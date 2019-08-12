There Are A Few Gems In 2019 Uplisted Stocks

Although uplisting hasn't been as numerous as in the two previous years, I am still finding stocks that I want to invest in.

I have been studying the price movement of stocks that uplist to the NYSE and Nasdaq for almost three years. I look at the price change from six months prior to uplisting to the uplisting price and then the stock price in subsequent quarters. My previous work led me to conclude that there is a great reward to be found in carefully evaluating these stocks, and in recent months, I've been actively investing and writing about uplisting and recently uplisted stocks, as well as presenting quarterly updates on the year's uplisted stocks.

First Quarter 2019 Uplisted Stocks

Stock Date of Uplist Sector Price 6 Mos. Prior to Uplist Uplist Price 6 Mos. Change Current Price Change since Uplist HEXO Corp. (OTC:HEXO) 1-23-19 Cannabis Previously traded on Toronto Stock Exchange $5.26 $4.71 -10% Zynex (ZYXI) 2-12-19 Medical Device $2.81 $4.72 68% $8.35 77% Epsilon Energy (EPSN) 2-19-19 Energy $4.77 $4.00 -16% $3.27 -18% Village Farms International (VFF) 2-21-19 Cannabis $1.50 $9.85 556% $13.53 37% CannTrust Holdings (CTST) 2-25-2019 Cannabis $1.69 $9.06 436% $3.17 -65% Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 3-8-2019 Bank $25.44 $25.00 -2% $22.75 -9% Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) 3-25-2019 Bank $19.61 $18.55 -5% $19.05 3% Avg. 173% 3%

Of the nine stocks in the above group, three are cannabis related. These cannabis stocks enjoyed remarkable gains prior to uplisting and briefly after uplisting until gravity kicked in for many, although Village Farms continues to run higher. The standout performer in the first quarter group is Zynex Inc. which has received attention from several SA contributors, including the author of this piece.

Second Quarter 2019 Uplisted Stocks

Stock Date of Uplist Sector Price 6 Mos. Prior to Uplist Uplist Price 6 Mos. Change Current Price Change since uplist Verb Technology (VERB) 4-17-19 Technology $3.83 $2.19 -43% $1.89 -14% Dyadic International (DYAI) 4-17-2019 Biotech $1.88 $3.40 81% $5.90 74% Envision Solar (EVSI) 4-16-2019 Solar Energy $11.50 $5.44 -53% $6.05 11% Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) 5-1-2019 Bank $34.15 $37.89 11% $35.75 -6% Beyond Air (XAIR) Medical Device 5-7-2019 $3.95 $5.80 47% $5.05 -13% OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) 5-21-2019 Cannabis $5.15 $7.81 52% $5.66 -28% Average 22% 4%

The standout in the second quarter group is Dyadic International. Although I am invested in this stock, I didn't know how to present the groundbreaking scientific work that the company is conducting and highly recommend reading fellow SA contributor Arthur Frenzel's Dyadic International: Hidden Biotech Gem.

I think of interest to readers that are looking for the best of the uplisting stocks are two stocks that recently uplisted to Nasdaq that will be on my third quarter report. XPEL (XPEL) uplisted on July 31. I learned about this stock from reading SA Editor's Pick, XPEL: Growth Ahead For This Undiscovered Gem by Lukas Wolgram. Viemed (OTCPK:VMD) listed on Nasdaq last week. I learned about this stock from fellow contributor The Calculated Investor who called it my attention and subsequently I found his work, Viemed: Sleep Easy With This Fast-Growing Stock.

Another stock that caught my attention is Focus Universal (OTCQB:FCUV). I found it while doing a search of S-1 filings, looking for companies that have filed to uplist their stock. I couldn't figure out what their product is and decided to put the stock on my watchlist. Most days the stock does not trade at all. One day last week the company announced an acquisition and the stock price rose over 100% to $12.55 a share. There's more info out on their products now for anyone interested. It looks like FCUV will uplist this quarter and will then be included in my next report.

Conclusion

The number of uplisted stocks is much lower so far this year than for the prior two years. The average price from six months prior to uplisting date to uplisting date continues to be strong at almost 100% for the 2019 group. The stock price change after uplisting has been for the most part not impressive. I did find two stocks, ZYXI and DYAI, that have uplisted in 2019 that I am invested in through the process of evaluating uplisting stocks and happy with the results and plan on investing in VMD. Finding stocks like these is worth sifting through the entire group of uplisting stocks.

There is greater opportunity as well as greater risk in microcap stocks. These are generally smaller companies competing against companies with greater resources and diversification. These stocks tend to have larger spreads between the bid and ask price. Please refer to my blog for a presentation on the differences between the U.S. stock exchanges.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZYXI, DYAI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan on buying Viemed (VMD)