CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9%

One of the market's losers last week was communication services company CenturyLink (CTL), after the company announced second quarter results that showed a small revenue miss and a bottom line beat. With the name continuing to deleverage its balance sheet in a declining rate environment, the recent fall in shares makes this large dividend seem too good to pass up.

CenturyLink was forced to slash its dividend earlier this year as debt piled up after the Level 3 acquisition. However, the company is still paying $0.25 per share per quarter, which last week was quickly approaching a 10% annual yield again. Even at the new dividend, the company will generate more than $2 billion of free cash flow after those dividend payouts this year.

Right now, the company is working to get its debt pile under control, and progress certainly has been made. At the end of 2017, the company had over $37.7 billion in total debt on the balance sheet, and looking at the Q2 2018 10-Q filing shows that number was down a few hundred million in the first half of last year. The earnings slide below shows how more progress has been made since then, with the earnings release showing a new debt total of less than $34.8 billion.

Obviously, reducing interest expenses can help with profitability, and the company is going to redeem another $400 million worth of debt in a couple of weeks. In the latest quarter, interest expense was $518 million, down from $546 million in the prior year period. Even though revenues were down by 5% over last year's Q2, operating income was up 27%, and the reduced interest helped the bottom line to jump by 31% excluding special items.

The good thing for CenturyLink right now is that we seem to be at a race to the bottom around the globe in terms of interest rates. Another Fed rate cut or two could come by the end of this year, along with further easing around the globe. The company as of June 30th had over $9 billion in floating rate debt exposed to LIBOR, so the more than 30 basis point drop in 1-month LIBOR rates since then could help the bottom line by almost $30 million a year.

Lower rates can also help the company in future years refinance debts to hopefully lower coupons, saving the company even more and helping with cash flow. Interest expenses were more than 53% of operating income in the latest quarter, so imagine how much better things could be if that were to drop to even 40% in the next year or two. After almost $2.2 billion in interest expense in 2018, that number will likely be under $2 billion next year, especially if rates keep declining.

With CenturyLink shares having fallen over the past couple of years, the name's valuation also looks a bit attractive right now. The average price target is more than 10% above current levels, but let's also look at things on a P/E basis. Comparing the name against Sprint (S) or Frontier Communications (FTR) is tough because those names are losing money. However, if we look at Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T), those telecom giants go for 11.6 and 9.7 times this year's expected earnings. CenturyLink goes for just 8.1 times this year's forecasted EPS, and the 9% annual dividend is higher than Verizon at 4.4% and AT&T at 5.9%.

In the end, the fall in shares of CenturyLink last week makes the stock look quite attractive as the dividend yield sits at 9%. While revenues were down over the prior year period, operating profit and net income were up. The company continues to reduce its debt load, and lower interest rates are only going to help the situation even more moving forward. This is one high yielder that investors should keep their eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.