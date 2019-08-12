International Seaways: A Safer Way To Play The Tanker Markets

The company has a very strong balance sheet (43% D/A) and with its JVs and its lightering business is much safer than some of its pure-spot peers.

International Seaways is a shipping company focused on crude tankers with exposure to product tankers and to two joint ventures that produce stable income.

Investment thesis

International Seaways (INSW) is a safer play than its pure-spot peers into the tanker market due to its solid balance sheet and its complementary other businesses (lightering and the JVs). The company is poised to benefit from the expected surge in shipping rates caused by IMO 2020 due to its spot exposure with crude tanker assets.

Company overview

International Seaways (INSW) is a large tanker company that provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operated a fleet of 40 vessels as of June 30 2019 (25 crude tankers and 10 product carriers), while having 50% ownership in two joint ventures which give the company interest on 4 LNG carriers (2 when weighted by ownership) and 2 FSOs (1 when weighted by ownership). INSW also owns Lightering LLC, which is focused on the commercial management of lightering operations and other maritime logistics requirements for clients.

INSW fleet

INSW owned crude tanker fleet is currently composed by 13 VLCCs, 2 Suezmax, 3 Aframax and 7 Panamax. They also have 2 Aframax vessels chartered-in. Their total DWT (deadweight tonnage) is 5.3M (VLCCs account for ~74% of this tonnage).

The product carrier fleet is comprised of 1 LR2, 4 LR1 and 5 MR. Their total DWT is 860K.

Through joint ventures INSW has interests in 2 FSO (floating storage and offloading unit) and 4 LNG carriers. When we consider INSW share of each JV (50%) their "real" ownership is 1 FSO and 2 LNG carriers.

During 2017 and 2018 the company did an outstanding job renewing their fleet:

Source: INSW April investor presentation page 10

INSW bought assets at the lowest prices of the cycle, investing $600 million for two Suezmax newbuildings, a 2010 built VLCC, and sic VLCCs built 2015 and 2016.

Source: Cleaves Weekly 27/2019 report

These ships if purchased today would cost:

$62 million for each Suezmax (newbuild resale) ($124 million total).

$56.2 million for a 2010 built VLCC (7 years old when they were bought) ($56.2 million total).

$79.5 million for each VLCC (2.5 years old when they were bought) ($477 million).

If INSW had bought the ships at current prices they would have paid ~$657 million, $54 million more than they actually did. INSWs fleet removal allowed then to increase DWT capacity from 5.6 million to 6.2 million, reduce average fleet age by 3 years and increase effective capacity over the fleet lifetime by 45%.

Source: INSW Q2 earnings presentation page 10

As we can see above, the JVs help lower the breakeven by providing a steady flow of cash (both of them work with long term contracts). Their operating cash flow breakeven is ~$13,500 (the difference being that principal payments are not included).

Debt

INSW has a very solid balance sheet. The company finished the 2nd quarter with $92 million in cash and equivalents and $59 million in restricted cash. Their total debt balance amounts to $817.7M. The company also has $30 million in lease liabilities ($11M of which are current).

Even though INSWs balance sheet is solid and the company is clearly not overleveraged they have $458.3 million in the "Term Loan B" paying a LIBOR+600bp interest rate and $27.9 million in the 10.75% subordinated notes. If the company can refinance these amounts at approximately LIBOR+300bp (due to the strength of the balance sheet I view this as a reasonable rate) this would provide ~$15.5 million a year in interest expense savings (which would boost EPS by $0.53).

Furthermore, if rates start running management could start reducing debt at a pretty fast pace (with $25,000 TCE the company generates about $85 million in free cash flow yearly), even though buying back at current prices is a far more accretive action.

On July 31 2019 the company made a $10M prepayment on the Term Loan B, which is expected to generate $350K in savings for the remainder of the year and reduce by $135K the future quarterly principal amortization payments.

Joint Ventures and lightering

FSO JV

This Joint Venture between INSW and Euronav (EURN) owns two floating storage and offloading ships. In May 2017 the FSO Joint Venture signed two five-year service contracts with North Oil Company, the operator of the Al Shaheen oil field (Qatar) relating to the two FSO service vessels.

The shareholders of the North Oil Company are Qatar Petroleum Oil&Gas and Total, which are a solid counterpart and even in case of a major downturn in the oil sector they should be able to honor their obligations.

An example of the strength of this JV is the fact that Euronav and INSW used the FSO JV to get a $110,000,000 Term Loan and a $110,000,000 Revolver that pay an interest based on three-month, six month or twelve-month LIBOR as chosen by the JV plus a 2% margin. The proceeds of this issuance were distributed to themselves: the Term Loan for INSW and the Revolver for Euronav (in INSW case it was used to finance the fleet renewal). The carrying value of this JV in INSWs book was obviously reduced by this amount ($110,000,000). The carrying value of this investment as of June 30, 2019 is $133M.

LNG Joint Venture

In November 2004, the company formed a joint venture with Qatar Gas Transport Limited (Nakilat) which ordered four 216,200 cbm LNG carriers. When these ships were delivered in late 2007 and early 2008 the vessels were put into 25 year time charters to Qatar Liquefied Gas Company limited.

The cost for this newbuildings was financed by the JV through debt (nonrecourse to the partners and partner contributions). As of December 31,2018, there were $553 million outstanding (a $44 million reduction from one year earlier). The carrying value of this investment as of June 30, 2019 is $116M.

Lightering

Lightering LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of INSW) provides lightering solutions to the shipping industry (transfer of crude, refined products, chemicals, liquefied gases, food oils and coal). It operates in over 13 areas around the world (mainly the US Gulf of Mexico and the US pacific).

Source: INSW Q1 earnings presentation page 22

As we can see above the Lightering business generated very interesting results with EBITDA jumping from negative $281K to $2.5M in the first quarter of 2019. If Q1 2019 results are compared to Q4 we see a 1.3 million decrease in EBITDA which is fully attributable to a credit loss. Though, the Lightering results for Q2 have not been good, ending with a $300K negative EBITDA.

Due to the strong prospects facing the Lightering business management has decided to withdraw a 2002-built Aframax from a spot marketing pool and deploy it in the Lightering business. Increased US oil exports (which are expected to increase further) have generated the jump in earnings and profitability from this subsidiary.

Price action

INSW share price has been affected by the selling pressure of mainly two funds: Bluemountain Capital and John Paulson’s fund (the first with a current position of 0 shares and the second under 5%). This selling pressure has obviously been a drag on the share price, which has underperformed its peers without any fundamental change in the business. I suspect this discrepancy will be temporary and INSW’s share price is poised to rise going forward.

Share repurchases

On March 5, the Board of Directors reauthorized the Company’s $30 million share repurchase program for a 24-month period. If the company starts repurchasing shares this will generate an upside pressure on the price while providing confidence to shareholders. Share repurchases are right now the best use of cash for INSW; they can buy their own ships at about $0.65 on the dollar, generating a increased NAV per share for the shareholders.

Dividend

Due to INSWs solid balance sheet management could consider stablishing a dividend, which would provide investors with another “reason” to invest in this company. I personally do not consider this the best course of action as a share repurchase allows the company to buy $1 with $0.65 (more accretive).

Conclusion

INSW is a solid shipping company with some characteristics that make it a "safer" investment than other peers in the sector. The joint ventures provide a stable stream of cash flow that can help the company navigate through tough market conditions and the lightering business is starting to generate interesting results. Furthermore, this does not limit the company's potential when it comes to a bull run in shipping rates in the products or crude segment due to the spot exposure the company has with its carriers.

Q2 earnings have been “average”. INSW has been able to continue delevering with pretty low rates and has completed an MR vessel sale (with another sale closed after quarter end). They have prepaid $10 million from the outstanding amount in the Term Loan Facility, enhancing a bit its earnings power through interest expense savings. From my point of view their biggest miss has been in the Lightering segment, but going forward I expect this segment’s results to improve.

INSWs management is pretty good and their decision making has saved the company a decent chunk when they modernized their fleet. They have thus far been very conservative with their excess cash, not repurchasing despite low debt balances.

I believe a company with INSWs characteristics (solid balance sheet, steady cash flow from JVs) should trade at least at NAV which currently stands at $26.78 per share (keep in mind that we get the lightering business with pretty decent prospects for free).

The current price is about 0.65 to NAV, a pretty sizable discount for a company with a solid balance sheet that can withstand the ups and downs of the tanker market.

