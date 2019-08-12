B2Gold Could Benefit Considerably From A Bullish Gold Price

What to do next? The future price of gold will probably be the fundamental factor here.

B2Gold produced 246,020 Au oz in the second quarter of 2019 and sold 236,282 Au oz at $1,313 per ounce.

The company announced record revenues of $267.21 million in the second quarter of 2019, down 6.2% from the year-ago period and down 11.4% sequentially.

Source: Mining Review Africa - Fekola Mine

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is an attractive gold miner that I like. It has a robust project pipeline for the next five years. As soon as we look at the core assets and their potential, we get a sense of "well run" and strong long-term values.

Source: BTG Presentation

This gold miner presents the best profile for long-term investment, and I qualify the company as a "keeper."

However, while B2Gold can be considered as a long-term investment, it is crucial to trade continuously about 30% of your position short-term to profit plainly of the volatility inherent to the gold industry.

The company is producing gold from five different mines spread around the world. It is involved with one development and one exploration project as well (a joint venture in Colombia with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) called Gramalote and Kiaka/Toega in Burkina Faso).

However, on July 3, 2019, the company announced that:

[It]Will sell two gold mines and assets in Nicaragua to Calibre Mining Corp. for $100 million and 31% direct equity interest in Calibre. The two concerned gold mines are the El Limon and La Libertad Gold Mines, which B2Gold had acquired in 2009. The deal also includes the Pavon gold project and additional mineral concessions in Nicaragua currently held by B2Gold.

These two mines indicated above produced 37,130 Au Oz in 2Q'19.

Clive Johnson, the President, and CEO, said in the conference call:

Obviously, it's very nice to see our share price reflecting that and, of course, the quarterly results as well. I think, really for us, this strategy going forward, doesn't change a whole lot in the sense of with gold being higher and gold to stay higher. We try not to get too carried away when gold was up, and we don't get too suicidal when gold is down.

One crucial element is that the company is focused on reducing debt this year (last year, the company repaid $220 million of debt).

Furthermore, B2Gold concentrates on developing project pipeline, especially Fekola with its expansion "underway on schedule," which is expected to produce "based on the current projections and producing some around 600,000 ounces starting next year and averaging 500-plus for the first to 5 years from now."

B2Gold - 2Q'19 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

B2Gold 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 344.29 284.81 323.86 272.11 301.66 267.21 Net Income in $ Million 56.48 20.81 10.60 -58.95 22.30 37.90 EBITDA $ Million 177.51 148.36 68.75 -20.43 140.71 132.20 EPS diluted in $/share 0.04 0.02 0.01 -0.06 0.02 0.04 Cash from Operations in $ Million 147.28 86.21 143.24 74.15 86.42 92.82 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 34.12 55.79 47.62 -83.73 34.25 50.75 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 113.16 30.42 95.61 157.88 52.17 42.07 Total Cash $ Million 167.92 106.95 354.84 102.75 141.58 113.52 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 642.5 577.8 746.9 479.5 483.1 447.09 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.06 1.06 1.00 1.00 1.02 1.02 Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Production gold 239,684 240,093 242,040 231,687 230,859 246,020 AISC from continuing operations 750 721 749 814 848 807 Gold Price 1,325 1,247 1,267 1,230 1,300 1,313

Note: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream/Downstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $267.21 million for the 2Q'19

The company announced revenues of $267.21 million in the second quarter of 2019, down 6.2% from the year-ago period and down 11.4% sequentially.

B2Gold's cash and cash equivalents were $113.52 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 from $141.58 million as of March 31, 2019. The company posted an operating cash flow of $92.82 million for the second quarter of 2019, higher than the $86.21 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Revenues were a little disappointing because of a lower gold sold for the quarter.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

B2Gold is generating positive free cash flow regularly. Free cash flow yearly is $347.73 million with $42.07 million in 2Q'19, as indicated in the graph above.

Net debt is $334.57 million, which gives the company an excellent Net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.04x.

One element that I like when it comes to future strategy is that the company considers the reduction of the debt as a number one priority. Even if the debt is not a particularly sensitive issue at the moment. Clive Johnson said in the conference call:

Our focus as well as there's not as going to be a debt connection and obviously, with this kind of gold price, we can dramatically accelerate our debt reduction.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

B2Gold produced 246,020 Au oz in the second quarter of 2019 and sold 236,282 Au oz at $1,313 per ounce (please see charts below).

Gold price realized was $1,313 per ounce during the 2Q'19 with consolidated AISC of $807 per ounce from continuing operations or $914 per ounce, including La Libertad and Limon mines, which is below the average of the Industry.

B2Gold's consolidated gold production was up 6.6% sequentially and was a multi-year record for the company. On a year-over-year basis, gold production increased by 2.5%.

Gold production from the Fekola, Masbate, Otjikoto, La Libertad, and El Limon mines was better than expected.

4 - Full-year consolidated guidance 2019 (Assuming $1,300/Au Oz)

Source: BTG Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

B2Gold is part of a few gold miners that I consider offering a robust and balanced financial profile that could profit the most from an increase in the gold price.

Furthermore, the Fekola mine, which is the company's flagship mine is a high "production bedrock" with tremendous future potential that I explained earlier.

However, a small number of investors have had some reserves about Fekola mine, which is situated in Mali, West Africa.

Mali presents some definitive risks. However, after further investigation, the risk of doing business in Mali is quite limited because of the location of Fekola mine.

Fighting against Boko Haram has been going on for years there, with the French and other troops present since 2009. Especially in Gao and Kidal in the Northeastern part of Mali, which is over a thousand km away from Fekola. The real problems are situated very far from Fekola mine, which is located at the border with Senegal and Guinea, about 300 km of Bamako.

However, risks are present even at Fekola and in West Africa in general, beside perhaps Senegal. But they are contained and in control. If you want further information on this subject, read this article.

Finally, what I also find very appealing is that the management is focusing on debt reduction and is generating free cash flow.

Two other exciting projects going on now are Gramalote (open pit) in Colombia in association with AngloGold Ashanti and Kiaka project in Burkina Faso (4 M oz low-grade).

Meanwhile, stocks never go straight to the sky. Thus, I recommend trading about 30% of your position short term and taking advantage of the volatility attached to the gold sector now.

Technical Analysis

B2Gold has had a tremendous reversal since the end of May. It went from $2.40 to $4.00 and is still trading at $3.67. The question is what to do next?

It is too early to look for a trading pattern now, but we could say with a certain degree of certainty that the long-term line support is about $3.35. It is at this level where I would be confident to accumulate again, assuming some consolidation in the gold price.

On the bullish side, we could test line resistance at $4.75, using the low in December 2018 and the high at the end of February 2019. However, the future price of gold will probably be the fundamental factor here. If gold stays above $1,450-1,500 per ounce, the stock will continue to shine.

