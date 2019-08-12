In Case Shopify Shares Slide

In the event Shopify shares pull back significantly after more than doubling over the last six months, I present ways you can stay long while limiting your risk.

Seeking Alpha contributors, who tend to be value-focused, are neutral on the stock, while the Quant rating, which considers four other factors in addition to value, is very bullish.

Shopify's head of merchant engagement, Jamie Levy, talks with Charlotte Cho at a Los Angeles beauty convention (photo via Shopify's Twitter account).

In Case SHOP Drops

Shopify (SHOP) offers an interesting contrast from the Seeking Alpha Essentials perspective. Seeking Alpha contributors, who tend to be value-focused are lukewarm ("Neutral") on it, in aggregate, but Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating is "Very Bullish" on it.

The screen capture above explains why: value is only one of five components considered by the Quant Rating, and it's the one where SHOP gets the lowest grade. In contrast, it gets the best possible grade, an A+, on the momentum component, which makes sense when you consider the stock has more than doubled over the last six months.

In the event Shopify shares suffer a steep decline over the next several months, let's look at ways you can stay long while limiting your downside risk.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For Shopify

Up to recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been my system's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still our default, but we've added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each SHOP hedge below, two of which expire in November and two of which expire in February. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his SHOP shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in November

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 200 shares of SHOP against a >20% decline by mid-November of this year.

The cost here was $3,460 or 4.68% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 17.97% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in February

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in February of 2020.

The annualized cost is lower here, as you can see: 16.51% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expires In November

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 200 shares of SHOP against a >20% decline by mid-November if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

Here, you would have had a net cost of $120 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of 0.16% of position value or 0.62% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in February

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in February of 2020.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $860 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -1.16% of position value or -2.2% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I have given SHOP a "bullish" rating here, I have done so because in addition to passing my site's two preliminary screens on Friday, the site's potential return estimate for it was higher than that for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Of the 1,680 securities that passed both of our initial screens on Friday, SHOP ranked #107 out of them in terms of the site's potential return estimate for it over the next six months, as you can see below.

In the event my site's bullish take on SHOP is wrong, one of the hedges above may prove helpful.

This article focused on optimally hedging Shopify, but in my Marketplace service, Bulletproof Investing, I combine optimal hedging with a security selection method that has outperformed the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.