Cisco's Earnings Preview: High-Quality Play In Turbulent Times

by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary

Cisco is about to release fiscal 4Q19 results, looking to maintain its winning streak of twenty consecutive all-around earnings beats.

I expect the same trends to carry forward, with security and subscription service revenues boosting the top line while margin expansion and share buyback support earnings growth.

Given the macro-level uncertainties and risk aversion, coupled with the recent valuation pullback, I believe CSCO is a high-quality tech stock to own.

Cisco (CSCO) is gearing up to report fiscal 4Q19 results on August 14, looking to maintain the strong business momentum that the company has been enjoying since CEO Chuck Robbins took control of