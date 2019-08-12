Swire Properties: Defensive Hong Kong Office Core With Disposals Funding Future Investments

Mainland China gross rental income grew by 14% in RMB terms for 1H2019, and a new Shanghai property to be opened in late 2020 should further grow recurring income.

Hong Kong-listed property company and landlord Swire Properties Limited (OTCPK:SWPFF) (OTCPK:SWROY) [1972:HK] is currently trading at 0.52 times P/B, representing a 20% discount to its historical five-year average P/B of 0.65 times. It also offers a trailing 3.4% dividend yield.

Swire Properties has not avoided the fate of Hong Kong property stocks which have been dumped by investors in recent months due to ongoing protests in the city and U.S.-China trade tensions. Nevertheless, Swire Properties is a relatively more defensive stock, thanks to its defensive core Hong Kong office portfolio and the strong performance of Mainland Chinese investment properties aided by strong retail sales. As such, Swire Properties' current cheapness is not warranted and attractive for investors with a longer investment horizon.

I will recommend a gradual accumulation of Swire Properties' shares as the stock could get cheaper in the current weak market environment.

Swire Properties is primarily a landlord, with 85% of its 1H2019 revenue generated from property investment.

Property trading and hotels contributed 5% and 10% of the company's top line for 1H2019. Swire Properties' property trading business comprises completed developments available for sale in the Reach and Rise developments at Brickell City Centre in Miami, US, and two uncompleted residential developments, one in Hong Kong, the other in Singapore. Swire Properties manages eight hotels with a total of 2,138 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China and the U.S. for its hotels business.

Swire Properties generated 45%, 20% and 30% of its 1H2019 gross rental income from its Hong Kong office, Hong Kong retail and Mainland China investment properties, respectively. The remaining 5% of the company's 1H2019 gross rental income is contributed by investment properties located in the U.S., and hotel and residential/serviced apartments located in Hong Kong.

Swire Properties' Rental Income Contribution From Its Investment Properties

Source: Swire Properties' 1H2019 Results Announcement

Swire Properties' Completed Investment Properties In Terms Of Gross Floor Area

Source: Swire Properties' 1H2019 Results Announcement

I will be focusing primarily on Swire Properties' Hong Kong office, Hong Kong retail and Mainland China investment properties for the purpose of this article, as they account for approximately 89% of the company's completed investment properties in terms of Gross Floor Area and the property investment business contributes 85% of Swire Properties' revenue.

Hong Kong Office Is Swire Properties' Core Offering Defensiveness

Swire Properties' Hong Kong office portfolio accounted for 45% of 1H2019 gross rental income, and 40% of the company's total completed investment properties in terms of Gross Floor Area.

Swire Properties' Hong Kong Office Property Portfolio Source: Swire Properties' 1H2019 Results Announcement and 1H2019 Results Presentation Slides

Gross rental income contribution from the Hong Kong office portfolio was HK$3,047 million for 1H2019, representing 6% YoY growth. This was driven by positive rental reversions (+19% for Pacific Place, +13% for Taikoo Place Office Towers and +11% for One Island East) and a full half year contribution from One Taikoo Place for 1H2019 which opened in September 2018, partially offset by the loss of gross rental income from the two office buildings in Taikoo Shing, which were disposed of in April 2019.

Gross rental income from the Hong Kong office portfolio in the first half of 2019 was 6% higher than in the same period in 2018. The increase mainly reflected Demand for the Group’s office space in Hong Kong was strong. This was reflected in positive rental reversions.

Swire Properties' Hong Kong office portfolio is the company's core and highly defensive due to a couple of factors.

Firstly, apart from the strong rental reversions in 1H2019, Swire Properties' overall Hong Kong office portfolio occupancy rate also was high at 99% for 1H2019, including fully-occupied One Island East & One Taikoo Place and Cityplaza One, and a 99% occupancy rate for Pacific Place and Taikoo Place Office Towers. This is a testament to the quality and location of the company's office properties which enjoy very strong demand as evidenced by the high occupancy rates.

Secondly, Swire Properties has limited lease expiry and tenant concentration risks. Only 4.1% of its Hong Kong office leases in terms of gross rental income is up for renewal for 2H2019, a further 17.7% of Hong Kong office leases is to be renewed in FY2020. The company's top 10 office tenants accounted for slightly over a fifth of its Hong Kong office leases. The only potential concern is the financial institutions sector which represented 38% of its Hong Kong office leases, but it would take an industry-wide crisis to affect Swire Properties since individual tenant concentration is much lower.

Thirdly, Swire Properties' Hong Kong office property portfolio is well-balanced between Central and non-Central properties to mitigate any potential negative impact from decentralization.

There's an going decentralization trend in Hong Kong office space. Approximately 1.3 million sq ft in office space has been affected by decentralization, with tenants relocating from Hong Kong's Central, Wan Chai/Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui in the past three years.

On one hand, Swire Properties has its flagship Pacific Place office building located in Central. On the other hand, it has office properties located outside Central such as Taikoo Place in Quarry Bay, and east Hong Kong Island which would benefit from any potential decentralization.

Swire Properties commented on how its diverse mix of office properties located in Hong Kong helps protect against the decentralization risk despite the fact Pacific Place office property located in Central has not been affected negatively yet, at its 1H2019 results call on August 8, 2019:

Prospects wise, I think we can expect downward pressure on rents in the central market for the fact that there's two reasons. One, that those vacancy caused by a movement to decentralize offices down in Taikoo Place, which we're probably responsible for largely, but also, there's clearly a softening of demand in Central from Mainland China at the moment...The effects of all of that on Pacific Place is minimal, I would say. We're still enjoying good reversions in Pacific Place office, and we're full at the moment. So although there is that softness emerging at the moment, we're not feeling it too strongly in Pacific Place. On the Taikoo Place side of office, you're still seeing robust demand as the flip side of what I just said for Central. So that's great news for the great story that's going on down there. And rents are very resilient because of that.

Looking ahead, the new 1 million sq ft Two Taikoo Place office building, which Swire Properties is currently pre-leasing now, is expected to be completed in 2021, and grow the company's current Hong Kong office properties by 10%. Similar to the current Taikoo Place office properties and the new One Taikoo Place opened in September 2018, the upcoming Two Taikoo Place will be a potential beneficiary of the decentralization trend highlighted earlier, implying a positive outlook for occupancy and rents at Two Taikoo Place when it opens in 2021.

Positive Outlook For Mainland China Investment Properties

Swire Properties' Mainland China investment properties portfolio represented 30% of 1H2019 gross rental income and 38% of the company's total completed investment properties in terms of Gross Floor Area.

Swire Properties' Mainland China Investment Properties Portfolio Source: Swire Properties' 1H2019 Results Announcement and 1H2019 Results Presentation Slides

Gross rental income for Swire Properties' Mainland China investment properties portfolio has more than doubled from HK$1,751 million in FY2013 to HK$3,958 million in FY2018. For 1H2019, Mainland China investment properties contributed a gross rental income of HK$2,147 million, representing a 6% YoY growth in HK$ terms and a 14% YoY growth in RMB terms. This was the result of strong rental reversions and retail sales growth.

Swire Properties' Mainland China investment properties, HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai (newest property to open in 2016/2017), Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li in Chengdu, INDIGO in Beijing, Taikoo Hui in Guangzhou and Taikoo Li Sanlitun in Beijing (most mature property opened since 2018) delivered very strong retail sales growth of 66.8%, 18.9%, 18.3%, 14.6% and 9.0%, respectively, in 1H2019. With the exception of the office component for INDIGO (occupancy at 86%), the other four key Mainland China properties had occupancy rates of at least 98% for both office and retail, and INDIGO's retail occupancy rate is 99%.

China is likely to introduce new policies to stimulate domestic consumption in the environment of continued U.S.-China trade tensions. Also, the weak RMB could encourage Mainland Chinese to travel less and spend more time and money domestically. Both factors are positive for Swire Properties' Mainland China investment properties.

Going forward, the growth driver for Swire Properties' Mainland China investment properties in the near future is the completion of Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai and Taikoo Li Sanlitun West in Beijing in 2020. Taikoo Li Qiantan is a 50%-owned, 1,250,000 sq ft low-rise retail development, while the 256,000 sq ft Taikoo Li Sanlitun West is a refurbishment acting as an extension to the existing Taikoo Li Sanlitun. With the completion of these two properties, Gross Floor Area for Swire Properties' Mainland China investment property portfolio will grow from 8,847,000 sq ft as of end-June 2019 to 9,726,000 sq ft after 2020.

Swire Properties shared more details of the upcoming Taikoo Li Qiantan investment property in Shanghai at its 1H2019 results briefing:

I think the highlight, though, for next year and the big project that we're all excited about in Shanghai is Taikoo Li Qiantan, which we hope to have open very much towards the end of next year. If you haven't already been to see the Qiantan master plan, please go visit. It's a really exciting project within an exciting master plan. And Lujiazui (Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co., Ltd), who are our partners on this, have built out a phenomenal project so far in terms of realizing major international partners, including ourselves, and then making it happen. And just to give you some sort of idea of the scale of Qiantan beyond our mall. The planning and ambitious - ambitions are for 15 million square feet of office space, which is sort of 1.5x the size of Taikoo Place by the time it's finished. And that will accommodate, hopefully, about 150,000 workers. At the moment, they've got a part of that finished. They get - I think by about 2022, there'll be about 70% of that built. There's about 20,000 office workers currently already in occupation in Qiantan, and we hope that all of that population will nicely feed into the shopping mall experience that we're building here as the first and major retail brand - retail developer for the master plan itself. So we're very excited about that potential. It's a great location...So it's actually going to be a really, really attractive place to not just work and shop, but also live. And that's quite unusual inside the Middle Ring Road for any developments in Shanghai, and so we're very excited about the choice of location there...It's still quite early in that process, but we're excited about the tenant quality. The anchors in both the retail and the office are extremely good anchors. Great names and sales are building nicely on the retail side. And it's been a great place to be an office landlord because the market has been very favorable for landlords. We're completely full on the office side, and I kind of wish we built more office really, but there we are.

Hong Kong Retail A Likely Drag But With Mitigating Factors

Swire Properties' Hong Kong retail portfolio contributed 20% of 1H2019 gross rental income and 11% of the company's total completed investment properties in terms of Gross Floor Area.

Swire Properties' Hong Kong Retail Property Portfolio Source: Swire Properties' 1H2019 Results Announcement and 1H2019 Results Presentation Slides

The performance of Swire Properties' Hong Kong retail property portfolio was decent, albeit uninspiring. Gross rental income for Hong Kong retail properties increased 3% YoY to HK$1,404 million for 1H2019, with retail sales increasing marginally by 0.1% at both Cityplaza and Citygate Outlets. The Mall, Pacific Place saw retail sales decline by -4.2% for 1H2019, but occupancy rates remain healthy at 100% for The Mall, Pacific Place and Cityplaza, and 99% for Citygate Outlets.

The outlook for the company's Hong Kong retail property portfolio is murky at best, with ongoing anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong started since June expected to have a significant negative impact on Hong Kong retail sales. Retail sales in Hong Kong declined -6.7% YoY in June, as compared to a smaller -1.5% YoY decrease in May 2019.

There are a couple of mitigating factors which could lessen any negative impact of the ongoing protests on Swire Properties' Hong Kong retail property portfolio.

One is that similar to its Hong Kong office property portfolio, lease expiry and tenant concentration risks are limited for the company's Hong Kong retail portfolio. Swire Properties' top 10 retail tenants represented 27% of its Hong Kong retail property leases, and only 3.0% of its Hong Kong retail leases (a further 23.4% of Hong Kong retail leases is to be renewed in FY2020) in terms of gross rental income is up for renewal for the remainder of 2019. In terms of industry concentration, tenants in the jewelry and watches trade accounted for a mere 1.7% of the company's retail area, while tenants in the more resilient food & beverage trade accounted for a larger 18.1% of retail area.

Another factor is that not all Swire Pacific Hong Kong retail properties are the same. Its Cityplaza property located at Quarry Bay is relatively less affected by the protests because it has a higher exposure to domestic spending relative to tourist spending. In comparison, The Mall, Pacific Place located at Central had a -4.2% decline in retail sales, partly due to protests in Central, Hong Kong and the closure of luxury department store, Harvey Nichols.

More importantly, The Mall, Pacific Place and Citygate Outlets could see improved performance in 2H2019 thanks to tenant reconfiguration and asset enhancement initiatives at these two properties. This includes Citygate Outlets’ new extension, formerly known as Tung Chung Town Lot No. 11, was completed in March 2019 and is expected to open later this year with 98% of the retail space leased. The company provided more details of this at its 1H2019 earnings call:

I mean we had a fairly soft July in terms of tenant sales. We don't publish monthly data, as you know, we publish quarterly data. But I can tell you that July was soft - softer than the first half figures that you do see. But there were 2 reasons for that. One was obviously the disturbance that we encountered in Pacific Place. And the second reason was the closure of Harvey Nichols. So there were no sales coming out of Harvey Nichols in July. It wasn't a very good month from that point of view. But generally speaking, the F&B sales growth is reasonably good. And most of the sort of new brands that we're bringing in, performing quite well. What we're doing with the Harvey Nichols space on Level 1 is actually cutting it up and replacing it with some exciting brands, like I.T, Glasstique, Adidas. So we're starting to add more variety into the Pacific Place mix, which I think will be an enhancement long-term... I mentioned Citygate outlets. It's obviously the new exciting news for the summer. We're 98% leased on the new extension, which is fantastic news. Citygate will become an 800,000 square-foot mall. It's almost doubling in size, and we hope to have an opening in August on a soft basis going forward. We've got lots of exciting new outlet brands to stimulate the market, both from overseas and on the F&B side.

Recent Disposals Lower Gearing And Provide Firepower For New Investments

Swire Properties' net gearing improved to a new historical low (since listing in 2012) of 5.5% as of end-June 2019 from 10.6% as of end-December 2018, due to approximately HK$14 billion worth of disposals in 1H2019.

Swire Properties' Recent Disposals

Source: 1H2019 Results Presentation Slides

Swire Properties has divested a significant number of non-core assets and properties in the recent year or longer as outlined in the table above, with total disposal proceeds amounting to HK$27.9 billion. With most if not all of the non-core assets disposal completed, Swire Properties is switching its focus to investment, reinvesting the disposal proceeds in new assets to extend the company's future growth trajectory and visibility.

Swire Properties' Investment Projects Pipeline

Source: 1H2019 Results Presentation Slides

These new assets include Citygate Outlets’ new extension and Two Taikoo Place in Hong Kong, and the new Taikoo Li Qiantan investment property in Shanghai mentioned above. More critically, Swire Properties is not investing in a haphazard manner, but building and reinforcing a core portfolio of investment properties in specific parts of Hong Kong like Island East and Admiralty.

Swire Properties elaborated more on its geography-focused investment strategy at its 1H2019 earnings call:

I think this active capital recycling, which boosts the underlying profit growth, reflects an attempt to make the balance sheet stronger so that we can have lots of firepower ready to invest in the sort of growth pipeline that we -- that we're very keen on establishing...Just talking about geography here. The pipeline projects that I've mentioned, Citygate, Two Taikoo Place and a couple more buildings in Quarry Bay, and also the extension that we're going to do to the Pacific Place family in Wanchai basically suggest that we are continuing to reinforce the existing clusters of assets that we have in Hong Kong, and that's been a strategy and a focus of ours for a few years now. It underpins the reason why we get rid of non-core assets in places like East Kowloon because we want to reinvest a lot of that money in basically Admiralty, Pacific Place and Quarry Bay Taikoo Place, and that's been a focus for a long time. No change in that...And we're reinvesting capital into Taikoo Place as you can see with the Two Taikoo Place we launched in 2021. And then beyond 2023, there's a couple of projects in the pipeline there that could actually further augment the exciting story on the office side down in Quarry Bay.

Valuation

Swire Properties trades at 0.52 times P/B based on its net asset value per share of HK$48.66 and share price of HK$25.55 as of Aug. 12, 2019. This represents a 20% discount to the stock's historical five-year average P/B of 0.65 times. It offers a trailing 3.4% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Swire Properties include lower-than-expected office demand in Hong Kong and weak retail sales in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

