Omeros: Moving Forward

We continue our series of reviews of Q2 results at previously profiled small biotech concerns today, revisiting Omeros (OMER) after the company posted much better than expected quarterly numbers after the bell on Thursday. Despite the downward tilt of market action on Thursday, Omeros rallied some 12% on the back of this excellent report. We revisit this promising 'Tier 3' concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Omeros is a small cap biotech concern based in Seattle. The company is focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Omeros has two main assets. The first is Omidria which was approved to be used in lens removable and cataract surgeries to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and to reduce postoperative pain. The other main asset is OMS721 also known as Narsoplimab. The compound is in late stage development and is targeting five rare indications. It has the potential to be a blockbuster if approved. The shares trade just above the $18 level now and have an approximate $900 million market capitalization.

Second Quarter Highlights

The company posted a loss of 29 cents a share for the quarter, or $14.5 million. This was 15 cents a share above expectations. The company lost 50 cents a share in the first quarter of this year. Omidria revenues jumped over 150% from the same period a year ago to $26.8 million. This was also up 23% sequentially. The sales number was approximately $1.5 million over the consensus.

The company credited the higher than expected sales number to an expanded number of purchasing accounts. The company also achieved deeper penetration across Ambulatory Surgery Centers, hospitals and the Veterans Administration and other government systems.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The company ended the second quarter with just over $30 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet as well as an accounts receivable balance of $28.5 million. Omeros entered into a $50 million revolving line of credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month so it has access to the necessary funding as the company continues to ramp Omidria sales and advance OMS721 in development.

The current median analyst price target sits just north of $28.00 a share on Omeros. After results posted, Maxim Group reissued its Buy rating and $32 price target on OMER with this brief commentary on the quarter:

Omeros reported 2Q19 with record-high Omidria revenues of $26.8M, up 23% from 1Q19. Operating expenses were down to $36.1M, from $41.0M, due to reduced manufacturing costs for Narsoplimab, partially offset by an increase in SG&A. Overall, the company reported a net loss of ($14.5M) and cash of $31.8M, with $50M available under an accounts receivable line of credit.”

On August 1st, H.C. Wainwright reiterated their Buy rating and $35 price target with the following commentary:

We note that Lonza is one of the world’s largest specialty manufacturing companies operating in the life sciences arena, having generated CHF5.5B in revenue for 2018, of which CHF3.1B came from the company’s Pharma and Biotech business. In anticipation of the near- term submission of regulatory filings for approval of narsoplimab, we reiterate our Buy rating and 12-month price target of $35 per share. Rapid narsoplimab review process likely, in our view. We expect the narsoplimab BLA to be reviewed in an accelerated manner, given the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) accorded to the drug in HSCT-TMA. The FDA has eliminated any requirement for a historical control and may permit not only accelerated approval, but also full approval with the determination to be made based on the submitted data. Beyond HSCT-TMA, Omeros continues to enroll its OMS721 Phase 3 trials for IgAN and aHUS.”

I expect a couple of additional analyst firms to make similar rating reiterations in the week ahead.

Verdict

It was a strong quarter for Omeros about any way you want to slice it. During the quarter, the company received a product-specific permanent J-code for Omidria. This becomes effective October 1st and should be a nice positive for the continued sales ramp of the product as getting the J-code will standardize the submission and payment of insurance claims across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial insurance plans.

Omeros also reached an agreement with the FDA on the primary endpoint criteria for the pivotal trial to support the biologics license application (BLA) for narsoplimab to treat hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy also known as HSCT-TMA. In February, the company reached an agreement with the FDA so that trial results from patients already in the company's ongoing Phase 2 single-arm narsoplimab trial in HSCT-TMA will form the clinical basis for submission of the BLA. The company reached a deal to manufacture narsoplimab via Lonza recently as well.

All in all, it was more than a solid quarter. Omidria sales are ramping faster than expected lowering cash burn. The upcoming J-code will further assist this effort. In addition, Omeros' most important asset is methodically advancing in development. The company also has the funding now in place to continue on both these important paths.

Option Strategy:

An efficient way to add exposure or initiate a new position in Omeros is via a Buy-Write order. Using the February $20 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $15.40 to $15.60 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some amount of downside risk and sets up a solid potential return for its just over six month hold period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.