Cisco's Earnings Preview: High-Quality Play In Turbulent Times

Summary

Cisco is about to release fiscal 4Q19 results, looking to maintain its winning streak of twenty consecutive all-around earnings beats.

I expect the same trends to carry forward, with security and subscription service revenues boosting the top line while margin expansion and share buyback support earnings growth.

Given the macro-level uncertainties and risk aversion, coupled with the recent valuation pullback, I believe CSCO is a high-quality tech stock to own.