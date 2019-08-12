Seabridge Gold: It's Time For The Tide To Slow

Thesis

Seabridge Gold (SA) is primarily a gold exploration company that is not currently involved in the mining of underlying resources in any of its properties. Its business model is based on accretive acquisitions of mining properties, which are then explored by the company to convert resources into reserves. The company does not develop a mine on feasible properties. Rather it sells those properties to other miners because mine development needs significant cash and Seabridge often has very limited cash at its disposal. However, at the time of sale, Seabridge attaches NSR interests to those mining properties that enables it to enjoy a continuous stream of cash inflows based on the output of those mines. The business model itself carries less risk than operating a mine. Due to the very nature of its business operations, I believe there are two main catalysts that determine the share price direction. In this article, I will discuss the strength of each of these catalysts. This would enable us to project where the share price is headed and why. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

Catalyst #1-Metal prices

Seabridge's key mining properties include the KSM (read: Kerr Sulphurets Mitchel), the Courageous Lake, Iskut, and the Snowstorm projects. The underlying resource in these properties includes gold and silver (precious metals), and copper and molybdenum (base metals). A large proportion of these resources, however, are based on gold and silver. Seabridge Gold's latest technical report (NI 43-101, filed March 2019) revealed enviable underlying resource potential. For ease of reference, I have tabulated them in Figure-2 below. Figure-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

If only Seabridge had the funds to convert these resources into reserves, and then develop and operate mines at these properties, the stock could be well above $50 with these resource estimates. The dilemma of Seabridge, however, is that it's very tight on cash position and reported C&CE (read: cash and cash equivalents) of C$17 MM at the end of Q1 2019. Although the company also held ~C$ 400.5 MM in mineral interests that account for ~95% of its $426 MM balance sheet, there was a marked decline in acquisition-related expenditure for FY 2019 (annualized) compared with FY 2018 (Figure-3). The FY 2019 annualized CAPEX falls short by ~C$17 MM on a y/y basis (or 46%), and in my view, liquidity constraints had a part to play.

Figure-3 (Source: Financials)

That said, the prices of precious metals and base metals largely influence the share price of Seabridge. Gold and silver are on an upward trajectory since mid-May. While gold (at ~$1,500/oz) has finally beaten palladium prices (at ~$1,421/oz) and is on a 5-year high, it still has much to gain to beat its 30-year high of ~$1,800/oz. This does not imply that gold will indefinitely take the flight to $1,800/oz. In fact, at these prices, gold appears rather dangerous and there's a 50:50 chance of more upside. An interesting report at long forecast suggests that gold may well move above $1,600/oz by the end of the year, but gold's technicals indicate that significant upside is less probably. Similarly, silver (at ~$17/oz) has not even reached one-half of its 30-year high prices (at ~$46/oz). Nevertheless, it's currently on its 52-week high, and technically less likely to move significantly north.

Although copper prices did not follow the trend observed in gold and silver, the gains in precious metals (or PMs) have outshone the losses in base metals (or BMs), and the overall situation has turned in favour of Seabridge Gold, thanks to the premium pricing dictated by PMs over BMs. Have a look at Figure-4 that shows the 6-month price charts for these metals.

Interestingly, Seabridge has responded more favourably than the gains noted in PMs. For a quick fact check, while gold and silver have simultaneously moved up by ~17% since mid-May, Seabridge has moved up by ~37%. This denotes a correlation factor of 2.16x.

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine/ author)

Nevertheless, there is little fundamental justification behind the recent persistent rally in PM prices. Neither has there been a recent upsurge in demand for these PMs nor is there a supply deficit. Rather the market has over-reacted, in my view. I'm not denying that gold or silver may not move higher from here, but it's also likely that we may see a correction. In case of a correction, Seabridge falls back faster (due to a correlation factor of more than 2x, as mentioned earlier) unless there's some significant positive development on its operational front, which leads us to a discussion of the second catalyst.

Catalyst #2-Operational profile

Seabridge Gold acquired the Snowstorm project in FY 2017. This property encompasses ~960 mining claims spanning across ~11,000 acres. Seabridge previously allocated $1.35 MM for initial exploration/drilling in June 2018. Further to its initial drill program at the project, the company has completed a ground geophysical study that will refine the drilling targets. It is hoped that the first drilling will be conducted by the end of FY 2019, which simply means that Seabridge would be in a position to provide the underlying resource estimate with some level of certainty.

However, the company's primary operational focus is on its KSM project and the company attributed 2/3rd of its Q1 exploration budget on the project (which amounts to ~$2.14 MM). This expenditure seems justified, because, in terms of reserves the KSM project is believed to be the world's largest undeveloped gold/copper project containing 38.8 Moz of gold, and 10.2 Blb of copper. The project currently comprises of four properties that are expected to add continuous streams of varying cash flows. This expectation is based on the tentative Net-Smelter-Royalty/return (or NSR) receivable (in $ per tonne) from any miner that buys the KSM property. The tentative NSR is based on the underlying resource grade. As shown in Figure-5, a majority of these deposits contain resource-rich zones that are likely to fetch NSR between $50-75/ton (the red areas). In particular, the Iron Cap deposits are the most enticing prospects where there are noticeable red and purple zones (at NSR above $75/t).

Figure-5 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Allied risks

With robust mining potential, future cash inflows look promising but with timing uncertainty. We don't know when any senior gold producer would buy these properties, or better when Seabridge would deliver a final resource estimate for these properties. Despite being debt-free Seabridge runs very tight on cash and hence, has limited exposure to exploration/drilling expenditure on its properties. Besides, it's an inherent risk in mining that the actual results may deviate from the drilling samples which implies that the tentative NSR from the four deposits (identified in the KSM project) might actually be lower than expectations. Although Seabridge Gold is a potential takeover target for a mining giant, it won't get the right prices for all those underlying metal resources if the company is bought at this stage. Reason? The resource estimate needs more certainty for any miner to consider a deal. Plus, the construction of a mine at KSM is expected to cost over ~$5 BB, and the buyer would have to pay for that. The mine's operations will span over ~60 years and due to deferred cash flows the project NPV is affected. These factors would certainly impact an offer for Seabridge made by an acquirer.

Valuation

In its presentation, Seabridge highlighted a very attractive EV/oz (read: Enterprise Value per ounce) of gold reserves at $18/oz (Figure-6), which is also the lowest among a selected group of gold miners (note that the company is a gold explorer and not a miner). However, it must be remembered that the lower valuation derives from the fact that Seabridge remains debt-free. In other words, Seabridge does not have access to funds to develop any of the projects, or better, to mine any of the underlying resources. Nor does it have the expertise.

As such, the lowest EV/oz of valuation seems a rather misleading valuation metric to me, to compare against producing gold miners. If we factor in the initial CAPEX of ~$5 BB required to build the mine, then based on the new valuation metric '(EV+Initial mine CAPEX)/oz' of gold production, then I'm not sure Seabridge would have such an attractive relative valuation. Then again, timing uncertainty related to cash inflows will also affect the value proposition of Seabridge.

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation)

Note: I'm not saying Seabridge Gold is overvalued. I'm just highlighting the fact that its actual valuation may not be as attractive as boasted by the company.

Investor Takeaway

With limited cash at its disposal, the company is carefully expanding its exploration-related expenditure. The KSM project is its flagship asset that would significantly enhance its liquidity position once the underlying resource is identified with more certainty, and subsequently, the asset is sold. Nevertheless, the timing of such cash flows is important and may well extend further into the future. Moreover, considering the significant ~$5 BB CAPEX required to construct a mine at KSM, Seabridge does not appear to have as attractive valuation as is claimed by the company.

That said, the PM prices remain the major catalyst behind share price direction. Technically, PMs are likely to witness a correction soon, and there's less likelihood of further upside from these levels. For Seabridge, a correction would mean greater downside due to a correlation factor of more than 2x.

