AMD Rome Launch Marks A Watershed Moment In Company's History

Strong commentary from enterprise and cloud partners with immediate system availability indicates that Rome will ship volumes right from the start.

AMD launched Rome with historically unheard of performance advantage over Intel Xeons. The impact of this cannot be underestimated.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) launched its second-generation Rome EPYC series of server CPUs on 8/7.

In an industry where typical performance advantages are measured mostly in single digit percentages and occasionally in double digit percentages, Rome launch marks a seminal moment in the history of AMD and in the history of microprocessor industry in general. Rome comes with a commanding lead over Intel (INTC) Xeon equivalents. This kind of performance disparity did not exist even during the heydays of AMD, about 15 years back, when the Company reached its previous peak market share with Athlon client solutions and Opteron server solutions.

Dominant Performance At Lower TCO

A few slides from the launch event show the dominance (all images in this article, unless specified otherwise, are from Rome executive presentations).

In effect, in all the three major server applications – cloud, enterprise, and HPC – AMD solutions lead Intel solutions in performance by close to triple digit percentages. Rome blows competition Intel Xeons away by margins never witnessed in the industry and also offers lower cost points.

For performance hungry applications, AMD is pitching Rome two socket (also referred to as 2P) solutions. The comparison between Rome and Xeon in 2P can be seen in the image below.

Twitter (TWTR) announced that it is now an AMD server CPU customer and testified to the performance and value of EPYC. The image below shows how much Twitter gained from Rome compared to Xeon alternatives.

Twitter claimed a TCO reduction of 25% for their application (Total Cost of Ownership not only includes initial CPU cost but also direct and indirect lifetime costs such as the cost of deployment, the cost of power used over CPU’s lifetime, and the cost of managing the CPU over its lifetime).

AMD also discussed an unnamed online retailer application where the customer was able to save a bundle by using 45% fewer servers than Xeon comparable while improving performance by about 83% (image below).

It is important to note that Rome story is not just that of performance. While EPYC 2P solutions enable high performance applications, the bigger winner may end up being EPYC 1P solutions. As we saw in the 2P case, AMD 1P solutions have huge performance advantage over Intel 1P counterparts (image below).

A more nuanced selling point is that, due to high core count, a top of line Rome single socket solutions can outperform all current Intel two socket solutions! AMD is effectively delivering over 50% savings whenever customers can avail the 2P to 1P opportunity.

This dynamic has wide ranging implications. For example, 1P Rome can be very attractive for Enterprise and cloud based Virtual Machines which are increasingly the choice for many applications. Server industry is now witnessing an accelerated trend where majority of end customers are using dumbed down client devices (instead of client PCs) and where the real work is increasingly getting done at the server. This is a much better and more cost-efficient model for many businesses. AMD showed an example of an enterprise virtual machine deployment (image below).

The play here is not only competing for new buildouts but also to replace the existing systems. AMD can retire multiple earlier generation Intel systems with one 1S EPYC system. For example, AMD may be able to retire 4 or 6 older Xeon systems with one EPYC Rome system. Customers would save rack/datacenter space, consume much less power, dramatically lower software licensing costs, lower systems maintenance costs while making the systems more secure. Licensing costs and security by themselves could be deal clinchers in many applications.

Because of these compelling economics, we can expect 1P solutions to meaningfully take market share away from 2P solutions.

Do the 1P and 2P performance numbers stated above mean the EPYC Rome leads Intel Xeon in every way?

Not quite.

Since the arrival of original EPYC, Intel improved its server line and has retaken the performance lead in many applications although EPYC based solutions continued to enjoy significant cost benefits in many applications. See the log plot below on how EPYC, Xeon, and EPYC 2 fare in one set of benchmarking results.

With EPYC Rome, AMD gets the performance lead back with a vengeance while maintaining and even increasing the cost benefits. In spite of the overall EPYC2 dominance, note that Xeon holds its own in a few benchmarks. Some workloads, especially AI related ones, Intel leads due support for Google bfloat16 instructions. Some of Intel’s chips are also advantaged due to high performance AVX-512 implementation which AMD does not have. When it comes to AI/ML, Intel will likely remain in lead although AMD could better compete at a system level by bundling Radeon into the solution for relatively low cost. Despite this apparent strength in AI, the application space where Xeon is competitive has shrunk dramatically.

Pricing Strategy Is Likely To Result In Major Market Share Gains

Going into launch, it was widely known that Rome will outperform Xeon on the technology side and the big questions had to do with how quickly AMD was going to increase its market share.

With AMD gaining very little in terms of market share from the first generation EPYC, management was certainly keenly aware of the market share challenge. Thus, it is no surprise that AMD priced its Rome product line very aggressively (image below).

Note that, at almost all price points, AMD is offering about 2X performance per dollar compared to Xeon alternatives. The key exception being the “>$10,000” price point where AMD is offering 4X performance per dollar compared to Xeon. The intent here is quite clear. AMD is aiming powerfully and squarely at the highest profit segment of the server market. We expect this strategy to pay off handsomely. Winning at the high end is also likely to drag along Radeon GPU and lower end CPU business.

This stellar performance per dollar lead over Xeon translate into a range of customer possibilities for Rome. In the datacenter, the highest volume application of all server applications, Rome’s dominance is eye popping (see image below).

With Rome offering 25% to 50% lower TCO, Intel could have such a big handicap in some cases that it would not help even if Intel were to give away Xeons for free. Therefore, it should not be a surprise that CEO Lisa Su has often indicated that there is not much pressure on Rome ASPs. The price pressure, to the extant it exists, is not going to be coming from Intel but mainly from AMD’s drive to get to higher market share.

In this competitive environment where Intel lags on performance and value, the main reasons customers will keep buying Intel are: long term customer relationships, IT inertia, and branding. Some customers will keep buying Intel because it is a safe choice and some channel partners will keep pushing Intel because there is more money to be made at higher system costs. To overcome the channel inertia, AMD has now embarked on a more aggressive marketing and advertising campaign.

Customer And Partner Enthusiasm Is Palpable

What matters even more than marketing and advertising is customer and partner traction. Rome launch had ample signs that customers and partners are increasingly bought into AMD solutions. Some notable announcements at the launch are:

HP Enterprise (HPE)

HP was an enthusiastic Rome supporter and had 3 systems available at launch including HPE ProLiant DL385 and DL325 Gen10 servers. HP indicated that several enterprise and HPC clients are already in trials with Rome systems and that HP Rome server line will be expanded to 12 systems in about a year.

Lenovo announced 2 systems available at launch - ThinkSystem SR635 and SR655. The Company narrative suggests strong commitment. Reading between the lines, we expect Lenovo to aggressively go after both enterprise and cloud market share with Rome.

Dell (DELL)

Dell was the only one of the top 3 that did not have any systems at launch. Dell expects to have its Rome solutions out in October which makes Dell somewhat of a slow mover. This is not abnormal for Dell as the Company has been one of the stronger Intel allies over time. We expect that the EMC side of Dell will adopt Rome more aggressively, but overall Dell will likely be a slow adopter. Consequently, the company risks being targeted by early movers such as Lenovo and HP, and thus could lose some market share.

Cray (CRAY)

Cray recently signed a deal to be acquired by HPE but is a HPC powerhouse in its own right. The company is already siting Rome systems at customers. Cray is an aggressive adopter of EPYC and claimed that it already has a backlog approaching a billion dollar dollars on EPYC systems.

VMware (VMW)

VMware is an infrastructure partner whose software support is important for EPYC adoption in the cloud and in many embedded applications. VMware showed considerable excitement for Rome in virtualization and secure management applications.

Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter is a new design win for AMD and Twitter’s commentary showcased the advantage of Rome for their application and is likely to motivate similarly situated players to consider EPYC instead of Xeon.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft has always been early adopter of AMD and announced that it is deploying Rome for 4 different applications. This is up from 2 with previous generation EPYC. These new instances are Azure VMs for HPC, General Purpose, Memory Intensive, and Virtual desktops. The virtual desktop also uses Radeon MI25 GPU which is incrementally positive for AMD. Having 2X increase in instance types right off the bat is a strong endorsement for Rome.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon has already been deploying first generation EPYC and endorsed EPYC although there was not much information about the scope of Rome deployment.

Google (GOOG)

Google (GOOGL) announcement was, without a doubt, the highlight of Rome launch. Google not only announced that it will be using Rome for public cloud but that it was first company to use Rome internally. Google’s internal needs are immense, and it is a huge boost to AMD that Google is already deploying Rome (image of a Google datacenter from AMD launch presentation below). That Google moved first to Rome will likely stir the entire cloud space into action on the possible value add of Rome.

Although Google is third in size behind Amazon and Microsoft, the amount of attention Google gets from the industry is immense. Google’s endorsement is probably the strongest AMD could have gotten and presages a much more rapid industry wide adoption in the quarters ahead.

Prognosis

What does this all mean?

Given that the top 3 cloud players Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are using Rome, it becomes nearly impossible for other cloud players to continue to ignore EPYC. No player can afford to have a significant competitive disadvantage to the majors at a TCO level. Also, as discussed, Rome is strongly advantaged in virtual machine applications and that market is growing rapidly in the enterprise and in the cloud. Consequently, we expect that EPYC is likely to ramp rapidly in the cloud as well as enterprise space.

Note that enterprise is a space where investors expect AMD to gain share slowly because of Intel’s strong moat due to branding, IT buying patterns, and overall inertia. However, with cloud vendors adopting Rome, it becomes difficult for enterprise IT to ignore Rome. If enterprises do not adopt, then their internal solutions will be increasingly disadvantaged compared to cloud leading to an even more rapid enterprise migration to cloud. Recent security problems with Intel CPUs also adds tailwind to AMD. The security patches have degraded Xeon performance and help tip TCO calculations more in AMD’s favor – more so in environments where customers may be looking to replace their ageing server farms.

Due to confluence of these reasons, it is difficult to see AMD exiting 2020 with less than a 20% server market share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, GOOG, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.