Introducing Urbem Quantitative Investing

To generate consistent risk-adjusted alpha, intelligent stock investors should buy wonderful businesses at reasonable prices and hold them for the long run. Based on this philosophy, I detailed my strategy and considerations in my Investment Strategy Statement.
Meanwhile, I am always enthusiastic about a scalable systematic approach in the area of value/quality investing, and I found that quantitative modeling offers decent leverages as it is efficient at processing a huge amount of data and effective through backtesting.
Overall, there need to be three issues here to be addressed -
- Finding wonderful businesses;
- Buying at the right valuation;
- Be patient with invested businesses unless their fundamentals deteriorate.
My previous article, Introducing The Urbem Quality Score, described a factor-based model to rank business quality so as to address the issue of "finding wonderful businesses." If a portfolio just selects top-quality stocks (with highest Urbem Quality Scores) even without the consideration of valuation, it would still beat the market average over the past 15 years by a sizable margin.
Now I would like to make this algo-investing approach optimized and complete by incorporating a couple of rules, including buying at the right price, in order to hopefully enhance risk-adjusted alpha.
Algorithm
Built upon the Urbem Quality Score, the algorithm trades according to the following rules -
- Buy stocks earning the highest Urbem Quality Scores where: 1) Free cash flow yield > 2.5%, 2) Free cash return on assets above 5% every year for the past decade, 3) EPS and FCF both positive every year for the past decade, 4) stock price >= $3, 5) past-20-day average trading volume >= 20k, and 6) the stock is not already in the portfolio;
- Sell stocks where: 1) the rank drops out of the top 100 according to the Urbem Quality Scoring model; 2) Free cash return on assets turns below 5% for the past year, OR 3) EPS or FCF turns negative for the past year;
- Rebalance every 26 weeks;
- Aim for 33 stocks in the portfolio at any given time;
- Deploy residual cash evenly when establishing new positions in different stocks;
- Stock-picking universe = all US-listed stocks;
- Maximum exposure of a single stock = 30%.
I call this automatic value-investing algorithm "Urbem Quantitive Investing." You can find more details here. One point worth noting is that valuation is considered only when a stock is being bought but not when a stock is being sold (only business fundamentals are considered then).
Backtest
As described below, the Urbem Quantitive Investing portfolio outperformed the benchmark, the Total Stock Market Index (VTI), by a wide margin since the beginning of 2004.
Source: Portfolio123.
We also noticed that there was only one year of negative return with the algorithm (i.e., 2008), and the max yearly drawdown is lower (see below).
Source: Portfolio123.
Out of the 15 years between 2004 and 2018, the algo-investing portfolio managed to beat the market in 11 years and has been doing so consecutively every year since 2013.
More importantly, although slightly and with a greater max drawdown, this new portfolio driven by rule-based investing algorithm does outperform the previous one purely taking Urbem Quality Score (i.e., business "wonderfulness") into consideration (see below).
|Portfolio of Urbem Quantitative Investing
|Portfolio of Urbem Quality Score
|VTI
|Total Return
|525.27%
|481.71%
|279.73%
|Annualized Return
|12.46%
|11.96%
|8.92%
|Annualized Alpha
|3.73%
|3.55%
|N/A
|Max Drawdown
|-51.42%
|-46.68%
|-55.45%
Performance data between 1/1/2004 and 8/9/2019.
From a trading perspective, the average annual turnover so far amounts to 19.43% and the percentage of winners among all picked stocks is 74.13%.
As of most recently, the model did not beat the benchmark over the past 3 months or so (see below), but short-term underperformance should never concern any intelligent investor. The YTD alpha is currently 0.43%.
Source: Portfolio123.
Holdings
Below lists all current 33 holdings in the portfolio managed by Urbem Quantitative Investing. You should find a lot of familiar names if you have been closely following my SA channel.
|Ticker
|Name
|AAPL
|Apple Inc
|ACN
|Accenture PLC
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc
|ANSS
|ANSYS Inc
|APH
|Amphenol Corp
|BIIB
|Biogen Inc
|BKNG
|Booking Holdings Inc
|CACC
|Credit Acceptance Corp
|CHKP
|Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
|CPRT
|Copart Inc
|CTSH
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
|EW
|Edwards Lifesciences Corp
|FDS
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|FFIV
|F5 Networks Inc
|GGG
|Graco Inc.
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|GOOGL
|Alphabet Inc
|INTU
|Intuit Inc.
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|JKHY
|Jack Henry & Associates Inc
|MANH
|Manhattan Associates Inc
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp
|NTES
|Netease Inc
|NVO
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|ORCL
|Oracle Corp
|PZN
|Pzena Investment Management Inc
|ROL
|Rollins Inc.
|SEIC
|SEI Investments Co
|TJX
|TJX Companies Inc
|TPL
|Texas Pacific Land Trust
|TXN
|Texas Instruments Inc
|USNA
|USANA Health Sciences Inc
|WAT
|Waters Corp
According to the charts below, the portfolio overweights technology, has no exposure in utilities or materials, and is heavily concentrated in large-caps.
Source: Portfolio123.
Conclusion
An algorithm-driven investing approach like Urbem Quantative Investing appears to have worked so far for those value/quality investors who want to pursue the strategy of buying wonderful businesses at reasonable prices. Of course, some readers may argue that 15 years (the limit imposed by Portfolio123) is a little short time horizon for backtesting a strategy. Also, the rule-based algorithm has been outperforming the market 6 years in a row. So we will see how the performance goes from this point on. However, I do enjoy the stock picks from the algorithm so far. As long as the underlying approach is right, the future should look bright as long as we stick to it.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CHKP, CACC, FDS, ISRG, NVO, ROL, SEIC, WAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.