Weekly Economic Vital Signs - A Positive That Could Be A Negative

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI And ISM Services Indices

IHS Markit’s (purchasing managers' index) survey of service sector companies continued to strengthen in the short term, as the index rose from 51.5 in June to 53.0 in July. Business activity was the best in three months and new orders improved to the fastest pace since March. This led to better backlogs. Despite the modest improvement in business conditions, confidence in the outlook fell for sixth months in a row to a new cycle low. We now know there was good reason for concern, as President Trump just announced a new round of tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports that will be more focused on consumer goods than the initial tariffs.

The Institute for Supply Management’s services index continues to weaken, falling from 55.1 in June to 53.7 in July. It has now fallen in line with Markit’s index, indicating a rate of economic growth of just under 2%. The ISM services index is at a 3-year low. New orders and employment remain at decent levels, keeping this survey modestly above the 50 level that marks the division between expansion and contraction. Employment remains particularly resilient at 56.2.

One notable difference between the survey results is that Markit’s did not show any price pressures, while ISM’s indicates rising input prices.

Produce Price Index

The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased 0.2% in July and is up 1.7% over the past year, which is unchanged from last month. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, eased 0.1% in July and is up 2.1% year-over-year.

We should start to see more meaningful price increases at the producer and consumer levels, especially if Trump’s new round of tariffs on $300 billion in consumer goods takes effect on September 1. That remains to be seen. The core CPI should follow the increase in selling prices we are seeing in the chart below. This will also start to show up in the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation - core Personal Consumption Expenditures. This is one more reason that Chairman Powell’s recent rate cut made no sense, but he has given himself cover by saying he doesn’t mind if the inflation rate temporarily rises above 2%, so long as it averages near that rate over the long term.

Conclusion

It may be comforting to most economists and market strategists that the largest slice of the US economy is chugging along at a very steady pace. Consumer incomes and spending are not running too hot or cold, but just right for stable prices and full employment. Yet one aspect of the consumer outlook is a bit alarming. We saw a surge in consumer confidence last month. The Conference Board’s index rose more than 10 points to flirt with levels we haven’t seen in twenty years.

The concern I have with this exceedingly high level of confidence is that it has served as a reliable contrarian indicator for the market. We achieve lows in confidence at market bottoms and the highs are associated with long-term tops. This doesn’t mean a whole lot on its own, but when we consider this indicator along with many other factors, it strengthens the argument that we are in the long-term process of a market top.

An additional concern is that financial market wealth, fueled by central bank policies, has supported a meaningful percentage of the consumption that this expansion is depending on. If there is a significant revaluation in market prices that leads to a decline in confidence, a contraction in economic activity will not be far behind. Markets used to be discounting mechanisms, but now they have become the catalysts for growth.

