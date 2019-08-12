2 Stocks I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio

I'm nearly out of room for more MPLX buying and am using a revised recession capital allocation table to determine what I buy (and how much) going forward, based on the latest economic fundamentals.

MPLX is a level 8 (above average) deep value investment, and AM is a level 7 (average quality) "spec buy" which I've capped at 5% of my overall portfolio and 1% of my current strategy.

Despite the growing risks of an economic downturn and bear market, I'm still steadily putting 60% of my monthly savings to work on a weekly basis.

The 4th escalation of the trade war has caused 12-month recession risk to spike to 41%, the highest level in 10 years.



Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Now (based on the Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential model)

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

Despite Recession Risk Being At 10-Year Highs, Here Are My Latest Retirement Portfolio Buys

Like many of you, I find the 10% tariffs going up on $300 to $340 billion in Chinese imports on September 1st to be troubling. The market certainly agrees as that tweet resulted in a six-day losing streak in which the S&P 500 pulled back 6% from all-time highs.

On August 7th, following rate cuts from the central banks of New Zealand, India, and Thailand, global treasury yields plummeted (intraday low of 1.59% on US 10-year yield). The 10y-3m yield curve, which San Francisco and Cleveland Fed research say is the best recession forecasting tool ever discovered (NY Fed says one of the best), fell as low as -0.43%.



I estimate real-time 12-month recession risk based on the economic model the Cleveland Fed (and Haver Analytics), use which is mostly based on the 10y-3m yield curve.

A -0.43% curve (the lowest I saw on August 7th) indicates that current economic conditions, if they persist, would correlate with about 46% probability of a recession beginning within 12 months. Bond yields went back up by the end of the day, and as I write this, the curve is at -30 basis points, which indicates about 42% 12-month recession risk.

That's still disturbingly high, BUT ultimately, models are merely representative of fundamentals, and the actual data is what determines whether or not our economy is sliding towards contraction (and stocks are likely headed for a bear market). (Source: David Rice)

Which is why I use David Rice's (aka "Economic PI") Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR economic model to track the aggregate state of the American economy. BaR is not just based on the yield curve or a handful of leading indicators but all 19 leading indicators (relatively effective at predicting the last four recessions).

As you can see, the overall state of the economy isn't frightening, at least it wasn't before the August 1st new tariff tweet. At the end of July, the average of all 19 indicators (mean of coordinates) was 27.2% above their historical baseline, and the three-month trend was pointing to the MoC headed to 30.3% in the coming weeks. As long as those indicators are 20% or more above baseline, there is very little chance a recession is coming within a year (or that we're in one already, despite what some alarmist media stories are saying).

David Rice wrote on July 1st (when MoC was 29% above baseline) that even if we do have a contraction, it will likely take 18 months for fundamentals to deteriorate to recessionary conditions.

At this point, a reasonable strategy is to diligently follow critical economic indicators and adjust portfolios as the likelihood of a recession, or not, becomes clearer." -David Rice

My approach to a "reasonable strategy" is to use the BaR to determine how much of my monthly savings I put into stocks/bonds, based on this table.

MoC Distance Above Historical Baseline % Of Monthly Savings Invested In Stocks % Of Stock Savings Invested In Defensive Companies 20% or below 0% NA (all bonds, which are entirely defensive) 20.1% to 23.9% 20% 100% 24% to 26.9% 40% 66% 27% to 29.9% 60% 50% 30% to 31.9% 80% 33% Above 32% 100% NA (buy the best opportunities regardless of economic sensitivity)

What I already own I don't touch, since my time horizon is 50+ years, and I'm confident that everything I own will continue paying safe dividends even during a recession. My portfolio income would have stayed flat during the Great Recession had I owned my current holdings then.

Since March 13th, when I adopted my current strategy, I've invested about 54% into defensive stocks (because healthcare was in a correction), which means I still have a few more weeks to potentially buy cyclical (economically sensitive) companies before I need to balance that out with defensive deep value names.

Which is why I spent the last three weeks buying MPLX (MPLX) and Antero Midstream Corp. (AM).

Bought 105 shares of Antero at $9.59 with $0.14 commission (Interactive Broker's, tiered pricing)

Bought 34 units of MPLX at $30.24 with $0.36 commission

Bought 40 units of MPLX at $29.48 with $0.37 commission

Bought 43 units of MPLX at $27.23 with $0.36 commission

Antero Midstream is one of the small-cap Midstreams that has been hammered recently, and I bought that modest position (less than 1% of invested capital of the last five months) on a day it crashed 9%.

It's since fallen a lot more (as has MPLX) due to what I'm calling The Great Summer Gas Crash of 2019.



Summer gas prices hit a 20 year low recently, not because demand is weak (it's at record highs and growing strongly) but rather due to oversupply.



Specifically, production growth from the Utica/Marcellus shale has kept booming, but new gas gathering infrastructure coming online in the mighty Permian (potentially up to 250 billion barrels of remaining recoverable oil & gas) has been soaring as well.

Thanks to fracking technology improving so much, breakeven costs on gas in the Marcellus/Utica have fallen to about $2.00 for some companies. But oil producers in the Permian don't really care about low prices, since they budget based on oil prices and sell gas that oil wells generate as a marginal product.

This has caused some traders to speculate that gas prices might become permanently lower than their $3 to $4 normal range during the modern shale fracking era.

Which brings us to why gas-focused midstream has taken a beating. Antero Midstream is a level 7/11 (average quality) company. Not because the business model is necessarily flawed, but merely because nearly all its cash flow comes from Antero Resources (AR), the 4th biggest gas producer in the country.

AR is 100% focused on Marcellus/Utica production (single formation risk), and Antero Midstream, while having no IDRs and now self-funding its growth (the gold standard low-risk business model of the industry these days), finds itself in a pickle.

The IDR elimination/merger of AMGP and AM (sponsor and MLP) that created Antero Midstream lowered the distribution coverage ratio from about 1.4 to 1.0 in the latest quarter. AM's former guidance was for 18% to 25% DCF/share growth powered by serving AR's 10% to 15% CAGR production growth.

With gas prices now far below the $2.85 to $3.15 range AR was budgeting for, the market is fearful that AR might drastically scale back production, cutting off AM's cash flow and possibly causing its investment thesis to break.

However, there is good news for AM, whose fair value I estimate based on applying a reasonable six to eight times EBITDA multiple to management's revised 2020 guidance. That fair value is $13 to $15 (my usual 10 metric historical model doesn't work due to the corporate conversion and AM only existing for a few months).

As AM management explained during the last conference call, there is good news and bad news from AR's latest budget meeting.

AR will keep reducing costs so that it can maintain 10% CAGR volume growth even at current gas prices (very good news)

a big part of that will be using less water per well (it sometimes takes 6 million gallons to frack a well)

that will mean about 4% less EBITDA to AM because it owns the water infrastructure AR is using (bad)

but AR following through (the current plan) for low end of production growth guidance means AM's 18% DCF/share long-term growth guidance is also intact (very good)

7% to 9% CAGR capital return growth (via what appears to be 1.7% quarterly dividend hikes) is also intact

coverage is expected to rise to 1.2 by the end of 2020 (same as earlier guidance)

3.2 debt/adjusted EBITDA is a safe amount of leverage (AM's credit rating is BB+/BBB- equivalent depending on the rating agency, and tied to AR's credit rating, which is the same)

AR's transportation costs are the lowest in the Marcellus/Utica (great logistical positions) and its breakeven cost is $2.08 per thousand cubic feet of gas. AR earns 25% returns on capital employed at $2.57 and it has 100% of 2019 production hedged at $3.0 and 90% of 2020 production hedged at $2.87.

40% of AM's revenue is from NGLs, which are priced off oil prices (which have not crashed nearly as much).

This likely means AM's 2020 guidance is reliable, barring a recession causing gas prices to fall below $2.08 (they hit $1.5 in 2009 and the 2016 oil crash low).

It also means that, while AM's share price may languish in the toilet for as long as trade war/recession uncertainty persists, AM's dividend is likely safe for now. With gas prices now at historic lows, gas producers in the Marcellus are pulling back on production. And given that decline rates on gas wells are very high, we'd see a 27% nationwide gas production decline within 12 months if all drilling stopped today. This means that oversupply is not likely a permanent problem, and chances are good that gas prices will rebound by the second half of 2020. That's when AR will have to reassess its long-term plans due to far less hedging in 2021 and beyond.

But the reason that I'm not pounding away on AM like I am MPLX is that its high single customer concentration means that, in a recession, AR might indeed pull back on production growth even more, or even go bankrupt.

AM has some minimum volume commitments with AR (on newer assets such as processing plants and high-pressure gas systems, which last for 10 years). But on low-pressure gas gathering systems, it has no such commitments, meaning that its cash flow is NOT as stable as larger and more diversified giants such as Enbridge (ENB), where 98% of cash flow is either regulated or under long-term contract with hundreds of investment-grade counterparties (86% of whom are A-rated).

As for MPLX, that I have far more confidence in (level 8 quality), because

60% of cash flow is from the logistics business serving Marathon Petroleum (MPC), America's largest independent refiner (solid BBB credit rating and booming cash flow).

40% of cash flow is either gas or NGLs (NGL prices are lower than expected this year but represent a modest 4% hit to MPLX cash flow).

MPLX's coverage is 1.36 (1.2 or above is needed for safe self-funding), and its leverage is a very low 3.9 (BBB credit rating).

MPLX's liquidity is sky-high, thanks to upsizing two credit facilities (one with MPC) and now close to $4 billion.

Its growth projects are focused on eight shale formations (AM is in one).

They include oil pipelines, oil export terminals, and gas pipelines in the Permian (the very thing causing gas prices to crash).

In its Q2 CC, MPLX management (same people that run MPC) said it plans to "high grade" the combined growth projects of MPLX and ANDX, the MLP it just bought in a $14 billion deal after MPC acquired Andeavor Logistics (which owned its own MLP).

ANDX and MPLX combined had $2.6 billion in growth capex projects, and MPLX plans to prioritize the most profitable and stable sources of cash flow (like Permian and MPC logistics support). ANDX owned some lower quality assets that MPLX might sell and use to fund higher-margin projects, pay down debt, and buy back stock (to keep coverage ratio stable since asset sales would reduce cash flow).

The market is worried that MPLX didn't provide 2020 guidance since they are waiting to hear what gas producers in the Marcellus/Utica will do (MarkWest, which it bought in 2015, made it the dominant gas infrastructure supplier in that formation).



MPLX has long-term contracts in place with all the biggest gas producers, but only in the Marcellus do the majority of those contracts come with minimum volume commitments. And even those can be broken if a gas producer goes bankrupt.

Fortunately, MPLX's enormous size, diversification, strong balance sheet, mountain of low-cost liquidity, high amounts of retained cash flow, and support from Marathon (who owns 63% of its units), mean that there is little risk of a payout cut, even during a recession.

That can't be said for the likes of small-cap midstreams like AM, EQM Midstream (EQM), Oasis Midstream (OMP), or Noble Midstream (NBLX). Even if a small-cap midstream operator has eliminated IDRs and is self-funding (like AM and EQM), they still have to worry about large single customer concentration that means their payout security can't ever rise about average (thus they are all level 7/11 quality companies/MLPs).

My Future Plans

Don't get me wrong, AM has enormous upside potential (2020 fair value is double the current price), and it's sporting a safe (barring a recession) 16% yield that's growing about 8% per year. As long as gas prices recover, AM is likely to make one of the best deep value, high-yield investments you can find today (116% total return potential within 12 to 18 months).

MPLX is also extremely undervalued (historical fair value is $50), and I consider the close to 10% yield to be absurd.

Personally, I'm comfortable with my AM allocation (1% of my current strategy and 5% of my entire portfolio) but don't plan to add more in the short-term. For MPLX I'm approaching 6% total portfolio concentration, and I'm comfortable with the fundamentals and the above-average safety of its distribution enough to buy it one more time (would be my 4th biggest holding).

That's only if it trades below $27.23 this week, so I can once more pound away on my cost basis and hopefully lock in a safe 10% yield (growing over 6% per year). With a safe yield that high, and fundamentals strong enough to absolutely not justify the current price, I have very high confidence that anyone buying MPLX today (with proper position sizing based on your personal risk tolerances) will do very well over time.

What happens once I run out of room for MPLX (or if it starts recovering)? Then, I look at the economic fundamentals and determine what's the best use of my stock savings each week.

Broadcom (AVGO) is one of my favorite tech stocks (second favorite behind Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)) and its heavy use of well-executed and wildly accretive M&A often causes it to crash (as does its trade sensitivity and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry).

The company has officially announced that it will be buying Symantec's (SYMC) enterprise business for $10.7 billion. I'll be doing an article examining the pros and cons of this risky strategic deal but initially, it appears to be a sound long-term move that,

Results in $1.3 billion in marginal EBITDA (including $1 billion in synergies that AVGO has an excellent track record of achieving) within 12 months of closing (Q1 2021) - about 8X EBITDA final cost

Pushes recurring software subscription revenue to 29% of the company's total (most stable cash flow in the industry)

50% FCF dividend payout policy remains in effect (dividend remains safe)

Post dividend retained FCF priority shifts from buybacks (highly accretive at current prices) to deleveraging (to retain BBB- credit rating, a VERY good idea)

My policy on AVGO (my official YOLO stock) is to buy every 5+% single-day decline (as long as fundamentals are intact and dividend safe). I'm vigilantly waiting to see if I get an opportunity to add to this dividend growth powerhouse. Based on the initial reaction from traders to this news, it appears that Wall Street now trusts Hock Tan knows what he's doing in buying software companies (as do I).

Unfortunately, that means no 5% to 15% short-term decline, as might have been expected based on the reaction to CA Tech. BUT don't forget that the trade war is still raging and Broadcom might rapidly decline in the coming weeks given that the probability of a trade deal in 2019 or 2020 is now remote (Moody's Analytics estimates 20% probability of that, which I consider a reasonable estimate).

Mind you Broadcom leveraging up the balance sheet isn't without risks, especially with recession risk so high. Had it bought SYMC entirely I'd have downgraded it from level 10 quality to level 8. The company buying just the more valuable part of SYMC means leverage will be about 4, and Broadcom's higher debt and more stable cash flow will result in a level 9 quality blue-chip (for context the average dividend aristocrat is 9.6).

Level 7 quality is average corporate quality because the average corporate dividend cut during a recession is 2% (since 1945), and just 0.5% excluding historical outliers periods (like nearly all banks and REITs slashing payouts during the Great Recession). With the exception of my token AM buy, I don't plan to buy anything other than 8-11 (above average, blue-chip, SWAN and Super SWAN) quality.

The valuation/total return watchlists I've built for Dividend Kings has 134 companies on it (and counting) all level 8 or higher (with exception of level 7 Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and AT&T (NYSE:T), both dividend aristocrats).

With the ability to instantly see the best safe dividend stock buying opportunities (discount to fair value automatically updated by Google Finance and we also track total return potential for each company), I have no need to chase riskier stocks.

My New And Improved Retirement Portfolio (EDDGE 4.0) - aka What I've Bought Since March 2019

(Source: Morningstar) data as of August 8th

yield: 5.1%

yield on cost:4.9%

Annual dividends: $5,462

beta: 0.93

organic dividend growth (from payout hikes alone) last year: 14.5%

5-year CAGR organic dividend growth: 12.5%

10-year CAGR organic dividend growth: 9.8%

forward PE: 10.7 (vs 5-year average 25.0 and S&P 500's 9.3 on March 9th, 2009)

Price to cash flow: 8.5 (vs Chuck Carnevale's 15.0 rule of thumb for good buys)

As you can see, my new strategy is focused on DEEP VALUE, targeting the most hated quality companies (all 8+ quality other than token AM purchase).

The growth rates of these companies have been impressive, almost double-digits over the past decade (and no cuts during the Great Recession). Morningstar's long-term growth expectation is a good proxy for long-term dividend growth and is 6.7% right now.

That means I can expect 12% CAGR total returns (vs 9.1% CAGR historical market norm) even ignoring the absurdly low valuations of my portfolio.

(Source: Morningstar)

My buying hasn't been entirely deep value, with 37% of my money going to opportunistic buys of faster-growing core holdings (per Morningstar's definition) like Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), AVGO, Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

(Source: Morningstar)

I'm not applying sector caps to EDDGE 4.0 (looking at the entire portfolio for that), and my heavy healthcare buying in March and April means that I've been overweighting defensive sectors purely because that was the most on sale at the time.

I have a few more weeks of potential cyclical buying (like AVGO or one more MPLX) before I need to start balancing out with defensives (like tobacco, healthcare, telecom, and utilities).

So, that is what my "portfolio within a portfolio" looks like. What's my entire portfolio look like?

My Entire Retirement Portfolio (100% of My Life Savings)

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 8th

yield: 5.7%

yield on cost: 5.4%

Annual dividends: $16,065

beta: 0.87

organic dividend growth (from payout hikes alone) last year: 16.9%

5-year CAGR organic dividend growth: 13.8%

10-year CAGR organic dividend growth: 10.5%

forward PE: 12.3 (vs 5-year average of 25.3 and S&P 500's 9.3 on March 9th, 2009)

Price to cash flow: 8.6 (vs Chuck Carnevale's 15.0 rule of thumb for good buys)

You'll note that I'm starting to approach my risk management rules of thumb, a long-term goal I have since I didn't have strong risk management protocols when I started this portfolio (September 2017).

Important Things To Keep In Mind

Deep value investing is not a quick road to riches but requires patiently waiting (and collecting safe and growing dividends) while waiting for the market to recognize, in the words of Warren Buffett that your "facts and reasoning are right."

How long can it take for that to happen? Some of Peter Lynch's best investments didn't break even for four years. Tom Russo, a legendary value investor who beat the market by 4% annually over 30 years, underperformed the market for five consecutive years during the tech boom.

Value stocks have been out of favor for 12 years, the longest period of underperformance since the Great Depression.

Which is why value stocks are now coiled springs, relative to growth stocks (my portfolio's PE is 10.5 and price to cash flow 8.5). Why am I bothering with buying such out of favor companies in a strategy that for a decade has been "broken"? Because the longer value underperforms growth, the longer and greater the outperformance eventually becomes.

For example, the last time value underperformed this long (Great Depression), value stocks then went on to outperform growth stocks by a staggering 13% for the next decade.

After the tech bubble (when BRK fell 50% from 1997 to 1999 and Realty Income was trading at 7 times cash flow and 11% yield in early 2002), value outperformed growth by 7% annually over the next decade.

But wait a second? Those are based on price to book value, and I'm not looking at that. What if my entire strategy is flawed?

According to Dartmouth professor Ken French,

Value has also beaten growth 69% of the time over rolling three-year periods, counted monthly, 74% over five years, 83% over 10 years and 87% over 12 years. The results are similar using other measures of value, such as price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-cash flow ratio."

The reason I'm only buying dividend stocks is precisely so I can last out this valuation bear market. When you are buying quality stocks at ludicrous prices (like MPLX at 9.8% yield and 7.5 times cash flow), it's a lot easier to be patient and wait for management to prove "your facts and reasoning right."

And, don't forget that during corrections, I'm an avid buyer of out of favor Wall Street darlings like,

Texas Instruments: up 26% after buying in late 2018

Apple (AAPL): up 17% after buying in late 2019

Broadcom: up 5% after buying two months ago

Skyworks Solutions: up 11% since early June

I LOVE tech and fast-growing companies (bought Lowe's on its 13% earnings crash and UNH during the healthcare correction in April). But rather than chase performance and pay a high multiple, I use my valuation/total return lists to buy quality companies at their most despised, thus locking in high safe yields and great long-term return potential (as long as thesis remains intact).

Should Apple crash some more during yet another future trade war pullback/correction, I intend to double down on it, several times and possibly take it up to 10% of my portfolio (maybe a tad more).

My master valuation/total return list (made up of the dividend aristocrats and kings valuation list, safe MLP valuation list, Super SWAN valuation list, and including all the companies I cover for Dividend Kings) allows me to never overpay for a quality company, such as Nike (NKE), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA), all of which I'll buy...eventually, when they are trading near or below fair value.

I offer these retirement portfolio updates as a kind of investing journal of my steadily improving strategy and NOT as something to be mirrored precisely.

"The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you're beating the market, but by whether you've put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go." - Benjamin Graham, "The Intelligent Investor"

My individual situation is likely very different than yours

I'm 33 (decades-long time horizon)

My savings rate is sky-high (I live like a monk on $1,000 per month)

My VA disability pension covers my monthly expenses 180%

I have 36 total income sources (including my stocks)

I've been investing since the age of 9 (24 years), including through three 50+% market/sector crashes (during the recent pullback I was thrilled, not frightened because I LOVE volatility)

This is why it's NOT a good idea to mirror my portfolio if, say, you're in your 60s and plan to use something like the 4% rule to fund retirement. Am I confident that the companies I own will eventually go up and deliver excellent total returns? You bet, as long as their cash flow and dividends keep growing, they are sure to...eventually.

But if you are someone with a lower risk tolerance and shorter time horizon, then you need a portfolio based on very different needs (such as owning enough cash/bonds to meet expenses during a bear market).

This is why Dividend Kings built four separate model portfolios, for various needs (including a balanced one just for retirees).

Fortress (Super SWANs designed for long-term dividend growth, for those with 10+ year time horizons)

Deep Value Blue Chip (for the contrarian value investor seeking Buffett like returns but who has the patience to match)

High-Yield Blue Chip: for those seeking safe 4+% yields and decent growth (5+ year time horizons)

$1 Million Retirement Portfolio: 4.7% weighted yield, 30% bonds, 10% preferred stock, 60% undervalued blue-chips

Given the current state of the trade war, and the most likely short to medium-term outcomes for that (no trade deal), Dividend Kings will be prioritizing fair/undervalued defensive blue chips for Fortress and High-Yield Blue Chip for now. Deep Value, which is naturally more volatile and requires 5 to 10-year time horizons, will continue to opportunistically buy cyclical companies throughout the market's periodic and frequent pullbacks (since 1945, one every 6 months on average, but three possible this year).

NEVER blindly follow any investor (not even Buffett) without first thinking about whether or not your risk tolerances, goals, and time horizons are similar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, ABBV, ET, BIP, NEP, EPR, MPLX, IRM, AM, ENB, SPG, BLK, AOS, AAPL, UNH, MMM, ALB, LAZ, TXRH, BTI, LOW, WBA, SWKS, AVGO, CAT, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.