The Trade Desk Ridicules The Wall Street Shuffle

Introduction

On Thursday, July 8, after the market closed, The Trade Desk (TTD) announced its Q2 2019 earnings. The results were good, beating both on revenue and earnings and raising guidance, but the stock fell about 4% after hours and just a bit on Friday. We have seen this before after great earnings. Some traders taking profits, a short-term blip. If history repeats itself, the stock will just continue its growth trajectory and the stock price will keep rising.

On May 27 of this year, I included The Trade Desk in my portfolio of Potential Multibaggers. This is what the stock has done since:

Data by YCharts

39% up in just a few months. Not too shabby. Especially if you see what the S&P 500 has done over that same period: up just 3%.

In this article, I will show why I think that The Trade Desk will keep outperforming the market for years to come. But before we dive into the earnings and the Amazon deal, I repeat shortly what The Trade Desk exactly does.

What the company does

I always like it when a company can be pitched in one single sentence. For the case of The Trade Desk, the sentence would be something like: if you want to buy ads for the internet outside of Google or Facebook, you go to The Trade Desk. The Trade Desk can help companies decide where they have the biggest reach for their target audience: on CNBC, the NYT.com, Hulu, podcasts, heck probably Seeking Alpha as well. And I think we all know there is a huge market for ads, even outside the giant tech companies. In that way, The Trade Desk is even a hedge, I think, for if Google or Facebook would start to feel the consequences of more scrutiny of their business model.

The Trade Desk puts it like this on its website:

The Trade Desk empowers buyers at the campaign level with the most expressive bid capabilities in market, full-funnel attribution, and detailed reporting that gives you more insights into your audience, from initial impression to conversion. By maintaining a pure buy-side focus, The Trade Desk delivers on branding and performance for clients worldwide.

An interesting aspect of the Trade Desk is that it actually has three businesses in one: the platform where you can bid for ads, the platform where several other data providers flock together to sell their services to The Trade Desk's clients and the API (Application Programming Interface), which is basically software that is used to automate and optimize advertising. The Trade Desk describes it as follows on its website:

Jeff Green, a visionary CEO

One of the most valuable aspects of The Trade Desk is its visionary leader, Jeff Green. The man knows the ins and outs of the business, has a visionary-like insight of where the industry is heading to and lets his company surf the wave of the future. I also like the fact that Jeff Green is the founder of The Trade Desk. He is one of the main reasons why I have a position in the company and why I am confident that the stock will do well over the long term. The man shows a clear vision: he wants to accomplish a paradigm shift for adtech.

(Jeff Green, source)

And he is passionate about his company. He doesn't look at what everybody else is doing. For example, he goes into China, just now that the tensions dominate the economic headlines. He had a great explanation for Cramer in the CNBC interview he did: 'We bring money into China instead of bringing it out.' This kind of logical and clear talk is what a lot of visionary CEOs have in common.

The advertising industry doesn't have a great reputation, historically. Jeff Green said in a presentation:

Adtech has been one of the most hated categories in all of Wall Street. I think it is probably us and mining that are the two most hated segments of the economy. And the guy's response, who was a portfolio manager, was: 'I don't think you give mining enough credit.'

There is a lot of controversy about adtech: effectiveness, correct numbers of reach and impact, overpromising and underdelivering and even fraudulent behavior.

The industry is also very competitive and besides the tech behemoths like Facebook (FB) and Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), there is a whole shady area, out of which The Trade Desk has emerged as the leader of programmatic advertising.

And Jeff Green has a mission: he wants to make the system better and more transparent. This is what he said when everyone advised him not to do an IPO because of the bad reputation of adtech:

I ultimately said, not dissimilar from my wedding day, 'Screw it, let's do this! I want to find out. I'd rather try.' So I want to tell about the things that I was thinking about that made me positive. Because if there is anything that I hope to do today, then it is to change the paradigm a little bit. Essentially what I said is: 'Somebody has got to break out.' And what a bunch of the Wall Street people were saying was: 'Just wait for things to get better. Come out at the time when things are better.' And my response was: 'What if I don't think they can get better unless companies like we go out and do well?' I can't see we can come out between here and better besides us.

Jeff Green wants to be the emblem of higher ethical values. That is one of the traits that I really look for in companies. And customers do too. If they know they can trust a company for the full 100% they are willing to pay a premium price.

I would strongly advise potential investors to watch both the CNBC interview with Jim Cramer (I don't like the man as an analyst, but I do like his interviews) and the lecture that Jeff Green gave at Programmatic I/O San Francisco 2017.

I see a man who is both very passionate, ambitious and level-headed at the same time, a great combination.

The earning results: ridiculing the Wall Street Shuffle

Let's dive into some highlights of the Q2 2019 earnings, that were great. Again, I should add.

The revenue of the company was up 42% YoY to $159.9M, beating expectations by $4.64M. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.95, beating expectations by a whopping $0.27. And also on a GAAP basis, EPS expectations were beaten by a huge margin, coming in at $0.58, versus $0.40 expected.

We all know the game of Wall Street and often companies and analysts set low barriers to allow companies to beat the expectations. So often EPS are beaten by $0.01 or $0.02. Privately I call this the Wall Street Shuffle, after the 10CC hit of 1974.

But The Trade Desk ridicules this Wall Street shuffle, by beating the expectations by such a wide margin that they are not even in the same ballpark.

It beats by $0.18 on a GAAP basis. That is a beat by 45%. On a non-GAAP basis, which is often more telling for growth companies, it also beats by 28.5%. This is not your usual Wall Street shuffle anymore, this is a giant at work, especially because The Trade Desk does this with almost all its earnings releases.

Net income was up 44% YoY to $27.8M and EBITDA popped 57% to $58M.

Exceptional growth came in for the Connected TV division: up 250% and the Audio segment even topped that at 270% growth. And the good news is that the opportunities there still seem very promising for triple digits growth for quite a while to come.

Mobile also was strong: up 47%, while the mobile video results also popped 50% and in-app revenues were up 63%.

These are all outstanding results. And as if that was not enough yet, The Trade Desk raised its guidance again, as investors have become used to with this company.

The guidance for Q3 2019 was raised to $163M for revenue (consensus $161.5M):, which would be up 45% YoY (if the company doesn't beat the next quarter, which is unlikely, in my opinion. EBITDA guidance for Q3 2019: $45M (up 22% YoY). The guidance for FY2019 was raised to $653M for the top line (versus earlier guidance of $645M) up 37% YoY. The EBITDA guidance for FY 2019 came in at $201M (up 26%), up from earlier guidance of $188.5M.

The difference between revenue growth and EBITDA growth is explained by Jeff Green in the Q2 2019 earnings press release:

At the same time, we are continuing to make large investments in areas critical to our future. We now expect our adjusted EBITDA to be $201 million for 2019. The secular tailwind of programmatic is strong. Our focus is on gaining share and revenue growth as this will ultimately maximize profitability over the long-term.

The company is still in heavy spending mode, although it is already very profitable.

Valuation

For The Trade Desk, there is a critical difference with most other SaaS companies: it's profitable. While value investors will probably find it very overvalued, the stock is actually not overvalued in my opinion. This is its valuation based on forward P/E and forward P/S:

Data by YCharts

85 times forward earnings, 18.7 times forward sales, that is not cheap, of course. But if The Trade Desk grows its earnings by 25% for five years (which is very conservative, I think), the 85 times earnings, it is only valued at 20 times earnings. But there are a lot of assumptions there. I think 25% is conservative, just to name one thing. If you take 30%, you come at 14. This exercise may look petty, but if you have a very long holding period, as I do, this sort of exercise may help you not to wait to buy the stock, even though it may look expensive.

The Amazon deal

On July 26, Amazon (AMZN) announced that its Amazon Publisher Services (APS) platform will partner with The Trade Desk and Dataxu. Amazon will let its advertisers use these two platforms to buy ads for Amazon, instead of only just going directly through Amazon itself.

This is a very good deal for both Amazon and The Trade Desk. Amazon builds out its ad business, which becomes more and more important for the company and starts slowly taking market share of ad tech leaders Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). It's a smart move of Amazon, because investors have a certain distrust versus the company and its ad business. After all, Amazon itself sells products and shares not that much information about its advertisements with its advertisers, just like the rest of big tech.

Because of the deal, advertisers can buy slots on Amazon’s Fire TV platform through The Trade Desk, which means another boost to The Trade Desk's Connected TV segment, which grew 900% last year and 250% in Q2 2019. Jeff Green on the Q2 2019 conference call:

Advertisers on our platform now have access to 100% of Amazon's third-party content providers, think Discovery, NBC, and ESPN apps on your Amazon Firestick. This is quality inventory on premium content.

For Amazon, it is a precautionary measure in the face of regulatory investigations, which it faces, just like the other big tech companies. The antitrust movement becomes stronger and stronger, both in Europe as in the US. The antitrust review of the DOJ is just the start of this trend, in my opinion. So, working with The Trade View to break through the walled garden model is a smart move of Amazon. In Jeff Green's words on the Q2 2019 conference call:

This announcement is a victory for the open Internet. So, many decisions by big tech players have created walls around their content and reduced transparency for advertisers. In this deal, Amazon has taken a different path. By making this announcement, they are staking four claims.

If you want to see The Trade Desk's CEO Jeff Green and his clear language, you can see him explaining the Amazon deal in a YouTube video.

Conclusion

The Trade Desk is a company with a visionary leader in Jeff Green. Its earnings showed again that it ridicules the expectations game of Wall Street, which I call The Wall Street Shuffle. I expect that The Trade Desk will be able to continue doing this. Although the valuation of the stock is not cheap, it is profitable and for long-term investors, a company that grows by such high percentages is not that expensive. The Amazon deal will cement The Trade Desks huge growth for its connected TV market ad market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.