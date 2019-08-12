BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is

I firmly believe that BP (BP) is the best energy stock that investors can buy right now. BP has silenced its critics by reporting better than expected quarterly results for 10th consecutive time. This performance comes at a time when other energy stalwarts like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported a substantial dip in their financial performance. BP reported a revenue of around $73 billion, beating market's estimate by 2% and a replacement cost profit (a proxy for net profit) of $2.8 billion in 2Q19 compared to $2.3 billion in 1Q19. However, this is not the only factor that goes in favor of the company. Let me put forward the reasons that make BP the best energy stock in the market!

Image Source: BP 2Q19 earnings

BP's financial earnings remain steady when compared to other energy majors

Let's look at the numbers first. At 2.6 million barrels per day, BP's performance was boosted by its upstream production which surged by 6.5% when compared to 2Q18. Although BP reported an uptick in its replacement cost profit from its previous quarter, the company's replacement cost profit fell from $2.82 billion in 2Q18 to $2.81 billion in 2Q19. This was a cumulative result of the company's combined performance in its upstream, downstream, and Rosneft division (refer the above figure for more details).

The downstream business - which consists of BP's lubricant, fuel, and petrochemical divisions, disappointed by reporting mixed numbers. Fuel and lubricant business went marginally down in 2Q19 when compared to previous quarter, but the petrochemical business (supported by better refining margins) reported a replacement cost profit of $83 million in 2Q19 compared to $75 million in 2Q18. On lowering carbon emissions, BP reported its investments ramp ups in its existing bio-fuel business and Lightsource BP.

What do these numbers indicate?

Although BP's earnings fell by 1% YoY, please note that this performance was better than other energy majors like Total (NYSE:TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell, which reported a much higher decline in their YoY earnings. In fact, these numbers look even better when we consider the effect of weak global oil demand during the first half of 2019!

Although BP's oil production may come under some pressure in 3Q19 because of maintenance activities in Gulf of Mexico, Angola, and North Sea, I believe that some of the strategic initiatives that the company plans will definitely support the stock price in the coming time. Forming a joint venture with India's second-largest company - Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is one such strategic initiative. Under this new joint venture company, both BP and RIL will work together to expand the fuel retailing network in India, from existing 1,400 outlets (owned by RIL) to 5,500 retail outlets in the next 5 years. India is the fastest-growing fuel market in the world where electric vehicle usage is still close to nil, so this strategic initiative will help BP in encashing benefits of a growing energy market.

A strong operating cash flow makes a lot of difference

Image Source: BP 2Q19 earnings

Speaking of cash, BP reported an operating cash flow (excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments) of $8.2 billion in 2Q19 compared to $6 billion in 2Q18. In 2018, the company had generated an operating cash flow (excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments) of $26.1 billion. This clearly shows that BP has improved its operating cash flow generation rate from $12.3 billion in the first half of 2018 to $14.1 billion the first half of 2019.

This factor places the company in a very strong position, as a healthy cash flow is seen as a sign of efficiency by investors and markets.

At the midpoint of our five-year plan, BP is right on target. Reliable performance and disciplined growth across our businesses are delivering strong earnings, cash flow and returns to shareholders. And this is also allowing us to grow businesses that can make a significant contribution in the energy transition, helping deliver the energy the world needs with lower carbon", said BP's Group Chief Executive Bob Dudley.

I agree with Mr. Dudley here.

Conclusion

BP announced a dividend of 10.25 cents per share for 2Q19, same as what was offered during the end of 2018. What is worth mentioning here is BP's dividend yield of 6.19% which is higher than Royal Dutch Shell's 6% and Exxon Mobil's 4.7%.

With a healthy replacement cost profit, increasing oil and gas production, upcoming share buyback program and increasing operating cash flow, BP is currently the best energy stock that investors can buy for long-term capital gains. The stock was trading at $37.18 during the time of writing this article. With this, I rest my case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.