Morgan Stanley Believes Trump's Next Threat Could Trigger Global Recession

Source: Barron's

Uncertainty over the trade war prompted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates to instill confidence within the business community. President Trump has threatened to impose a 10% additional tariff on $300 billion worth of goods imported from China:

"A recession will come in nine months’ time if President Donald Trump goes one step further in his plan to impose tariffs on Chinese-made consumer products, a leading brokerage argues. In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley makes the case that a recession will hit if Trump imposes 25% tariffs on some $300 billion of Chinese goods not currently subjected to tariffs. Trump has said he’ll impose a 10% tariff on those goods in September. That’s bad enough, but tolerable, says Morgan Stanley, which makes the case that if those 10% tariffs are kept for longer than four or five months, global growth will remain weak in the range of 2.8% to 3%, despite interest-rate cuts from central banks."

When global growth falls below 2.5%, Morgan Stanley considers it a global recession. The trade war has already negatively impacted rail traffic; for the week ending July 20th, total U.S. weekly rail traffic was down 4.9%. Businesses are shipping fewer goods cross-country via rail, which implies commerce is slowing. The trade war also made businesses more skittish. Uncertainty about the trade war could make business less likely to expand capital expenditures or increase hiring. That may not be good for the economy.

More Tariffs Could Hurt The Consumer

Thus far, tariffs have excluded consumer goods like clothing and toys. A large percentage of clothing, toys, and shoes are made in China. These items could be targeted in Trump's next round of tariffs, which could happen next month. If tariffs are imposed, retailers could bear the brunt of higher costs; they may ultimately have to pass cost increases onto the consumer.

Such price increases could disproportionately hurt lower-income individuals who likely have less disposable income vis-a-vis wealthy individuals. Lower-income individuals may have to cut back on monthly spending to counteract increased costs. The fall out could be a hit to gross domestic product ("GDP"). In Q2 2019, GDP grew 2.1%, down from 3.1% in Q1 2019. Personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") represented about two-thirds of GDP and were responsible for the lion's share of GDP growth.

Core PCE growth (ex-food and energy) continues to undershoot the Fed's 2.0% target. More hits to PCE growth could have an outsized impact on GDP. This issue could become a point of contention as the trade war lingers on. If tariffs cause spending and GDP to fall in the second half of 2019, then economists, politicians and/or voters could become more critical of the trade war.

Conclusion

More tariffs could hurt PCE growth and GDP in the second half of 2019. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted companies that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.