Airbus A321XLR Complicates New Boeing Jet Business Case

During the 53rd Paris Airshow, Airbus launched its much-awaited Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A321XLR. The Airbus A321XLR, with its 4,700 nautical miles range, flies farther than the Airbus A321neo or Airbus A321LR (4,000 nautical miles) making it a better suitable replacement of the 4,000 nautical miles Boeing 757-200 fleet, which is starting to age.

Source: The Air Current

In the coming weeks and months we will be touching on the various sides of the Airbus A321XLR story ranging from capability to payload-range diagrams to competitive positioning and how it affects the business case for the Boeing 797 or Boeing NMA. In this first analysis, we have a look at the announcements and announcement types for the Airbus A321XLR and explain what this means for Boeing (BA) from an NMA business case perspective. In a second analysis (which probably will be split into two parts), we explain what the Airbus A321XLR has that the Airbus A321LR does not have and finally in a third analysis, we explain what the Boeing 797 has that the Airbus A321XLR does not have.

The Airbus A321XLR on paper

Source: Airbus

There has been a lot of talk about an Airbus A321XLR for months now, so a launch at the Paris Airshow already was expected and 95% certain after the Airbus Media Day. Airbus presents the Airbus A321XLR as a jet that carries 180-220 passengers in two-class seating. Certainly, on paper, this aircraft is impressive, but for a couple of reasons such as route winds and comfort standards, I don’t think that is a reasonable classification, and also from a weight perspective, the A321XLR will not be quite as capable as Airbus presented it. Does an airline need the most capable aircraft? The short answer is “no.” An airline needs the aircraft that serves its network most efficiently, and for some airlines that happens to be the Airbus A321XLR.

Announcements

Figure 1: Orders and commitments for Airbus A321XLR (Source: Twitter)

At last morning of the professional part of the Paris Airshow, Airbus presented the XLR wrap up as shown above. There were 226 orders and commitments from nine customers. On top of that comes JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) which added 13 XLRs to the book from conversion and flynas adding 10 units to the book, and with the book I mean the orders and commitments. So, we have 249 orders and commitments from, and that’s something that I don’t find impressive since this is presented as a market-opening aircraft. Just to refresh one’s memory, two years ago during the Paris Airshow Boeing launched the Boeing 737 MAX 10, which is cheap solution to the lacking capability of the MAX 9, Boeing launched the Boeing 737 MAX 10 with 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers. I’d say launching with 226 orders and commitments is something, but it doesn’t blow me away.

Figure 2: Orders and commitment composition Airbus A321XLR (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What can be seen is that for an aircraft considered exceptional in its class, the A321XLR didn’t have that many firm orders. 48 out of 249 units or roughly 20% was firm new business and 35% is tentative new business with the remaining 45% being conversions. The Airbus A321XLR certainly had some solid backing, but it wasn’t an overwhelming launch, in my view.

On top of that, let’s take a look at customers:

Table 1: Customers Airbus A321XLR (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we found is that even from the new business, the majority of the operators already were customers for the Airbus A321LR. The two operators are not are already a customer for the Airbus A320neo family. The fleet of Boeing 757-200s is aging, but out of that pool of roughly 300 aircraft, only American Airlines (AAL), which operates 11% of the Boeing 757-200, fleet and Aer Lingus operating 1%, have selected the Airbus A321XLR. So, what we are seeing is that the Airbus A321XLR is more of an extension to the Airbus A321neo and it's indeed placed in territory of the Boeing 757-200, but airlines operating that Boeing 757-200 fleet with exception of two airlines have not massively backed the Airbus A321XLR. It could be the strongest indication seen so far that airlines also are willing to wait for the Boeing 797, but a launch decision needs to be made soon.

An attempt to complicate the business case

The Airbus A321XLR is a relatively cheap development compared to a $10B-$15B that Boeing will need to spend to compete in the same space. I estimated that Boeing will need at least 2,000 units in sales to make the Boeing 797 viable. To get enough sales Boeing will need to source from multiple markets, including the current Boeing 757 operator pool, and that is where Airbus is trying to make things difficult for Boeing. At present, the Airbus A321XLR is the best and cheapest thing Airbus can do to try and spoil the business case for the Boeing 797. It’s not something that will bring the Boeing 797 plans down, but it's an airplane that will be available on the market one year earlier than the Boeing 797, and demand for the XLR will only grow the longer Boeing waits with a launch decision. Where Boeing did have the time to analyze before making a decision, the XLR now forces them to make that decision faster. If Boeing continues to launch the 797, Airbus has the lower-bracket solution in the form of the XLR, and if Boeing does not launch, Airbus has shielded its future territory at minimal costs while enabling itself to make a case for a more thorough redesign based on the Airbus A321neo/XLR.

Conclusion

While aircraft launches are often hailed, the Airbus A321XLR is just a more capable version of the Airbus A321LR, and at this stage it only captures sales from one major Boeing 757-200 operator and one smaller operator. What should be kept in mind, however, is that the main objective of this aircraft is to force a decision from Boeing at a very affordable price. Once Boeing makes that decision, Airbus can aim for a redevelopment of the A321neo. At this point, the XLR launch is a way to pressure and complicate the Boeing 797 business case, not so much a way to kill the Boeing 797. The actual capabilities of those aircraft differ too much for that and the airlines which haven’t backed the XLR know the capabilities the Boeing 797 will have, Boeing just needs to make a long due decision on the launch and get the aircraft to the customer in time, something that hasn’t become any easier after the XLR launch. The Airbus A321XLR is an aircraft that certainly does things that other aircraft can’t do at this stage and also not by 2023-2024 when the aircraft is scheduled for service entry. For many airlines this aircraft will be a strong complementary fit, but others likely also will wait for Boeing’s response, but time is running out for Boeing as it struggles with problems on the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 777X.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your FREE trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.