Aclaris Is Worth A Look After Positive Data And Strategic Review Potential

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) announced that it had obtained positive results for its phase 2 study using ATI-501 to treat patients with Alopecia areata. The trial met the primary and secondary endpoint of the study. I believe this creates a great buying opportunity because there are a lot more catalysts that are expected in the second half of 2019. Most notably are two phase 3 studies using A-101 to treat common warts, which are expected to be released in the secone half of 2019. The pipeline is huge and there are still multiple shots on goal to get the stock going again. The positive data reported for ATI-501 is another positive finding for the pipeline. The biotech has undertaken a strategic review, which means it's looking to find a partner to advance ATI-501 and its other drug ATI-502. It has enough cash on hand until Q4 of 2020, indicating that a strategic review deployed in the coming months may help turn things around. That's why it may be good for a potential long-term investment if everything aligns accordingly.

Phase 2 Data Meets On Both Endpoints, Which Creates Encouraging Pathway Moving Forward

This trial was known as the AUAT-201 phase 2 study that recruited a total of 88 patients with Alopecia areata. Patients with 30% to 100% total scalp hair loss were randomized to receive either:

400 mg ATI-501

600 mg ATI-501

800 mg ATI-501

placebo

Alopecia Areata (NYSE:AA) occurs when hair falls out in round patches. The whole premise is that the immune system attacks the hair follicles causing the hair to fall out. When one thinks about this disease, they think of hair loss. However, more important than that it's further broken down depending upon the severity of the hair loss that occurs. There is:

Alopecia areata - Hair loss that occurs in large patches Alopecia totalis - Loss of all hair on the scalp Alopecia Universalis - Loss of all hair on the body

This mid-stage study used the primary endpoint of percent change from baseline in the Severity of Alopecia Tool (NYSE:SALT) score at 24 weeks. What baffles me about the initial stock reaction is that the data was very good. The reason why I make this claim is because all three doses of ATI-501 were statistically significant over placebo.

Doses of ATI-501 P-values 400 mg ATI-501 p=0.011 600 mg ATI-501 p=0.001 800 mg ATI-501 p=0.010

As you can see above, all three doses had met on the primary endpoint of the study. That is a good outcome for any clinical study that's completed. The thing is it wasn't just the primary endpoint that was met on all doses. All three doses also had achieved statistical significance for the secondary endpoints. The beauty of this data is that not only were all endpoints met in the study with ATI-501, but it was done so with remarkable safety. There were no serious adverse events with all the treatment doses used. There were adverse events that were mild in nature. The global AA market opportunity is expected to be $4.8 billion by 2026. With this solid data, the biotech can easily move forward toward a phase 3 study. Although now it has chosen to find a partner to advance ATI-501 for this indication and then its other JAK 1/3 inhibitor ATI-502 for other indications.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Aclaris had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $115.5 million as of June 30, 2019. The good thing about the company is that it has a low amount of shares outstanding. It has 41.3 million shares of common stock outstanding for the time being. It anticipates that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into Q4 2020. This highly depends on what it ends up doing with its strategic review, which will be noted in the coming months. It will depend upon whether or not it can find upfront cash/milestone payments from a partner for its JAK 1/3 inhibitors and what it moves forward with. Based on Aclaris' current projection for cash I don't see any near-term dilution being necessary.

Conclusion

Aclaris has been able to achieve positive results in a phase 2 study using its ATI-501 clinical drug in treating patients with AA. Even with such positive results, the biotech has chosen to find a partner that's willing to advance both ATI-501 (oral) and ATI-502 (topical). In my opinion, this makes sense because it has a large pipeline. It's not focused in key areas for the time being. With the cash on hand, I believe it's trying to be more conservative in retaining cash. Especially, because it will take a lot of funds to advance its products to phase 3 studies. A risk for this development is that there's no guarantee it will find a partner. On top of that, there's no assurance that it can find a good deal that's suitable enough to move forward with. There are a few catalysts that investors can look forward to though. These are results from two phase 3 studies, THWART-1 and THWART-2, which are using A-101 45% Topical Solution as a treatment for common warts. The risk is that there's no guarantee that one or both studies will end up being successful. If the primary endpoints are not met, then the stock will trade much lower. I believe a way out for this biotech is with either positive data readouts in the second half of 2019 or the completion of its strategic transaction. Still, Aclaris has a lot going for itself and the fact that it has a market cap of only $37 million makes it an attractive investment opportunity. It plans to move forward with its internally-developed drug ATI-450 which is an oral MK2 inhibitor. The goal is to use this drug for rheumatoid arthritis and for an inflammatory disorder. There are other risks that investors should be aware of. Being that the market cap only stands at $37 million, the stock can be easily manipulated in price in either direction. The liquidity of the stock is not ideal as well, because on average it trades about 851,000 shares. If Aclaris can achieve its goals in the coming months, then I see things turning around very quickly for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.