PulteGroup Is Running Into Resistance

Nonetheless, the stock is running into resistance as the risk/reward ratio is getting weaker as long as the economy continues to struggle.

Management is very clear about the improving market environment in 2019 after 2018 turned out to be very challenging.

PulteGroup (PHM) should be on everyone's radar. Even if you don't trade single stocks or don't care about the company. It still makes sense to listen to the very detailed earnings call which contains loads of valuable information regarding the housing market. That said, the company's latest Q2 earnings not only revealed impressive new orders growth and strength across the board, but it also shows that management continues to believe in a strong housing market supported by falling mortgage rates. Unfortunately, macro data is fragile and has caused the stock to run into resistance. It's make or break at this point, and macro housing indicators better improve to justify the 2019 stock price rally.

Source: PulteGroup

Why The Stock Is Running Into Resistance

PulteGroup is one of America's largest homebuilders with a market cap of slightly less than $9.0 billion. This makes the Atlanta GA based homebuilder the fourth largest stock listed homebuilder. Just like its peers, the company started running into trouble as the homebuilding market started to weaken in 2018. Between January and October of 2018, the stock declined more than 40%.

The most recent Q2 results show that the company is still performing above expectations had their 6th consecutive significant earnings beat. This time, adjusted EPS came in at $0.86 which is $0.04 higher than expected but 3% lower on a year-on-year basis.

Source: Estimize

That said, EPS is not key and investors mostly care about two things.

New orders

Management comments regarding the health of the housing market

It's almost that simple as investors are not buying based on historical EPS performance but rely on the comments of a few major builders in the country.

Without further ado, the new orders growth number is 7% which elevates total ordered homes to 6,792 units. First quarter new orders growth was at -6% which makes the current rebound even more significant. The dollar value of these orders was also 7% higher at $2.9 billion.

President and CEO Ryan Marshall mentioned falling mortgage rates as one of the reasons why market momentum has returned in 2019. Mortgage rates are down 75 basis points since the start of the year which has lifted overall 2019 market conditions.

... I'm pleased to say that on a seasonally adjusted basis, market conditions for the second quarter and the first six months of 2019 remained consistently stronger than what we experienced through the back half of 2018. ... through the first six months of 2019, we've experienced what we view as a typical seasonal recovery in buyer demand. It is great to see that consumer demand has been so resilient this year given the soft sales environment in the back half of 2018.

The 7% new orders increase was supported by a 30% increase of first-time orders to 2,099 homes. Move-up orders improved by 3% to 3,043 homes with active adult orders being down by 7% to 1,650 units.

At this point, one might think that negative active adult orders are the result of trouble in the, generally speaking, higher-ticket segment. However, in PulteGroup's case, active adult communities saw closeouts of several high-volume neighborhoods in combination with replacements opening later in the quarter. Or as the company puts it, this buyer group is generally speaking more cautious and appears to be rebounding slower than other segments.

The total community count was up 3% to 877 communities. The absorption pace was up 4%.

Moving over to gross margins, the company reported gross margins of 23.1% which is down roughly 100 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter, but in line with the company's expectations. Lower margins reflect the usual items impacted by inflation like land, labor, and material costs as well as more competitive market conditions developed in the second half of 2018.

Going forward, the company expects margins to remain stable backed by buyer demand.

Given these market dynamics, we expect gross margins to be relatively stable over the back half of 2019. We currently expect gross margins to be in the range of 22.8% to 23.3% for the third quarter. Based on our expectations for the balance of the year combined with our performance to the first two quarters of the year, we currently expect our gross margins for the full year to be in the range of 23% to 23.3%.

And speaking of expectations, below you can see both NAHB housing market sentiment which measures single family housing sentiment and building permits. Homebuilders are indeed right when they mention the return of optimism since NAHB has been in a minor uptrend since the start of the year. Nonetheless, year-on-year, this index is still slightly down while building permits have started to roll over as well. June building permits, for example, were down 7% year-on-year.

That's also the reason why PulteGroup, which is trading at just 8.8x next year's earnings, has started to run into major resistance. Adding to that, the stock has not gone anywhere since May of this year.

Source: FINVIZ

All things considered, the company has done an outstanding job growing its community count and total new orders. It also makes sense when the company is mentioning that falling mortgage rates are pushing up demand. That has been confirmed by a slight increase of NAHB sentiment. The problem is that we have reached a point where (global) yields are dropping because of economic growth fears. This is being confirmed by the ugly fact that housing has peaked in 2018. Yes, 2019 has been good so far, but the trend has not been reversed. That's why most homebuilders have run into heavy resistance.

Currently, I do not own any homebuilders as I do not like the risk/reward after the 2019 YTD rally. What I need is some indication of higher global growth. At that point, we will see strong building permits growth and almost certainly higher homebuilding stocks. In other words, despite the company's positive comments, I think mid-term traders should stay on the sidelines a bit longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.