Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside

CVX is a high-quality income vehicle for investors that don't like a lot of portfolio turnover.

The Permian could drive volume growth and earnings surprises for Chevron going forward.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) released a convincing deck of financials for the second quarter thanks to a $1.0 billion termination fee related to the failed Anadarko Petroleum Corp. takeover earlier this year. Chevron saw a decrease in price realizations compared to last year, but the company benefits from strong production growth, especially in the Permian, which is one of the fastest-growing shale oil plays in the United States. An investment in CVX yields 3.9 percent and the yield on cost is most likely going to rise going forward.

Chevron Corp. - Second Quarter Earnings Review

It was a good quarter for Chevron Corp., even though the company suffered from a decline in price realizations in its upstream segment.

Total second quarter revenues were $38.85 billion compared to $42.24 billion in the same quarter last year, marking a year-over-year decrease of 8 percent. Analysts expected Chevron Corp. to report revenues of $40.14 billion.

In terms of earnings, however, Chevron Corp. outearned estimates, by a significant margin. The energy company said it pulled in total earnings of $4.31 billion compared to $3.41 billion last year. On a per-share basis, Chevron Corp. earned $2.27/share compared to $1.78/share in the second quarter of last year. The consensus was for Chevron Corp. to report profits of $1.83/share, thereby squeezing out a whopping $0.44/share earnings beat.

Two major factors impacted Chevron Corp.'s second quarter results:

1. Energy prices decreased year-over-year which is why Chevron Corp.'s drop in price realizations was the single biggest negative profit driver in the second quarter. According to Chevron Corp.'s second quarter earnings release, average sales prices for crude oil and natural gas both dropped due to oversupply issues in the sector.

The company’s average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $52 in second quarter 2019, down from $59 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $0.68 per thousand cubic feet in second quarter 2019, down from $1.61 in last year’s second quarter.

2. Chevron Corp. recorded $740 million in earnings in the second quarter as the company received its termination fee related to the failed Anadarko Petroleum Corp. takeover earlier this year. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. was eventually acquired by Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) whose buyout offer was backed by Berkshire Hathaway.

Here's an earnings bridge for Chevron Corp.'s second quarter.

Source: Chevron Corp. Investor Presentation

Chevron Corp. grew its worldwide production from 2,826 MBOED in Q2-2018 to 3,084 MBOED in Q2-2019, reflecting 9.1 percent year-over-year growth. Production growth was driven primarily by shale plays, especially the Permian.

Source: Chevron Corp.

The Permian is a production growth engine for Chevron Corp. and other energy companies active in this shale play. Chevron Corp. grew its Permian production from 270 MBOED in Q2-2018 to 421 MBOED in Q2-2019, marking an increase of 56 percent year-over-year.

Source: Chevron Corp.

The Permian remains a crucial volume driver for Chevron Corp. going forward which translates into significant earnings surprise potential. If Chevron Corp. maintains its current production growth rate in the Permian, the company expects to be free cash flow positive in 2020 and its returns on capital employed to exceed 20 percent.

Source: Chevron Corp.

For the full year, Chevron Corp. continues to expect to grow its adjusted production, excluding asset sales, by 4-7 percent compared to last year. The total projected output is expected to reach 3,075 MBOED in 2019. The guidance is practically unchanged from Chevron Corp.'s previous outlook.

Source: Chevron Corp.

A High-Quality Dividend Play, First And Foremost

I see Chevron Corp. as a long-term dividend vehicle that should be able to grow its dividend and investors' yield on cost independent of the state of the energy markets or the U.S. economy. Chevron Corp. raised its dividend during the last energy bear market, which is a signature characteristic of a high-quality income vehicle.

Chevron Corp.'s 10-year dividend has gone nowhere but up.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Energy companies have taken a bit of a hit lately as investors sold energy stocks on the back of heightened trade tensions. Today, income investors seeking to secure a high-quality 4 percent dividend yield pay ~14.0x next year's estimated earnings. Chevron Corp. is also only slightly more expensive than ExxonMobil (XOM), the largest publicly-traded energy company in the world.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

Energy prices remain the biggest risk factor for Chevron Corp. Another energy bear market would most probably hurt Chevron Corp.'s earnings, cash flow and valuation multiple, but not to the extent that the dividend would have to get cut. Management has been committed to growing its dividend payout during both good and hard times, and I expect CVX's yield on cost to continue to rise.

Another risk factor relates to Chevron Corp.'s production growth in the Permian. Should Chevron Corp.'s production growth in this key region slow down going forward, for one reason or another, one of the biggest profit drivers will fall by the wayside.

Your Takeaway

All considered, Chevron Corp. did have a solid second quarter. Despite declining price realizations, Chevron Corp. managed to squeeze out a sizable earnings beat, thanks to the $1.0 billion break-up fee received from Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Chevron Corp. provides investors with high-quality dividend income that should continue to grow going forward. Shares are moderately priced and have a healthy risk/reward at 14x next year's estimated earnings. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.