American Tower: Riding The Data Demand Wave To 20% Dividend Growth

The one drawback is valuation - which has gotten a bit ahead of FFO after being up 45% in the last 12 months.

However, the company has grown its dividend 20% and that growth rate is expected to continue through 2021.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) operates telecommunications infrastructure real estate, providing cell towers to mobile carriers, with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites - 41,000 properties in the U.S. and 130,000 properties internationally. AMT generates the majority (98%) of its revenues from property operations by leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers and other tenants from various industries while services operations (~2% of revenues) offer tower-related services (site acquisition, zoning and permitting and structural analysis) in the U.S.

AMT has been focusing on acquisitions-led growth, mainly in emerging markets. In 2018, the company significantly expanded its portfolio by acquiring several communications sites in Kenya, Brazil and India.

Long-term lease contracts ensure recurring revenue stream

AMT’s solid business model generates 98% of its revenues from long-term leasing contracts to mobile carriers. The business model encompasses leasing out space to mobile carriers to install and manage their equipment under long-term (10-years) and non-cancellable (resulting in low churn rate) contracts with rent escalations based on fixed percentage (averaging ~3% in the U.S.). AMT anticipates generating about $35 billion (5x of 2018 property revenues) of non-cancellable tenant lease revenues (includes Asia, EMEA and Latin America) over future periods, based upon FX rates and the tenant leases in place as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Focus on cost control and low capital requirements

In addition to long-term contracts, AMT’s business model also has a fixed cost profile, incurring expenses only on fixed maintenance costs such as ground rent, monitoring cost, property taxes, insurance, utilities, and site maintenance. Maintenance costs for AMT are fairly low and are typically in the range of $1,200-$1,600 per site in the US and $500-$800 per site in international markets.

Lower costs enable AMT to add new tenants to the company’s existing communications site at minimal operating cost, while generating substantial incremental revenue. Additionally, in many of its international markets, certain expenses such as ground rent or power and fuel costs are passed through to tenants. The company’s investment for reducing its energy running costs, primarily in regions with limited electricity supply, should result in substantial cost savings as well. For instance, during Q1 2019, in African markets, AMT investments in solutions like lithium-ion batteries and solar power resulted in lower generator run hours in Africa by more than 15% YoY. In Q1 2019, AMT’s operating expenses declined 10.5% year-over-year to $1.2 billion.

Expansion in emerging markets through acquisitions

AMT has been focusing on expanding its portfolio through acquisitions (particularly in emerging markets), doubling its towers since 2014, to meet the rising demand for more tower space due to rapid growth in mobile-data traffic. As of Q1 2019, the company’s international market accounts for 45% of its property revenue. The company added around 20,000 towers in its portfolio through the acquisition of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India. AMT also entered into the Kenya market with acquisition of more than 700 towers from Telkom Kenya. Moreover, AMT inked a deal to acquire Eaton Towers for $1.85 billion for the assets of 5,500 sites, opening up opportunities for the African market spanning Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Niger. The transaction will allow the company to add 3,000 new builds over the next decade on the back of expanded relationships with key tenants. Eaton has strong ties with all major operators with Tier-1 wireless operators, accounting for 90% of revenue. Additionally, half of property revenues are USD-denominated or pegged to the Euro, which should provide protection against currency fluctuations. These transactions strengthen AMT’s strategy of expanding in emerging markets, where 3G network expansions and the deployment of 4G networks are in full swing. The company intends to continue adding new business across its portfolio internationally while leading the U.S. market with organic growth.

Solid financials metrics

On the back of global scale, recurring long-term revenue stream, secured real estate assets and high-quality tenants, AMT continues to experience strong growth in its key financial metrics. For the period 2008-2018, AMT’s property segment revenue grew 16.8%, while adjusted EBITDA, consolidated AFFO, and ROIC grew 15.6%, 16.7%, and 11%, respectively. Total debt stood at $21.2 billion with decent leverage ratios of 4.5x as of Q1 2019 while free cash flow ($2.2 billion annual average) grew ~15% from 2009-Q1 2019.

Consistently growing dividend

Since 2012, AMT has delivered average annual dividend per share growth of more than 20%. We believe the growth will continue over the foreseeable future, driven by continued investments in emerging markets through M&A activity. The company paid a dividend of $3.15 per share in 2018, an increase of 20.2%, and continues to target its annual common stock dividend growth of at least 20%. During Q1 2019, AMT paid $0.84 per share, or $370.5 million to common stockholders of record. Additionally, the company declared a distribution of $0.90 per share, or $397.8 million, paid on April 26, 2019, to its common stockholders of record on April 11, 2019. AMT intends to pay ~$1.7 billion in dividends in 2019.

Industry Overview

5G roll-out creates a huge opportunity

The roll-out of 5G will prove to be a huge growth opportunity for companies in the telecom space. Expected to speed up in H2 2019, 5G deployment will enable carriers to provide new services like Internet-of-Things (IoT), machine-to-machine networks and fixed and mobile broadband services. Currently, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Sprint (NYSE:S) provide commercial 5G services in certain cities in the U.S. AT&T plans to offer 5G in at least 21 markets in 2019, while Sprint recently launched in four markets. T-Mobile and AT&T plan to offer nationwide 5G in 2020. According to Ovum, 5G subscribers in the U.S. are expected to reach 336,410 by the end of 2019 and further increase to 179.2 million by the end of 2023. However, even post-5G introduction, 4G will remain critical and significant investments are expected to continue, with more than 50% estimated 4G market share through 2025. AMT is well positioned to capture this opportunity with the deployment 600 MHz, 2.5GHz and other low and mid-band spectrum for 5G in the near future, leading to incremental demand for AMT’s suburban and rural macro towers.

Increasing mobile data traffic demands more towers

Growing wireless penetration, increasing mobile data usage and spectrum auctions will be the main growth drivers for telecom infrastructure companies, which need to invest for incremental network capacity within the voice network, 3G/4G/5G network and add more antennas to meet growing demand for mobile data usage. Mobile data traffic in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 40% from 2017-2023. To satisfy this huge demand, the industry needs more towers. AMT is not only a leader in the industry but with its expansion strategy is ready to fulfill the incremental market demand.

Q1 2019 Results

Total operating revenues increased 4.1% YoY to $1.81 billion, mainly driven by growth in Property revenues by 4.4% to $ 1.79 billion, contributing 98% to total operating revenues, partially offset by decline in Services revenues (-12.7%) which contributed, remaining 2%. This increase was as a result of strong network investments (constructed over 700 sites globally in Q1 2019) across the global portfolio. Among property revenue, leasing revenue accounted for $1.69 billion (+4% YoY) in Q1 2019, with U.S. contributing highest 55%. Consolidated organic tenant billings grew 8.4% on a normalized basis (normalized for carrier consolidation-driven churn in India).

By segment, U.S. was the main contributor to Property revenue, which grew 6% to $986 million (including a negative impact of 2.3% from lower non-cash straight-line revenue recognition), mainly attributable to record contribution from new business on back of rapidly-increasing mobile data usage, leading to organic tenant billings growth of 8.2% in the U.S. Whereas, international (+3% YoY, accounts for $800 million of property revenues) was weighted down due to higher churn related to carrier consolidation in India, impacting the company’s consolidated property revenue negatively by $89.2 million, nonetheless, the issue is expected to moderate over the year.

Operating income increased significantly by 52.6% YoY to $614.9 million, leading to margin expansion of 1,078 bps to 33.9%. This was primarily driven by efficient cost management in the period which helped reduce operating cost by 10.5% to $1.2 billion, attributable to lowered depreciation, amortization & accretion expenses (-2%) and SGA & development expenses (-3%).

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.11 billion in Q1 2019 (+4.9% YoY) with margin of 61.5% (+46 bps). This was mainly due to the increase in gross margin and a decrease in SG&A, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Normalized adjusted EBITDA grew 9.2%, implying normalized adjusted EBITDA margin of ~62%, resulting from recent investments made regarding power and fuel (invested in solutions like lithium-ion batteries and solar power) which helped to reduce generator run hours, ultimately reducing fuel consumption.

Consolidated AFFO increased 6.7% to $861 million (or $1.94 AFFO per share, +5.4%), while AFFO attributable to common stockholders grew 7.7% (or $1.84 AFFO per share, +6.4%). The growth was driven by operating profit, a decrease in the adjustment for straight-line revenue and dividends on preferred stock. On a normalized basis, consolidated AFFO grew 11.2% (or 9.6% per share), reflecting organic new business growth, operational efficiency and balance sheet management.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 44.1% to $397.4 million or 0.89 per diluted share, mainly driven by revenue growth, lowered operating expenses and decrease in dividends on preferred stock.

Outlook

For 2019, AMT reaffirms organic tenant billing growth in the range of 3%-4%. The company continues to expect normalized international organic tenant billings growth to be about 50 basis points higher than its U.S. organic tenant billings growth of about 7%. Property revenues are expected to be around $7.210 billion, despite FX headwinds of ~$13 million, which will be offset by outperformance of international business ($3 million) and U.S. revenues assumptions ($10 million). AMT also reaffirmed its expectations for adjusted EBITDA of $4.470 billion. The company continues to expect normalized consolidated AFFO and Consolidated AFFO per share growth of ~10% and >9%, respectively, compared to 2018.

The Sprint – T-Mobile Merger

The progressing merger between Sprint and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has caused some concern regarding the potential for lost revenues for some of the Tower REITs. After all, if both Sprint and T-Mobile are renting space on a particular tower, the post-merger company may reduce those redundancies.

As a result of the approval of the merger by the U.S. Department of Justice, AMT released a statement outlining its views on the impact the merger would have on its business.

According to the statement, T-Mobile and Sprint made up 10% and 8% or property revenues, respectively. However, on sites where both companies had separate leases, the revenue generated was only 4% and the remaining non-cancellable term of the leases closest to expiration is between 2-3 years.

So from our perspective, there could be a 4% impact to revenue, but that won't be felt until at least 2021-2022 – by which time revenues from organic growth and expansion of the company's infrastructure footprint will more than compensate.

Q2 2019 Results

The good news continues to pour in for AMT. The company reported solid growth from the top line down to AFFO and boosted guidance for 2019.

Total revenue increased 6.1% to $1,890 million. Property revenue increased 5.7% to $1,849 million. Net income increased 38.1% to $434 million Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.2% to $1,183 million. Adjusted FFO increased 7.5% to $2.04 per share.

Consolidated property revenue outlook was increased driven by increases in both the US and International markets as well as a benefit from pass through recovery in India that has already been reserved for.

Both EBITDA and AFFO forecasts were increased as well, by 1.3% and 2%, respectively. The reason – outperformance!

And internationally, the momentum continues. The company estimates another 3,500 new builds internationally in 2019, and although the NOI yield has been slowly declining, new builds are still yielding around 12%-14% in all regions except Latam.

My Take

AMT is not one of the higher-paying REITs and tends to get overlooked by income investors with higher-yield requirements. However, as I often warn about even in my income focused strategies, don't lose sight of total returns by blindly focusing solely on income. Investors should be equally happy with capital gains that can be realized in order to meet income needs – provided tax liabilities don't wipe out the difference. In the case of AMT, it's a dividend growth stock, not a high-dividend stock.

The dividend yield is only 1.7% and has rarely been above 2%. However, the stock has provided total returns to shareholders of 45% over the last 12 months, 24% annualized over the last three years, 20% annualized over the last five years, and 22% annualized over the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, it has boosted its dividend by more than 162% over that period and it doesn't seem to be slowing much, if at all. The dividend is expected to be $4.46 in 2020 compared to $3.74 estimated for 2019. That's another 20% boost, which is expected to be repeated again in 2021.

The drawback here is valuation, at a P/AFFO of 28 the price looks a bit rich, but still within our Neutral rating range. With 10% expected AFFO growth forecast for the next two years, we are inclined to hold the stock at current levels until it reaches $230 - where we will reduce our position.

Investors looking to initiate a position may want to wait and see if there's a pullback to around $195.

