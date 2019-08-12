Versum Materials Is A Solid Arbitrage Play

The deal is fully financed with cash and debt agreements in place. Merck will have no issue paying for Versum Materials.

There are no anticipated regulatory issues and no shareholder vote is required for the deal to be approved.

As the date of its takeover by Merck edges closer, the spread on this arbitrage deal appears increasingly attractive, especially with the usage of some leverage.

Background

Versum Materials (VSM) is a top supplier of gases, chemicals, equipment, and materials for the semiconductor industry. The company was spun-off from Air Products (APD) back in 2016. I initially purchased shares following the company's listing on the stock exchange and subsequently sold out after the share price appreciated significantly. Now that Versum is being bought out by Merck (OTCPK:MKKGY) and an attractive arbitrage spread exists, I am considering repurchasing shares.

It is interesting to see how Versum's under-performance relative to the S&P 500 created the opportunity for the company to be acquired. The share price hit a 52 week low and a bidding war immediately took place as the stock rose toward fair value.

Fundamentals

Versum Materials has expertise in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of speciality materials. The company handles high purity materials to deliver leading-edge solutions for its customers. Versum’s business consists of two operating segments, Materials and Delivery Systems and Services. Versum Materials has a 40 year history of operational excellence. It first invested in the electronic materials business to provide specialty gas supply to the semiconductor industry in the 1980s to address the emerging need for higher purity materials and has grown ever since.

Versum has an outstanding reputation for innovative product development and has a strong working relationship with its customers. The company has an in-depth knowledge of the chemistries and technologies which underlie the manufacturing process. It works closely with a number of suppliers to produce the electronic materials they require for their business. The company is well positioned to benefit from the secular growth trends in the semiconductor materials market. This gives Versum some strong moat characteristics which position it well for the long run.

Versum has had only decent earnings over the last number of years though. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters. Recent EPS estimates were for earnings of $0.61 per share on $357 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $2.35 on $1.40 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year. Versum reported results which were slightly below expectations. Despite this, the company does not look richly valued at the current multiple trading at a PE ratio of around 20.

Merger

Earlier this year Merck KGaA beat out rival Entergris to acquire the company for $53.00 a share. This deal was extremely interesting as it was first reported in January that Versum Materials had agreed to combine with chemicals group Entegris in a $9bn merger of equals to create a “premier specialty materials company” for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries.

Then came an interesting twist of events and a bidding war took place. Versum received a takeover bid from Merck for $48.00 a share. The company adopted a poison pill and attempted to block the merger with Merck. However, On the April 7, 2019, Versum notified Entegris that Versum had received a revised proposal from Merck. Under the terms of Merck’s revised proposal, Merck would acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Versum for $53 per share in cash, a $5 increase. Versum’s Board of Directors then stated its intention to terminate the Entegris merger agreement and enter into a definitive merger agreement with Merck. Entegris was be entitled to a $140m termination fee.

“If Versum terminates the Entegris merger agreement to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to Merck’s revised proposal, Versum is required to pay a $140m termination fee to Entegris,” Versum said in a press release.

Ultimately, Merck was willing to raise its bid and pay top dollar for Versum because this acquisition makes a lot of sense for the company.

Arbitraging the deal

Cash spreads continue to remain tight for arbitrageurs. Opportunities have become increasingly scarce as the pace of new deal announcements slows and previously announced deals are closed. The Versum deal is no exception and the spread remains relatively thin at around 2.25%. With around 4 months before the expected closure, investors can expect a risk adjusted return of around 7% without using leverage.

The deal does however have a high degree of certainty and it is very likely that Merck will be able to acquire Versum without much trouble.

Arbitrage situations can be evaluated by answering four questions:

How likely is it that the promised event will indeed occur? How long will your money be tied up? What chance is there that something still better will transpire — a competing takeover bid, for example? What will happen if the event does not take place because of anti-trust action, financing glitches, etc.?

Firstly, it is highly that this merger takes place. Merck is from Germany, a relatively non-hostile acquiring nation. The company also operates primarily in the pharmaceutical, chemical and life sciences sectors and there is minimal overlap across categories. Secondly, funds will only likely be tied up around 3-4 months with the deal likely crossing the finish line by the end of the year. As time to completion edges closer, the return investors are receiving on their funds becomes relatively more

On the third point, Versum is unlikely to receive a higher bid from any other suitor as Merck has already made a compelling offer. However, there are almost no anti-trust issues that are likely to take place given that there is nothing that seems to be an obstacle to this merger taking place. The financing for this deal is also in place and Versum is a minor purchase for a company as large as Merck.

Conclusion

With the stock market approaching fresh highs, arbitraging deals such as Mercks purchase of Versum makes sense. As the deal draws closer the rate of return is increasingly compelling for investors. For those using margin and leveraging 2-1, a near 15% return on investment can be obtained.

Moreover, in the very unlikely event that this deal falls through shareholders would still have stock in a very solid company that is relatively fairly valued. There is no reason to believe that Versum would not have upside potential if it were to remain an independent company for the next 5-10 years.

