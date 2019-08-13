PRO+ Weekly Income - ManpowerGroup Is A Bargain With A Double-Digit Shareholder Yield

This week we highlight 3 notable income ideas along with other interesting income ideas published during the past week.

Long BCRH (Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings) by The CrickAnt - yield ~7%

On July 25, Blue Capital announced it would cease active operations and pursue an orderly run-off of its liabilities and in-force portfolio.

In addition, the reinsurer expects to return capital to its shareholders.

The stock could still provide about a 30% return over the next two years, as the company currently trades at about 0.77 times book value.

Editor’s notes: In addition to this being an under the radar, event/special situation idea, what is even more attractive is that, as The CrickAnt notes, it should be completely uncorrelated with the market. Voluntary liquidations are attractive for at least two reasons. First, almost by definition they only occur when there is a significant discount to intrinsic value (which is returned to shareholders). Second, there is a definitive timeframe, which results in an attractive IRR.

Long MAN (ManpowerGroup) by Mario Glogović, CFA - yield ~2%

With the job market in the EU and the U.S. stable and at multi-decade lows, it seems that the fears of rising unemployment are overblown.

At these levels, the company is valued as one of the cheapest in the U.S market with an EV/EBITDA of 6.8.

MAN offers a shareholder yield of 11.3% while the dividend was increased and new share repurchase plan authorized.

Editor’s notes: As value investors know, it’s not enough to merely identify why a stock is cheap - they need to know why it doesn’t deserve to be (otherwise you have the definition of a value trap). Here you have a stock trading at an attractive valuation due to unwarranted fears over rising unemployment while the majority of the shareholder yield is devoted to buybacks, which makes sense given the discount to intrinsic value.

Long IITSF (Intesa) by And Value for All - yield ~10%

The Italian stock market remains cheap due to the weak growth profile and a substantial presence of financial names within the FTSE MIB index.

Intesa is too cheap to ignore at <9x forward earnings and 0.65x P/B.

The high dividend yield is both attractive and sustainable.

Editor’s notes: Intesa is another stock suffering from a broader macro headwind - except here it’s against an entire country (Italy) rather than an industry (staffing firms such as MAN). It appears Intesa is the proverbial baby being thrown out with the bathwater given the strong fundamentals and attractive valuation, while the macro risk can be hedged with a country ETF such as EWI.

