Fastly: Not So Fast

Even at levels around the IPO price, I am not pulling the trigger yet, requiring further green shoots.

A non-inspiring outlook for the third quarter is another reason to be worried, although it could be a deliberate strategy to be more conservative.

In fact the slowdown in growth and lack of leverage on the bottom line are concerning.

Fastly has not been able to sustain its rapid growth rates reported in the first quarter.

Fastly (FSLY) went public as recent as May as I reviewed the prospects for the firm in this article: Fastly, Growing Fast, Faster.

Shares of Fastly were sold at $16 per share. Following a big move higher in the opening days, shares traded at around $25 per share in the days following the IPO. After a soft second-quarter earnings report and non-convincing outlook for the third quarter, I am reiterating my neutral stance at $17.

A Business Review

Fastly helps developers to keep up with elevated expectations of application users. This means that developers need to create personalised applications, which furthermore are fast and secure, among others. To help developers, Fastly has built an "edge" cloud platform in addressing the issues faced by these developers. This platform is a so-called IaaS solution, consisting of the programmable edge, a software-defined network and the philosophy of power to the customer.

The company had more than 200 enterprise customers by the end of 2018, including some prominent names, and was delivering on sound growth. With nearly 91 million shares outstanding, the company was valued at $1.45 billion at the offer price of $16, or $1.27 billion if we account for net cash balances.

That valuation seemed reasonable given the pace of growth and progress on the bottom line. The company generated $105 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported an operating loss of $31 million. Revenues were up by 38% last year to $144.6 million, with operating losses narrowing slightly to $29 million. At the offer price, operating assets were trading at nearly 9 times sales.

The impressive thing is that first-quarter sales were up 52% to $45.6 million, which resulted in the sales run-rate to improve to $180 million.

A Word Of Caution Reiterated After The Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Despite the accelerating sales growth and reasonable sales multiples (compared to the multiples attached to other recent IPOs), I decided to not jump aboard when I looked at the shares in May. My main concern was that the solutions the company provides might not be sustainable certainly as its clients might innovate and come up with new solutions of their own. That concern and the fact that shares jumped to the mid-20s resulted in valuations jumping to 10 times sales. That was not appealing to my eyes, even with a 50% sales growth.

The problem is that accelerating sales growth for the first quarter is not sustainable as second-quarter sales were up 34% to $46.2 million. This marks a very disappointing sequential sales growth, with first-quarter revenues coming in at $45.6 million. Worse, the second-quarter operating loss of $11.7 million marks a big deterioration from the $8.1 million loss reported in the first quarter of this year.

With 91 million shares now back to essentially the offer price at $17, the equity valuation comes in at $1.55 billion, or about $1.35 billion if we account for the net cash position of nearly $200 million. With full-year sales seen at a midpoint of $193 million, this worked down to a 7 times sales multiple.

Disappointing is the fact that the slowdown in the pace of growth is expected to continue. Third-quarter sales are seen at $47-49 million, with operating losses seen between $11 and $13 million. Slower growth and the lack of leverage on the bottom line are what make me disappointed with the shares. Furthermore, capital intensity, notably spending on the network, is quite elevated as well.

Not Convinced

To see such a big miss in the first quarter following the initial public offering is a big red flag. While +30% revenue growth and a 7 times sales multiple for a IaaS or SaaS platform seems reasonable, reality is that this is not a very light business model in terms of capital intensity. The other risk is of course that of the long-term risk to the business model, as I wonder if the solution is really competitive and sustainable. After all, if clients fail, they are no longer big clients for Fastly, while if they grow, they might develop applications in-house.

Hence Fastly has lots to prove in my eyes, and certainly management has to deliver with revenue growth rates dropping 20 points between the first and the second quarter of this year. While it might very well be the case that management is trying to guide conservatively, it has a big miss on its hand in the first quarter. If the company is deliberately guiding in a conservative manner, there might be real potential for shareholders to recover later this year or in 2020. For now, I do not see convincing reasons to alter a neutral stance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.