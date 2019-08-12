Boyd Group: A Sustainable Compounder With A Large Runway For Growth

Even if the stock can’t be called a “bargain”, I think at its current price (23 times 2019 estimated FCF), it is still a great long-term opportunity to be part of a company that will keep compounding for many years.

With estimated sales of $2.2 billion in 2019 (+18% YoY), there is still scope for consolidating the fragmented TAM of ~$38.6 billion, where the 3 major players own less than 20% market share.

Although the stock has achieved cumulative returns of 4,968% or a compound annual growth of 48% over the last decade, Boyd Group’s market cap is only $3.4 billion.

The company is the perfect combination of a stable business with growing owner earnings, little maintenance needs and a high capacity to reinvest cash flow and generate attractive returns.

How Boyd Group Makes Money

The Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.CA) is one of the most successful Canadian business stories of the last 30 years. In Manitoba, in the early 90s, its founder, Terry Smith, saw an opportunity to transform and consolidate a fragmented market with no reference collision repair centers. Since opening the first center, the group has continued growing by acquiring small centers and multi-shop operators (MSO), positioning itself as the largest chain in Canada and the second largest in the US (in terms of sales).

The Boyd Group (North America’s only listed company within the industry) currently operates 626 non-franchised body and glass repair centers under the names of Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive in Canada and under Gerber Collision & Glass in the US. Unlike in Canada, in the US, some glass repair and substitution operations are not completely integrated within Gerber but also performed under Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com (<10% of the group sales). Another small business is provided under Gerber National Claim Services, acting as third-party claims administrator with more than 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside service providers. Under this network, BYD generates 15% of total revenue in Canada and 85% in the US.

The group has been built through a combination of organic growth and, most of all, strategic acquisitions, accounting for >85% of historical total growth.

What Makes Boyd Group Special

Thanks to a non-capital-intensive business model (most centers are rented) and its modest working capital needs, the company can convert 72% of EBITDA into FCF (excluding expansion capex). Its high cash conversion rate and ability to reinvest all FCF generated through acquisitions led to a top line compound annual growth of 27.5% (since 2012) while maintaining a healthy balance sheet (1.5 times average net debt/EBITDA). Thanks to increasing its scale, bargaining power and synergies, as well as integrating the newly acquired centers into the WOW program, the group has experienced a progressive expansion of EBITDA margin, from 6.3% in 2012 to the current 9.3%. All this contributed to average ROIC and ROE of 18% and 44% in the last 7 years.

With a long-term focus and a decentralized model, Mr. Brock Bulbuck, current CEO after holding different positions within the company for 25 years, has proven to be a true “outsider”. More than 50 acquisitions on average per year since 2008 and excellent cost control (operating expenses as a percentage of revenue went from 37.9% in 2008 to 35.9% in 2018) have helped FCF per share increase at a CAGR of 22.4% after dilution during said period.

Given the company’s reinvestment ability and its excellent returns as a result of new acquisitions, Boyd Group is Canada’s best performing stock in the last 10 years.

According to 2003 figures, the company employed $63.9 million in capital and generated earnings before taxes (EBITDA – maintenance capex) of $6.3 million or ~10%. In the following 15 years, invested capital amounted to ~$950 million (from debt and equity). After an increase in capital of nearly $900 million, the company increased its earnings before taxes in ~$140 million ($146 million EBITDA – CAPEX in 2018 minus $6 million EBITDA – CAPEX in 2003). That leaves us with ~16% of ROIIC before taxes after more than 550 acquisitions including small centers (the most profitable in terms of ROIC), small and large MSO.

Mr. Bulbuck, who owns shares of the company amounting to $33 million, well deserves his salary of $2.6 million (70% of which is at risk based on achievement of ROIC, constant currency revenue growth and EBITDA margin improvement targets).

BYD's revenue is both predictable and crisis-resistant. During the worst macroeconomic period in the last two decades, the number of miles driven declined only by ~2.5% compared to pre-crisis levels in the US, where the bulk of the business occurs. The car is synonymous with modern American life (in 2010, Americans used their cars in 85% of their daily trips) and accidents happen regardless of the economy (major accident reports decreased by ~4%). People can wait to buy a new car (OEM sales fell by 35% in this period), but they cannot wait to repair their vehicle in the event of an accident - especially when insurance companies are paying for the repair (in 48 out of 50 states, minimum car insurance is mandatory). 90% of BYD’s revenue comes from charges to insured vehicles.

As a consequence, in 2008/2009, sales grew by 7.2% (SSS fell by 2.4%), gross margin rose by 33 BPS, FCF (excluding expansion capex) grew by 19.1% and the stock produced returns of 29.6% while S&P 500 was down by 40%.

Why Boyd Group Will Keep Standing Out Among Others

(1) Economies of scale and strategic partnerships

SSS increased in 31 of the last 40 quarters, with an average annual growth of 3.7% that reached 5% in the last 5 financial years. These figures seem appealing as they are, but they are even more so for a company that is growing mainly through acquisitions. They are especially relevant when compared to the almost flat growth obtained by small independent competitors making up 2/3 of the industry. The average annual turnover of BYD’s repair centers has increased from ~$2 million to ~$3 million since 2011 and the company is currently generating almost 3 times more than the average independent shop in the US.

This increase in sales has been favored by more expensive repairs, the increase in the number of miles driven (and consequently in accident reports), the acquisition of larger centers and higher customer satisfaction. However, the main driver of this organic growth is the strategic partnership with the country’s biggest insurance companies through Direct Repair Programs (DRP). DRP create a “win-win” relationship between policyholders, insurance companies and large chains such as BYD, benefiting those who belong to it and working against the ones who don’t.

From a policyholder’s perspective, although they can choose which center will repair their vehicle, they are increasingly willing to choose repair chains adhered to DPR. The country’s top 10 insurance companies have a DRP usage rate of 61.7% vs. 55% 5 years ago. Drivers are finding more value in such centers because of their seal of quality (in terms of OEM certifications) and their reduced repair times (7- 8 days on average in BYD centers, vs. 10.5-12 days on average for the rest of the industry).

From BYD’s perspective, DRP function as a safety net reducing the risk of M&A operations. The facilities acquired by the group have earning power, and as soon as they become part of the system, DRP causes the number of repairs they process to shoot up. Centers operate at full capacity, which significantly reduces operating costs in relation with expenses and boosts ROIC. Programs also help reduce default rates (drivers don’t have to pay any money, as insurance companies bear vehicle repair costs), shorten collection periods and increase cash conversion cycle. All these factors make cash more readily available to fund new acquisitions.

But insurance companies are not selflessly helping increase repair volume per center. Requirements to take part in DRP are very strict and they aim to deal with very few and high-quality suppliers that can work with tight budgets without disregarding client satisfaction. Fraud rates are reduced as a result of this relationship between insurance companies and repair centers. Besides, the time spent performing technical assessments and cost estimates is completely eliminated from the process and BYD’s average repair costs per automobile become much lower than those smaller competitors work with thanks to BYD’s economies of scale and bargaining power.

(2) Scale

The industry needs to accelerate investments in order to adapt to the coming technological avalanche in the automotive sector. This trend will help big players with greater scale and better access to financing, as they will be able to face such critical investments and, more importantly, will be able to do so on time. The introduction of electric cars, new materials and new technology will not only imply upgrading or replacing machinery, equipment and software. Investing in OEM certifications and staff training will be decisive, but such investments carry an added risk, particularly in an industry struggling to find and retain talent (in 2018, 1 out of 7 technicians left their job in less than 12 months). The complexity of repairs will increase, and clients have been widely warned by OEM about the importance of choosing reference repair centers with the right equipment and staff. The court ruling against a repair shop that had to compensate the plaintiffs with $31,5 million after being found liable for negligently repairing a vehicle without following manufacturer’s procedures is only one of many examples of this last point.

In other words:

In the last 7 years, BYD’s CAPEX represented ~0.9% of sales. In 2019, Boyd Group expects figures to reach 1.7% ($51k on each shop on average or $255k in the next 5 years). Competitors’ annual turnover averages $1.1 million per center, and matching BYD’s investment rate would mean 4.6% over their estimated sales. If BYD is achieving an EBITDA margin of 9.3%, given their scale and bargaining power, we could assume that the average competitor is generating $66k-$77k EBITDA per shop (with a 6-7% margin to sales). Although these calculations are nothing but estimates, as there is no official data on the industry’s profitability, they do shed some light on small competitors and their room to manoeuvre. The shift in maintenance needs will significantly affect the ROIC of the weakest competitors, thus forcing them to either leave the industry or accelerate their forced sale, and benefitting big consolidators willing to pay a reasonable price, such as BYD. This is the main advantage BYD has over the ~64% of the industry made up by small independent and family-run shops.

How Boyd Group Can Keep Achieving Double-Digit Growth

BYD estimates the collision repair industry in North America to account for around US$38.6 billion in annual revenue (US$36.6 billion in the US and US$2.4 billion in Canada). Although MSO (>$20 million in revenue) have a market share of ~26.9%, the industry is still significantly fragmented. Despite the number of independent shops falling by 60% in the last 4 decades, small MSO and family-run centers still control ~9% and ~64.1% of the industry, respectively. Lack of scale has resulted in this mass escape that the big MSOs have taken advantage of. Their current market share is three times higher than it was a decade ago, showing the irreversible trend the industry is going through.

BYD has multiplied its sales by 33 (~20% CAGR) in the last 20 years, but its market share is still average at best (~12% in Canada and ~3% in the US, which encompasses 85% of the business). Excluding Caliber Collision and ABRA’s shops (~1,000 after the merger), Boyd Group’s own (448) and those of Service King (344), the number of shops in the US is estimated to be around 30,400. BYD still has a long way to go to continue consolidating the industry through acquisitions. Its TAM being 20 times higher than its annual sales, BYD still has almost the same ability it had 7 years ago to reinvest more than 100% of generated FCF, although its market share has tripled.

BYD has the potential to expand its presence in already penetrated markets and, most importantly, to build its network where repair centers are yet to be opened:

Present in only 5 out of 10 provinces in Canada.

Present in only 26 out of 50 states in the US.

Present in 7 states with less than 13 shops. Only 12 shops in Texas, the second state with the highest number of registered vehicles and the one with the highest number of registered accidents in 2015 and 2017.

Present in 9 states with less than 5 shops.

Not present in key states such as California (the state with the highest number of registered vehicles) and New Jersey (one of the states with the highest accident rate per registered vehicle).

Both new maintenance needs and DRP trends will boost the consolidation of the sector. Mr. Bulbuck and his experienced M&A team will make use of $52 million in cash and their recent $400 million credit line extension.

Even considering the intense activity of private equity firms in the industry in the last few years (Hellman & Friedman controlling ABRA and Caliber, Blackstone controlling Service King…), the top 3 biggest MSO (BYD being number 2) have an estimated market share lower than 20%. There is enough margin for the biggest 3 consolidators to continue developing their network separately without interfering too much with each other’s strategic plans.

Valuation

According to a baseline scenario, BYD will generate ~$150 million FCF in 2019 (+18% YoY). At $176 per share, the market values BYD at a FCF yield of 4.2%. I consider 23 times forward FCF to be a reasonable price to pay for a crisis-resistant business with great economics and sustainable competitive advantages, growing at over 15% per annum, with great untapped growth potential. The share price will follow ROIIC regardless of a potential multiple contraction, and I would not be surprised if the share price goes above $300 in the coming years (which would imply > 15% IRR).

ROIIC (2003–2018): 14%

Stock return without multiple expansion (2003–2018): 13% CAGR

Stock return including multiple expansion (2003–2018): 18.8% CAGR

Risks

With the arrival of new technological advances for automobiles, the number of accidents is expected to fall by ~20% in the next 10-15 years, and by ~30% in the following 25-30 years. Some of these effects may be mitigated by increased vehicle repair costs (derived by new materials and technological devices). Additionally, big players will also be able to counteract such effects by gaining market share and consolidating the weaker party, which makes up more than 2/3 of the industry.

The industry is sensitive to interest rates (which one isn’t?). BYD will come off best, at 1.3 times net debt/EBITDA vs. highly leveraged private equity firms.

The 5 main clients account for 40% of the company’s revenue. Losing one of those clients would significantly affect the group’s accounts. BYD has since long been working in building new relationships with regional and local insurers in order to diversify a highly concentrated portfolio (in 2013, the top 5 accounted for 48% of the revenue).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYD.CA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.