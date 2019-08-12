Entercom: The Dividend Cut Is Good

Entercom (ETM) disappointed Wall Street again and fell over 10% aftermarket when it slashed its dividend from $0.09 per quarter to just $0.02 per quarter after reporting a "disappointing" quarter. We were not disappointed, however, we were applauding because this is an extremely smart move. We think ETM management will be able to drive significantly more shareholder value creation with this move, and we continue to hold the stock for the long run.

Impact

Cutting this dividend will save around $30mil in 2019 and around $40mil per year thereafter. Although it may seem insignificant compared to adjusted EBITDA of over $300mil per year, it actually makes a lot of difference.

Company filings and press releases

This is a table of ETM's cash flow information in 2018 (data is approximate as small cash uses were not included). As you can see, nearly all of 2018's cash flow was made up from asset sales, and without those cash flow would be negative. And if you cut the dividend and stop share repurchases, cash flow would be boosted by around $70mil to positive $49mil.

Company filings and press releases

Even with our 2019 estimated data, ETM can still boost remaining cash flow by over 20% by cutting the dividend, even if it uses $10mil to buy back shares. At its current price, ETM can buyback 2.4% of the float yearly with just that $10mil.

It can also save $2.4mil yearly in interest cost if it uses all the additional cash to pay down debt, assuming an interest rate of 6.25%. Of course, this will also help it deleverage much faster.

Buying back stock at its current valuation is not only accretive to EPS but also accretive to book value per share as ETM trades at less than 40% of book value. It also helps to reduce total taxes paid as dividend income is taxed.

Debt worries

We believe this dividend cut was also meant to partially quell the debt worries regarding ETM. ETM currently still has $1.7bil of debt outstanding, and some investors believe that this leverage could prove deadly during a recession when companies stop advertising as much.

ETM's share price has also fallen off a cliff lately, and it's possible management thinks deleveraging and executing buybacks may help to boost the share price.

Either way, with the dividend cuts in place before a downturn in the economic cycle, ETM may have ample time to deleverage significantly before the next economic downturn.

As we showed earlier, ETM will likely have $166mil available for debt repayment in 2019 and this will likely grow to over $200mil in the long run.

Company filings and press releases

We did some calculations and found that 2019E adjusted EBITDA would need to fall nearly 40% before ETM would be in breach of its debt covenants, assuming ETM doesn't pay off its first-lien debt at all.

For context, another author estimated that adjusted EBITDA would only fall 20% in a recession:

Entercom does operate in an industry that's sensitive to the economic cycle, and this may have some effect on the company's ability to pay down its debt. However, it would be unlikely to push the company to the point of insolvency. Should we see another financial crisis akin to 2008 in the coming year, the company's EBITDA could decrease by ~20%, assuming constant margins. This is roughly the decrease in Entercom's revenues from peak to trough (2007 - 2009). Applying this scenario to the LTM adjusted EBITDA figure yields a tighter but still-acceptable interest coverage of 2.1x. Article

While we believe this estimate is much too aggressive - ETM has significant operating leverage and profitability will fall faster than revenues in a recession. However, there is still little reason for worry, as operating income (excluding one-time costs and D&A) only fell ~31% in the last recession.

Company filings

Our estimated operating profit of $241.5mil is enough to cover interest expense and maintenance capex (estimated at $30mil) and still leave $110mil. And assuming management doesn't pay down first-lien debt, the first-lien leverage ratio will only be 3.5x.

Risks

Even if ETM doesn't go bankrupt during the next recession, the share price could still drop significantly as it did during the last recession due to fears of bankruptcy. If you're really worried about this possibility, we recommend buying long-dated puts or shorting companies like Wayfair (W) (written about here) and Tesla (TSLA) (written about here) or even Carvana (CVNA) that strongly depend on the capital markets for survival. If the capital markets close for ETM, it would be much worse for these companies who regularly raise equity/debt. Don't take our word for it, however, and do your own due diligence.

Conclusion

Overall, ETM is a solid buy today with strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth and cutting the dividend puts ETM in a better position to weather any upcoming recessions or an economic slowdown. Insider buying and share buybacks are a bonus, as is the remaining $0.08 dividend, which currently yields 2.6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.