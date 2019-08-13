Plymouth Industrial Is Poised To Profit

We’re upgrading Plymouth to a Strong Buy and including it in the Small-Cap and New Money portfolios.

Our secret sauce is about understanding the business model better than anyone else – that’s one of the reasons why City Office has been a terrific pick.

We’ve been careful to avoid high-yield names like UMH Properties, recognizing that their dividends were unsafe and management wasn’t delivering.

On Monday, I published an article highlighting iREIT on Alpha’s Small-Cap REIT Portfolio and its overall performance since inception. As viewed below, this particular grouping has done extremely well due to our intense research and vetting processes.

Before we recommend a small-cap stock – or any other kind of investment – we conduct careful due diligence, insisting that the potential (and expected) thrill of victory will be worth the potential (but improbable) agony of defeat.

Many of the small-cap REITs (real estate investment trusts) in our portfolio have outperformed. Collectively, they’re up 24% year to date, while our top 10 have generated even more remarkable results – averaging 38.6%.

While it’s also true that several of them have underperformed, we’ve been careful to avoid high-yield names like UMH Properties (UMH), recognizing their dividends as unsafe and management as not delivering.

We spend considerable time behind the scenes, interviewing analysts and management teams, and debating the merits of each stock internally. Collectively, our secret sauce is about understanding the business model better than anyone else. That’s one reason why portfolio pick City Office (CIO), for instance, has been such a terrific performer year-to-date.

Part of my job as a REIT analyst is to consistently screen for small caps that can generate superior returns. I’m not going to tell you that I always get it right. Nobody can.

Yet by carefully screening for excellent examples, like Landmark (LMRK) and City Office, I should be able to deliver optimized returns on a risk-adjusted basis.

Plymouth Industrial: A Small Cap Poised to Profit

Today, I plan to take a closer look at Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM). It’s a small cap that focuses on industrial and warehouse space in both primary and secondary markets.

You may recall that STAG Industrial (STAG) has a similar platform focused on secondary markets. Plus, both companies are based in Boston. But Plymouth is newer to the market scene, having held its initial public offering in just June 2017.

As you can see, Plymouth shares have declined by 8% over the last 90 days. (STAG is up 1% during the same period). This could suggest a buying opportunity for Plymouth, which is why we need to explore its valuation.

The company’s total portfolio consists of 57 industrial buildings with approximately 12.6 million square feet spread across 10 states. Its key markets include Chicago, Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Memphis, Indianapolis, and Columbus.

Source: PLYM Investor Presentation

As noted above, Plymouth’s primary investment strategy is to acquire and own Class-B industrial properties predominantly set in secondary markets across the U.S. – with “Class-B industrial properties” generally defined as industrial properties that are more than 15-years-old, between 18 and 26 feet lower than modern logistics facilities, and 50,000-300,000 square feet.

Smaller than modern logistics facilities, they still offer adequate capacity for existing tenants but may need upgrades for future tenants.

Source: PLYM Investor Presentation

Plymouth’s strategy is based on the belief that industrial properties in such target markets will provide superior – and consistent – cash flow returns at generally lower acquisition costs. Furthermore, it sees a greater potential for higher rates of appreciation.

Since the IPO…

Since its IPO, Plymouth has increased access to new institutional sources of capital in order to finance acquisitions. It has accessed multiple forms of capital, including preferred equity, common equity and debt refinancings. And it continues to focus on ways to reduce its cost of capital and increase its risk-adjusted returns.

As a result, Plymouth has acquired $360 million of industrial properties in that two-year window.

Source: PLYM Investor Presentation

In December 2018, the company acquired a 1.1 million square-foot light industrial and flex portfolio in Jacksonville, Florida. The cost was $97.1 million for three business parks and a total of 20 buildings.

As of Q1 2019, those properties were showing a 97.1% occupancy.

Before that, in December 2017, the company acquired a 3 million square-foot industrial portfolio in the greater Chicago area. This one was $99.8 million and consisted of 15 buildings.

As of Q1 2019, that site boasted 100.0% occupancy.

Fast forward to June 10, 2019, and Plymouth was acquiring yet another location: A 485,000 square foot, Class-B industrial property in Indianapolis, Indiana, for $17.1 million. It too is booked.

The Latest Earnings Results...

So far in the third quarter, the company said it has “completed the acquisition of a 129,000 square-foot multitenant industrial building on Phantom Drive in St. Louis for $5.4 million in cash and an initial projected yield of 8.6%.”

And it added that it’s:

“… under contract on a number of properties. The first one is a 7-building portfolio in Chicago, totaling just over one million square feet (for)… $32.25 million in cash and an initial projected yield of 8.25%... “The second deal is a property with two industrial buildings in Memphis totaling 566,000 square feet with total consideration of about $22 million. The property is 100% leased. The tenant is heavily invested in these buildings and recently extended their lease to 2024. We are funding this acquisition with just over $12 million in cash and the assumption of a $9.5 million mortgage.”

Then there’s its “592,000 square-foot portfolio in Hocking, Ohio, four properties in Cincinnati and two in Columbus. The purchase price is $35.55 million” and Plymouth is assuming the existing loan of roughly $22 million.

Collectively, the company has 94.5% of its leasable positions filled. And it’s announced around $100 million of likely new deals that should significantly enhance its portfolio by:

Tenant

Geography

Asset type

Industry.

Source: PLM Investor Presentation

A Stronger Balance Sheet

Amidst all this, as Plymouth explained in a previous note, it’s been working hard to reduce leverage. (That’s a good thing considering how it’s still too levered.)

I’m also pleased to hear that the mezzanine debt it took on through Torchlight back in 2016 is gone, with the company “projecting to cover the common dividend this year.”

As of Q2 2019, Plymouth had 100% of debt in place with fixed interest rates for the next 5-9 years at approximately 4.18%. It expects to “see lower borrowing costs and increased flexibility from its line of credit” – which was recently increased from $45 million to $100 million with an extended maturity.

Source: PLYM Investor Presentation

At the end of the quarter, Plymouth was 47% levered on a gross asset value compared with 57.3% for Q1. It expects to continue bringing that number down “a few points at a time.”

The net debt-to-annualized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was 7.3x compared with 8.99 for Q1 2019.

Source: PLYM Investor Presentation

Also, the dividend coverage in Q2 2019 was stronger on both a funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) basis. Plymouth said its “outlook for 2019 projects the dividend to be fully covered for the full year.”

Moreover, it expects “FFO to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.13 per share and AFFO to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.76 per share.”

Source: iREIT (data from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As you can see, analysts forecast Plymouth to grow FFO by 17% in 2020, which means there’s a very good chance it will increase its dividend from $1.50.

Personally, I like the progress being made on the balance sheet. And this projected growth further suggests that investors could reap rewards in the months ahead.

Plymouth is a Prime-Time Small Cap Pick

Let’s take a look at Plymouth since the IPO in 2017:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Let’s compare Plymouth’s performance (since IPO) with STAG and Prologis (PLD) to give us a better picture still.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Now take a look at Plymouth’s dividend yield compared with its peer group:

As you can see, its dividend yield is the highest in the industrial REIT sector. And it should be no surprise that price-to-FFO (P/FFO) is the overall lowest in the sector.

See for yourself:

As referenced previously, Plymouth has exceptional growth forecasted for 2020. Below, you’ll find the numbers to back that statement up:

In Summary: a Boston Tea Party!

Based on those numbers, we’re upgrading Plymouth to a strong buy.

We’re also including the company in the Small-Cap Portfolio as well as the New Money Portfolio. Given the growth forecasted and improved balance sheet profile, we believe this REIT has the potential to generate 40% annualized returns.

Also, I’ll remind you how, since our first Buy recommendation in late 2011, STAG has generated returns of around 17% per year. We suspect that Plymouth could follow a similar path, since this cup of tea – Boston pun intended – also is poised to profit.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

