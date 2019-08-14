REITs: Sell Or Buy In 2019

The Fed’s softened view on rates is causing yield-starved investors to rush towards REITs and other income vehicles.

REITs are reaching new 52-week highs following the announcement of strong quarterly results across the entire sector.

REITs were hated for most of 2016, 2017 and 2018. Rising interest rates caused a lot of concerns to investors and REITs repeatedly sold off with each rate hike announcement. In 3 years, the REIT market barely moved, and then finally, in early 2019, the momentum returned and REITs are hot again!

In the first half of 2019, investors loaded up on REITs – resulting in 25% total returns in just 7 months:

Moreover, this is only the average performance which includes some undervalued, some fairly valued, and some overvalued REITs. Many of our Top Picks at High Yield Landlord far outpaced the average returns of the sector during this same time frame:

Why are investors Loading Up on REITs?

We identify two main reasons to that:

Peaking Interest Rates: REITs suffered greatly from market fear over rising interest rates in the past 3 years. Now that these fears are slowly disappearing, the headline risk is removed, and investors are cashing in on REITs. Slowing Global Growth: Moreover, now that growth is slowing down in a late cycle economy, investors are becoming increasingly interested in more defensive stocks with consistent income such as REITs.

Therefore, REITs went from “avoid at all cost due to rising interest rates” to “buy for income in a low growth environment” in the matter of a few months.

The early investors to load up on REITs did very well as the positive sentiment returned to the sector. Now that REITs have already recovered by over 20%, is the trade getting overcrowded? Is it still a good time to load up on more shares?

REITs in August of 2019: Sell, Buy or Hold?

The answer is that it really depends. Many REITs have become overvalued, but there still exists some small niches where value is abundant. If you are a passive investor looking to invest in a broadly diversified index (VNQ; IYR), I would say that quite frankly you are late to the party.

Valued at ~20x FFO on average, it is hard to make a strong case for REIT ETFs, which are overweighted by large caps trading at significant premiums to NAV. There may still be an opportunity to earn market-beating returns, but that is only because the rest of the market is even more overvalued. We would stay clear of passive indexes.

With that said, individual opportunities remain abundant, especially in the more obscure and less crowded sub-segments of the REIT market. Now is time to be very selective and recognize that “not all REITs are created equal.” This is why we reject 10 investments for every one that we make (on average):

Below we present 5 REIT sub-sectors in which opportunities remain abundant in August of 2019:

1- Micro-cap and Small-cap REITs

While most investors blindly invest in large-cap mainstream REITs with little chance of generating alpha, we believe that we have a head start by focusing on the less crowded, yet more lucrative small-cap segment where quality fundamental research can be profitable.

Today, large-cap REITs trade at 20x FFO which is about fair value in our opinion. In comparison, small caps trade at just around 12x FFO – or a 40% discount to larger peers.

We believe that this creates an opportunity for the more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to do some digging because there's no valid reason to justify such a large valuation differential.

2- Specialty REITs

Specialty REITs come in many different shapes and forms. In recent years, there has been an emergence of many new specialty REITs targeting non-traditional property types including:

Farmland (FPI; LAND)

Timberland (WY; CTT; PCH; RYN)

Infrastructure (AMT; CORR; CCI; UNIT)

Billboards (OUT; LAMR)

Casinos (VICI; GLPI; MGP)

And many others.

Since fewer investors are chasing opportunities in specialty sectors, cap rates tend to be greater, lease terms are stronger, and tenant turnover is commonly lower. It often leads to superior total returns over time. EPR Properties (EPR) is a good example of that:

We take advantage of these alpha-rich strategies to improve the risk-to-reward profile of our diversified real estate portfolio.

3- Retail REITs

The retail sector has been hit hard by fears over the growth of Amazon (AMZN) and retail REITs have not been an exception to the market sell-off. To some extent this is justified, but the magnitude of the decline in share prices has been excessive in key sub-sectors in our view.

Class A malls and grocery store anchored shopping centers are today priced at historically high discounts to NAV as if we were already in a deep recession with shaky fundamentals.

In reality, many of these REITs are today posting new record results with sales at all time highs and growing cash flow.

There are some real landmines in the retail field, and it is definitely on the higher risk spectrum, but given the excessive pessimism, we find many attractive opportunities here with dividend yields at up to 10%.

4- Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs are different from traditional REITs in that they do not own properties outright. Instead, they provide financing for real estate by purchasing or originating mortgages and earn income from the interest they charge.

Mortgage REITs are particularly popular among individual investors because they tend to pay higher dividend yields of up to 12%. Generally speaking, we prefer the model of traditional REITs that buy properties, but in the past months, the Mortgage REIT market suffered a mini sell-off and many blue-chips are now offered on the cheap.

Ladder Capital (LADR) and Annaly capital (NLY) are two good examples. Unfortunately, they have already started to rebound and recovered a large portion of the losses. Still, there exists some underpriced opportunities in this sector.

5- REIT-like Vehicles

There exists a lot investment vehicles that are very similar to REITs, but not “officially” structured as REITs. Because of this formality, most REIT investors do not even consider them – leading to less demand for shares – and lower valuations.

Today, there are a lot of high yielding real estate opportunities in property niches that are structured as normal C-Corps or L.Ps. As an example, the amusement park owner, Cedar Fair (FUN), is today paying a historically high dividend yield despite strong fundamentals:

Similarly to this amusement park owner, there exists “REIT-like” opportunities with big dividends in airports, energy pipelines, renewable energy, farmland, and many other.

Value and Yield is Mostly in Small Caps in August 2019

Most investors here on Seeking Alpha are chasing the same mainstream large-cap REITs such as Realty Income (O), Public Storage (PSA), Prologis (PLD), American Tower (AMT) and then complain that REITs are expensive.

What they ignore is that there exists a vast and overlooked scene that's hidden behind the large caps that gain all the attention. As an example, there exists 3x more small-cap REITs than large-cap REITs, and opportunities are abundant.

Have you ever heard of Essential Properties (EPRT), Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) or Front Yard Residential (RESI)? Probably not. Yet, these small caps have been some of our best performers at High Yield Landlord since the start of the year:

The reason for these materially higher returns is undervaluation and higher yield. In fact, the difference in valuation between “small-cap REIT” and “large-cap REIT” is historically large right now.

So, clearly there are a lot of REIT opportunities. You must just know where to look for them. It's by targeting this type of undervalued small-cap REITs that we aim to outperform the broader market indexes - all while earning higher income. As of today, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a conservative 69% payout ratio despite a yield that is almost double of the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ). Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x cash flow - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.

Closing Notes: Is it Time to Invest in REITs?

Yes, but only if you can pick the right ones…

Priced at a 40% discount to larger REITs, there's no doubt that there exist some lucrative opportunities in the less crowded and more obscure small-cap space.

You must however exercise very prudent attention to your selection of individual investments as return disparities can be massive. To illustrate this point, consider the following: The best REIT investors have achieved up to 22% annual returns over the past decades, whereas the average individual investor earned only 2.6% per year over the same time frame:



