PPL Corp. Update: Still The Best-Yielding Utility In The Space

Back in February 2019, Seeking Alpha editors published my most recent article about PPL Corp. (PPL) entitled, "PPL Corp: A Well-Run Utility With A 5.4% Yield."

Today, I offer you an update on the company and its prospects.

Investment Thesis

The underlying investment thesis hasn't changed since I began accumulating the stock in early 2018:

PPL Corp. is well-managed, owns a strong franchise, a sound balance sheet, earns its profits in cash, and is shareholder-friendly. PPL shares offer reliably high dividend income coupled with a modest expected forward earnings growth rate. The holding company is built upon old-line, regulated utilities, thereby avoiding material risks associated with the unregulated, merchant power business.

An Investment Update

The company has retained its reputation as a well-managed business owning a strong franchise as evidenced by:

Management meeting/reaffirming its promises to investors,

the compilation of a solid operating record, and

outstanding customer service.

In addition, PPL registers consistently strong safety performance.

I direct you to the following 2Q earnings presentation slide. Note the section entitled, "Continued Operational Excellence."

Furthermore, exceptional U.K. regulatory-driven customer service incentives translate directly into hard cash. Good services pays off.

Incentive revenues remain strong, with expectations for upward bias in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, all U.K business units enjoy customer service ratings above peer averages.

CEO William Spence summed it up on the last earnings conference call:

Shifting the focus to operations, PPL continues to deliver excellent service across all of our distribution networks. Both PPL Electric Utilities and Kentucky Utilities both received J.D. Power Awards for Residential Customer Satisfaction in July, achieving the highest overall marks in their respective categories and regions based on customer surveys. This year marks the eighth and fourth straight years respectively that PPL Electric Utilities and Kentucky Utilities have earned this distinction. All told, PPL's utilities have received 49 J.D. Power Awards in the two decades since the organization has steady customer satisfaction with electric utilities. In U.K., WPD was also recognized recently by Ofgem as the top-ranked network for the stakeholder engagement and consumer vulnerability incentive and achievement measured against all gas and electricity networks in the U.K. This is the eighth consecutive year that WPD led the industry in this category.

Later in the call, Mr. Spence remarked:

Louisville Gas and Electric recently received the American Gas Association's accident prevention award for safety excellence. Among its peers, LG&E finished 2018 with the lowest rate of incidents resulting in lost time or restricted time at work.

Sound Balance Sheet

Though leveraged, the balance sheet is sound. Over the past several years, total debt-to-capital has remained steady at ~65%. The interest coverage ratio is about 3x, acceptable for a utility. S&P continues to assign an "A-" credit rating and "stable" outlook to PPL's long-term debt. The rating applies to the parent holding company and all its operating utility subsidiaries.

Profits In Cash

Through the first half of 2019, PPL earned operating cash flow significantly above profits: just as it's done for the past three years. The recently-released 10-Q tells the tale.

The Rest Of The Story

I continue to like the PPL narrative for reasons other than just raw numbers.

I find management to be particularly shareholder-friendly; perhaps a corollary of the emphasis upon superior customer service...and evidently, the attitude spills over into the workplace, too.

CEO Spence on the 2Q conference call:

And just last month, PPL was named a Best Place to Work for People with Disabilities for the second straight year, earning a top score of 100% on the disability equality index for its commitment to creating and accommodating an exclusive environment for people with disabilities.

PPL's quarterly reports are clear and easy to read. The presentation materials are straightforward.

Senior leadership offers investors-specific, measurable operational and financial metrics: both actual and forward looking. For example, in 2018, management provided EPS growth targets through 2020. It also pointed out capital expenditures will ease through the out-years. Please see below.

Isn't it nice to see a management team that communicates its plans in plain-speak?

Indeed, in the 2Q recent earnings release, management extended its EPS expectations out through FY 2021.

Having reviewed the last 10 earnings releases, I've yet to see "razzle-dazzle" in a financial report or conference call presentation slide deck. Nor does the management team stumble around on earnings conference calls: the calls tend to be relatively short, clear, and to the point. The Q&A sessions are sharp.

Big Dividend Yield

Management often emphasizes how important dividends are to the PPL investment case. Currently, the 5.6% dividend yield places the stock at the top of the class.

Importantly, for the past few years, the payout ratio has remained under 70%. The company isn't only committed to the dividend, but as the aforementioned ratio suggests, the payout is safe. Through the first half of 2019, the payout ratio (based upon ongoing operations) was 68.8%.

Dividend growth moderated in 2019, but this was partly a function of U.S. corporate tax legislation, necessary common equity issuance, and resultant dilution. I expect dividend growth to pick up again in the next year or so.

So Where Are The Warts?

Well, just like any other company, PPL has a few things investors can worry about.

Probably the most pressing is Brexit. Related to Brexit is an especially weak British pound. U.K.'s electric utility nationalization fears also seem to bug some investors. Clearly, these represent political and monetary uncertainties.

On the August 6 conference call, CEO Spence attempted to tamp fears down:

Yes, it is a challenging political and regulatory backdrop at the moment but there are some efforts that we have -- had underway in the U.K. to basically educate many of those Ministers of Parliament that may not be familiar with specifically with the electricity networks, great track record and that track record includes much lower cost than when the systems were nationalized, better reliability, much better reliability to the tune of about 60% better reliability than when they were under state control... ...So, we think that the risk, while it was already very low is even lower than it previously was as the Labour Party has really failed to gain any momentum politically, and certainly there is always a probability that they could regain some of their footing but in our view very unlikely.

Having followed PPL earnings calls for the past couple of years, I agree with the management. While acknowledging the risks, I do not consider Brexit or utility nationalization to be overwhelming worries. I believe these reflect more about U.S.-based investors struggling to qualify overseas risk than actual PPL Corp. business risk.

Now then, weak currency is a more concrete concern. Proactively, PPL's management installed a dynamic yet flexible currency hedging program.

Through the first six months of 2019, the currency hedging program cost PPL $22 million cash. During the same period in 2018, it provided a $91 million tailwind. Actual operating earnings were on the money.

IMHO, management wisely elected to avoid hedging currency out past 2020. Its opinion is to wait, see how Brexit and GBP forex trend, and then act.

In addition, investors have fret over the U.K. regulatory backdrop fearing onerous new regulatory requirements.

Management continues to attempt to dial back the worries:

Turning to a brief regulatory update in the U.K., OFGEM in late May confirmed its RIIO-2 price control methodology for the gas distribution, gas transmission, and electricity transmission subsectors. While the announced methodology does not apply to the electricity distribution sector, which OFGEM has continually emphasized, we welcome the opportunity to share our views on some key issues.

I contend these regulatory fears have been and continue to be far overblown.

Other investment risks include those comparable to most any other regulated utility company.

Valuation Update

When I wrote my first PPL article in April 2018, shares were trolling $26 or $27. The stock appeared to be a great bargain. That's proved to be right.

Currently, the stock appears to offer a solid, though not outstanding, return.

Let's start with a F.A.S.T. Graph:

We find a 12.5x long-term, trimmed P/E ratio. Accepting this benchmark, we can begin to add color by including forward EPS expectations.

Currently, S&P GMI analysts expect the company to earn $2.42 this year, then $2.53 and $2.47 respectively in 2020 and 2021.

On the other hand, PPL Corp.'s management suggests slightly different results. In 2019, the midpoint guidance is $2.40, and then increasing to midpoints of $2.56 and $2.65 in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

My take is this: as we're past midyear 2019, I focus upon the 2020 forecast. Accepting management's EPS midpoint, and using the historical P/E multiple, we obtain a $32 Fair Value Estimate. A recent downdraft finds shares now trading at the mid-$29 range. The stock has mostly flatlined in 2019, but that's not a big surprise. The easy money was made in 2018.

My inclination is to add PPL shares with an indicated 15% factor of safety - say ~$27.20.

Conversely, I would begin to trim back my holding if the price reaches $33 a share. This is partly predicated upon the especially strong dividend yield; I'm not a motivated seller. In addition, presuming the Fed eases interest rates, it is likely to make safe, high-yielding investments like PPL even more attractive. This could goose the P/E a point or so.

Finally, it is worth noting PPL's management beats earnings estimates routinely. According to Seeking Alpha, over the last two years, the company has beat EPS estimates 88% of the time. Indeed, the most recent earnings release was a $0.02 beat. Good management teams set earnings expectations, and then go out and meet or beat them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2019 investments.