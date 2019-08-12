Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company

Cimarex Energy (XEC) is one of the more profitable oil and gas companies in the industry. Costs remain low and growth under a variety of industry conditions are a near certainty. Yet, for many years, investors needed to pay a premium for this great company. That appears to be coming to an end. The shares are now priced far more reasonable than any time in the past as this company transitions from a "Permian story stock" to a very good oil company investment.

Stock Price

For a long time, the Permian based companies traded at extraordinary multiples. This allowed the companies to use their stock for acquisitions or even to sell stock for operational purposes. Many grew by outspending cash flow considerably because their shares of stock were better than money.

Some of that rapid growth may now be a thing of the past as share pricing returned to earth. But many of these companies still have a great future ahead based upon production growth under many oil price scenarios.

Now the price-to-earnings ratio is actually below the market average. Yet, this company has the low costs and cash flow to continue to grow production significantly. Even though oil and gas stocks can be very volatile, a growing company such as this one should treat long-term shareholders well as long as they do not initially overpay for that growth privilege.

Long term, this company is likely to grow twice as much as that ratio. So this could turn out to be an attractive opportunity to pick up a "best in class" oil and gas producing company.

Finances

The company reported about $2 billion of debt and another $300 million from the working capital deficit at the end of the first quarter. Those figures did not change much for the second quarter. Management needs some time to assimilate the acquisition before meaningful debt progress is made.

Note that cash flow from operating activities year-to-date declined because of a large unfavorable accounts payable change. The current quarter was aided by a favorable change in Accounts Receivable. The year before the changes in operating assets and liabilities actually aided cash flow a little. The cash flow from operations (before the changes in those accounts) compares favorably with many competitors in the industry.

The latest acquisition of Resolute Energy (REN) ensures positive comparisons going forward. Resolute Energy's production is present in the full second quarter. Acquisition expenses will begin to fade. This newly combined company should have a long-term debt-to-cash flow ratio of less than two. That ratio should not only allow for some comfortable growth prospects, but a low ratio like that also allows the company to prowl for more acquisition opportunities.

This company will most likely be a survivor. But there will be smaller companies with less cost effective lease patterns that are potential "bolt-on" acquisition opportunities in the future. Resolute Energy had a fairly small lease-holding in an excellent location. That acquisition could provide a blueprint (if it works out well) for more consolidation moves in the Permian.

This company has investment grade ratings from all the ratings companies. Debt costs are very low and the capital markets are available depending upon the plans of management.

Interestingly, this company has largely recovered the margins that existed before the oil price crash. It has done so by lowering operating costs tremendously in the years since the crash.

This management, like many followed by the author, sees no end to the current pace of operating improvements. There is a risk that scenario can unfavorably change at any time. In the meantime, that generous margin appears to be on its way to existing at ever lower oil pricing.

Operations

This company is a specialist. It really has not diversified that much geographically. Putting all your eggs in one basket can work as a strategy provided that you watch the basket very carefully. In this case, the eggs are in two baskets.

Clearly, the Permian gets the lion's share of the capital budget. The Wolfcamp has the most reliable returns. Other areas such as the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma present enticing future prospects but are not yet as reliable as the Permian. This same logic goes for other Permian intervals. Those other areas may yet emerge as reliable and competitive for capital dollars. In the meantime, this company has plenty of ways to grow production profitably.

Any time the oil production exceeds 200,000 barrels in the first twelve months, the wells involved will be extremely profitable. This company has whole counties of wells that exceed that benchmark. Interestingly, as technology improves well production even more, this low cost leader will probably continue to lead with even lower costs.

Currently, gas pricing has made gas production either a neutral or slightly negative factor when deciding well profitability. That situation probably will not last long term. So these areas could become even more profitable as gas prices cyclically recover in the future.

The excellent short payback time shown above should decline even more as technology improves. That implies that oil prices will not be going higher in a long-term scenario. There are enough companies such as this one that make decent money at current oil pricing to probably increase production enough to meet rising demand.

The Future

The future appears to encompass more lower costs and a decent production growth pace.

This is one of the very few companies with good enough results to report fully burdened returns. The initial returns from the Resolute acreage are probably lower because the company paid a good deal more per acre for the acquisition. Still, this was one of the early operators in the Permian. Therefore, the acreage cost was a good deal cheaper on average. Hence, the overall company profitability is far better than it is for some of the later arriving competitors.

Guidance has been raised some since the beginning of the fiscal year. Many companies are still reporting significant improvements and savings. That has meant some unexpected total production numbers.

The emphasis on free cash flow has caused this management to alter the future strategies slightly as shown above. Nonetheless, the ability to generate free cash flow when combined with decent growth and investment grade debt ratings signals a healthy company with good future prospects.

The relatively low price-to-earnings ratio signifies a bargain that has not been around for quite some time (if ever). This industry leader could be acquired by a far larger company. It has everything that acquirers look for (low costs and excellent location). In the meantime, shareholders can be satisfied with existing and growing results.

