotiating with lenders to push its current maturing debt to outer years. A potential cascade of principal payments can cause liquidity strain for companies. The following chart outlines the company's $4 billion debt load by maturity.

In my opinion, management has already done a good job of pushing out its debt maturities. Over the next two-and-a-half years (through 2020), it only has $278 million of debt maturing. This represents about 7% of its total debt load. The benefit of pushing $278 million in payments into the outer years seems marginal.

There is a $1.6 billion term loan that matures in 2023. Restructuring efforts imply the company does not have the cash flow to repay $1.9 billion in principal by 2023. Secondly, if J.C. Penney needs to convince debt holders to delay principal payments due in over three years, then it may have bigger problems than shareholders realize.

J.C. Penney Is Cash Flow-Challenged

J.C. Penney is currently cash flow-challenged. During its most recent quarter, the company generated free cash flow ("FCF") of -$268 million. This compared favorably to the -$421 million of FCF in the year-earlier period. The most-recent quarter may have been an anomaly. I would like to see a few more quarters of financial results before concluding on the company's normalized cash flow.

There is no guarantee the company's business model works. J.C. Penney has no digital presence to speak of. Management admitted it is still trying to develop an omni-channel strategy:

To begin, we need to continue to make operational progress in the experience we deliver to our customers in our stores, online and throughout our merchandise assortments. We must also develop a leading omni-channel shopping experience through our highly relevant and capable network. This will require us to work on redefining our brand identity and promise, evolving it for today's digital age and enhancing the design of our online platform and physical stores accordingly.

Any business without a sizeable online presence could find it difficult to compete. The task could be even more challenging for J.C. Penney who has to compete with Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY), and Walmart (WMT). As competitors invest in their digital channels, it could become more difficult for J.C. Penney to catch up.

Barron's recently pondered whether the company's liquidity would dry up after its bonds yields spiked inexplicably. The company has accounts payable and accrued expenses of $1.8 billion. If short-term vendors fear the company will not survive, they could pull their credit or ask for more onerous terms. Either scenario could amplify J.C. Penney's cash burn and impair its ability to survive.

J.C. Penney Has Too Much Debt

I estimated J.C. Penney's $4 billion debt load exceeded 17x run-rate EBITDA. Ultimately, J.C. Penney needs to reduce its debt load in order to survive. Management could ask creditors to forgive debt in exchange for a sizeable equity stake. To reduce debt/EBITDA to 4x (investment grade), J.C. Penney would have to reduce total debt to around $1.1 billion. This would require debt holders to forgive around $2.8 billion in exchange for equity. It would likely wipe out nearly all of the equity holders and there would still be no guarantee the company would survive. I find this scenario unlikely.

If its cash burn continues unabated, the company would likely need an equity infusion to pare debt and fund losses. A sizeable equity infusion and a debt-for-equity exchange would make more sense. However, this would require negotiations with several parties with varying agendas. Such a capital-raising effort sounds highly-complex. Even if advisors could pull it off, there is no guarantee J.C. Penney would survive.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney likely needs an equity infusion and debt-for-equity exchange. Either scenario sounds highly-dilutive to current shareholders. Sell JCP.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.