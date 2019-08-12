Craft Brew Alliance: A Concerning Quarter Ahead Of The Deadline

A-B still could come through, and CBA still could turn it around - but the fundamental case for BREW has taken a hit in the first half.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has until August 24th to offer at least $24.50 per share for BREW - or pay the company $20 million and keep it in its distribution network.

One thing is for certain: shares of Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) are going to see a substantial amount of volatility over the next couple of weeks. Per a revised distribution agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), A-B has until August 24th to make a 'qualifying offer' of at least $24.50 per share for the ~69% of the company it doesn't already own.

With BREW shares below $15 after Q2 earnings last week, quite clearly the market doesn't believe an offer is on the way. If that is the case, A-B must pay CBA a $20 million international incentive fee - while BREW keeps its beneficial brewing and distribution agreements with the beer giant through at least the end of 2026.

It might seem, given the current price, that a 'no offer' scenario is priced in. But that may not be the case just yet. There are many traders still willing to bet that A-B comes through. Per NASDAQ data, there are a whopping 24,000+ contracts outstanding just in out-of-the-money calls at the August and September strikes. Those contracts cover 2.4 million shares - over 12% of CBA's current share count, and about 18% of the float (excluding the A-B stake).

Meanwhile, BREW shares posted a 9.8% gain on Thursday, after CBA disclosed Q2 earnings on Wednesday afternoon, perhaps due to the fact that CBA didn't preclude the possibility of an offer. BREW then reversed to a 6.7% decline on Friday - perhaps because some investors realized the numbers simply weren't that good. Both arguments would make some sense. The potential rewards on offer make aggressive strategies at least intriguing. But what look like weak Q2 earnings, and a long-running inability for BREW to consistently create value on its own, mean the downside might be more significant if A-B declines to make an offer.

Trading the Offer

Even with the heavy open interest in near-term calls, premiums seems surprisingly light given the potential upside:

source: NASDAQ.com

The 17.5 September call, for instance, at the $0.50 ask is paying off in the range of 13+ to 1. (Presumably, BREW wouldn't trade up to exactly the offer price immediately. But it would get awfully close, as such a deal likely wouldn't take that long and would have little reason for breaking.) Obviously, the risks here are enormous - but the rewards are as well.

To be sure, in theory, it's possible that A-B could offer BREW less than $24.50, which would in turn impact the upside of a purchased call. Such an offer isn't allowed under the distribution agreement - but that agreement simply could be amended if CBA's board and management felt it was worthwhile. But at this point, that seems unlikely. As more than a few bulls have noted, the qualifying offer would only cost A-B about $330 million in cash given its existing ownership. Does a deal at, say, $21 - which 'saves' A-B ~$47 million - really affect the decision-making for what is still a company worth $165 billion?

More to the point, it certainly didn't sound on the Q2 conference call like CBA management had heard anything from Anheuser-Busch. To be sure, I wouldn't expect CEO Andy Thomas to disclose the substance of discussions that had been held. But the general tone of the call seemed to be "we'll let you know when we hear something", not "we're not at liberty to detail privileged discussions", as might be expected if negotiations were underway. This strongly looks like a situation where it's either $24.50+ or no offer at all.

I personally don't believe an offer is coming. But I certainly don't hold that opinion strongly enough to not be tempted by 13:1 odds. It's worth noting that A-B made its first craft acquisition in two years just last week. Boston Beer (SAM) acquired Dogfish Head in May in a deal that, on a per-barrel basis, suggests CBA's Kona alone would be worth the qualifying offer.

And though of late I haven't been all that confident that A-B would make an offer, I do think the idea of simple inertia alone makes one at least possible. Again, the cash outlay is a drop in the bucket for Anheuser-Busch. It's paying $20 million in cash if it doesn't make the deal. CBA is free to sell itself to anyone on August 25th if an offer doesn't come - but A-B has to keep distributing its beers and provide a $10 per barrel savings for CBA beers brewed at its Fort Collins, Colorado facility. The optics of a CBA owned by Boston Beer or Molson Coors (TAP) brewing at an A-B facility might not be good. They'd be even worse if Kona continues to develop into something like the 'next Corona', as CBA management hopes.

The counter-argument is that BREW hasn't traded really anywhere near the qualifying offer price in its recent history. It's only cleared $20 twice, once immediately after the agreement was signed and during a brief peak last year. A-B can't claim to its shareholders - whose dividend it just cut - that it's getting some kind of real value in paying what would be a ~60% premium to recent trading and 20%+ more than investors have paid for the stock at any point this decade.

Meanwhile, A-B has had three years to make its move - and could have done so at a cheaper price for the first two of those years. It's possible, and maybe likely, that the long review of its acquisition of SABMiller kept the company on the sidelines during the beginning of that stretch. But A-B has had all of this year to make a move. It just bought another craft brewery. There seems to be a lot of evidence that A-B is happy with 31% of CBA - and not necessarily all of it, at least not at $24.50.

That evidence suggests the odds are slim. But are they to the 6-7% level implied by September strike call option pricing? That seems a bit low - and makes that high-risk trade at least tempting.

CBA's Long-Running Problem

That said, I'd plan for CBA to go forward as a standalone. And while the drama over the August 24th deadline likely will drive near-term trading, the Q2 release was notably disappointing on that front.

After all, there's long been an asset-based case here for Kona alone, simply based on per-barrel valuations seen in the dozens of other craft brew acquisitions (including, as noted above, the recent buy of Doghead Fish). It's a case I myself have made at times.

But even with the explosive growth of that product, CBA has had a significant and long-running problem - it can't make any real money:

source: author from CBA press releases. FY19 figure author estimate presuming full-year guidance is reduced after Q2

There have been some mitigating factors. Most notably, Widmer Brothers and Redhook, the flagship brands at the beginning of the decade, have 'retrenched' to their home markets amid the craft beer boom and thus generate dramatically lower revenue. But of course, Kona has grown, and below the top line CBA actually has made some progress. In the first half of the decade, the company kept falling short of a long-held target of 35% gross margin; it's there (and beyond) now, thanks in part to help from A-B. In addition, it closed the Redhook brewpub, and restored margins at the rest of the fleet. Yet free cash flow likely still winds up negative or maybe modestly positive this year, as has been the case for most of the decade.

The SG&A Spike and Kona Revenue

The problem now, with COGS under control, is that SG&A is starting to run. Operating expenses increased 22% year-over-year in Q2. Excluding a $4.9 million in expenses related to a class-action lawsuit, they're up over 30% in the first half.

To be fair, marketing was a big driver. The company spent up big behind Kona in the first quarter, including buying TV ads during the NCAA Tournament. But the 10-Q for the second quarter cites the increase as "primarily due to increases in employee related costs". And it's not all that clear that the media spend can be classified as a smashing success.

After all, depletions (the change in volumes at wholesalers, so closer to takeaway than to shipments) for Kona only rose 8% year-over-year in the second quarter. Kona shipments were 68% of the total for the quarter, per the 10-Q; the same proportion of revenue would mean Kona sales were about $41 million and increased maybe $5 million year-over-year in the quarter. Domestic Kona depletions increased 5% in Q1, which maybe suggests another couple of million at most in extra sales at the end of the quarter. But the ROI here doesn't seem all that impressive: opex excluding the class-action lawsuit is up $10 million so far this year. A decent chunk of that is marketing spend - which may have resulted in a roughly equivalent amount of incremental revenue, not even gross profit. And in the context of that spend, the 5% YTD increase in Kona depletions looks somewhat meager.

To be sure, there is a tail effect from spending in attracting new customers who may buy more Kona down the line. But CMO Ken Kunze said on the Q2 call that the company had seen 'media decay' in the 12-14 week range in terms of a response. And there's another notably disappointing data point in the context of Kona's Q2 growth. In the Q1 release, CBA said that April depletions had risen 16%. That suggests that May + June for Kona saw just a 4% increase. In the context of a craft beer industry shrinking 3%, 4% isn't bad as far as it goes. But in the context of a huge spike in marketing spend that led first-half Adjusted EBITDA to decline by almost exactly 50%, it doesn't seem good enough.

And there's another concerning aspect to Kona's growth. According to Kunze on the call, Kona accounted for almost 70% of depletions in the quarter. Big Wave drove "almost 50%" of Kona's mix in the quarter. Its domestic depletions were up 25% in the quarter. The international figure, overall, was +24%.

Yet Kona, as a whole, saw depletions rise 8%. That strongly suggests that Kona's non-Big Wave declined year-over-year in the quarter. To my knowledge, CBA hasn't disclosed international sales - but U.S. depletions were at least lower than the 8% reported figure. And U.S. depletions of non-Big Wave Kona products may well have taken a nosedive in the quarter (and, indeed, in the first half as a whole given a similarly large disparity between Big Wave and Kona overall in Q1).

There's a way to look at the first half in which every beer that CBA makes, except for one (and maybe two), is headed in the wrong direction. And that puts an awful lot of pressure on Big Wave.

The Rest of the Portfolio

In the rest of the portfolio, Q2 was disappointing. Widmer Brothers and Redhook continue to decline, with Widmer -11% on depletions (though just -5.2% on shipments) and Redhook -18% (-16.7% shipments). There's not much of a surprise there - Thomas forecast more declines for the brands as recently as the Q4 2018 call - but any hopes for stabilization seem at least delayed.

Omission continues to decline, with depletions down 10% for the second consecutive quarter and shipment numbers even worse. But the biggest concern comes from the 'All Other' category. That includes Appalachian, Cisco, and Wynwood - three breweries that CBA acquired last year (after having the three breweries in its distribution network previously). Shipments rose 3.2% - but depletions fell 2%.

That's not a strong enough performance at this point in those breweries' cycle. On the call, Thomas did emphasize, again, the company's optimism toward Wynwood's La Rubia, which CBA believes has the potential to echo the growth profile of Big Wave. But a negative print so soon after the acquisitions raises questions about, at least, the rest of the beers offered by those three breweries.

CBA does have some other potential levers to pull. Its pH Experiment is launching a low-alcohol (2% ABV) hard seltzer, with Omission- and Kona-branded products on the way in the second half of the year. Omission is adding a light IPA. But in both cases, CBA looks like it's late to trends - and for all the hype about hard seltzer, its total market is about 1.4% that of off-premise beer sales alone. It's hard to see those new products moving the needle here.

BREW to Under $10?

I wrote after Q1 that I saw that quarter as modestly disappointing. Q2 looks worse. Outside of Big Wave, I see little fundamental good news - and even at least some of that product's growth was purchased through marketing spend.

I'm also a little surprised at CBA's tone after each of the last two quarters. Both of the quarterly earnings releases trumpeted "strong" results. Neither quarter actually appears anywhere close to impressive. Indeed, Q2 revenue missed analyst estimates by almost eight points' worth of growth. Depletions in the newer breweries are decelerating quickly. Profits and margins, even considering the marketing spend, are not where they need to be. If CBA management really thinks first-half results are "strong", then investor expectations may be far too high.

Indeed, the problem in a "no offer" scenario is that BREW on an earnings basis is not cheap. In fact, it's not anywhere close. Based on trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, and pro forma for the $20 million payment from A-B, EV/EBITDA is a whopping 28x. Normalize for the marketing spend and the multiple still is in the mid- to high-teens. Free cash flow, as noted, is likely to be negative based on capex guidance and adjusted EPS likely is below $0.20.

I've argued over the past year - with BREW roughly in the same range - that I thought the downside in a "no offer" outcome was reasonably protected. It's harder to make that case after the first half. In fact, I see a realistic fundamental case that the BREW stock price could, or should, reach the single digits, using even a low double-digit EBITDA multiple and a mid-20s P/E while still assuming some year-over-year growth in 2020 and even 2021.

But there's one more aspect that needs to be considered. Just because A-B doesn't buy CBA doesn't mean no one will. CBA can go out and try to sell itself, as one activist shareholder has argued it should. (That shareholder, Midwood Capital, unsurprisingly is using the per-barrel comp/asset-based approach.) And so even if fundamentals suggest sharp downside from here, it's not at all guaranteed that downside will arrive. A bid from another company could come relatively quickly - one would think interested suitors are watching the deadline themselves - and hopes for another bidder could keep BREW shares elevated.

It's a fascinating - and complicated - situation. Again, I'd expect substantial volatility in BREW into and out of the deadline. Even without A-B, takeover speculation and rumors can swirl. But, fundamentally, the weakness in Q2, in particular, leaves me on the sidelines, and leaves me believing that the stock can decline - and potentially sharply - if a sale doesn't materialize.

But that's still quite a big 'if' 12 days before the deadline. There's a lot that can happen - and a lot of money to be made for those who can correctly guess how this all will play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.