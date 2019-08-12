As AMC Entertainment Rebounds, Accumulate Shares

Ahead of its second quarter earnings report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) attracted buyers who correctly bet that the business improved. Management's clarification on the lease accounting standard also helped narrow the discount in AMC stock. With the uptrend holding and fundamentals getting better, chances are good that AMC will bounce back to the $15-17 highs of the year.

AMC reported a GAAP profit of $0.17 as revenue rose 4.9% to $1.51 billion. The company benefited from a rebound in attendance, driven primarily by strong domestic box office releases. The industry box office sales topped $3.2 billion in the second quarter, up 34.2% from last year. Investors are obsessed with streaming media firms like Roku (ROKU) and Netflix (NFLX) taking away business from the bricks-and-mortar movie theatre. Yet, these stocks trade at lofty premiums. Roku trades at 17 times sales, while Netflix, whose stock fell 19% in the quarter, still trades at 8 times sales. AMC trades at 0.24 times sales and pays a steady dividend that yields 6.57% (based on a recent stock price of $11.67).

AMC did two things to maximize profits. First, it brought in 72 million theatre visits and grew U.S. attendance by 3.1%. In outperforming the industry by 800 basis points, AMC went on to grow food and beverage sales by 3.9% to $5.08 per patron. This is an all-time high for AMC and is sustainable. The company upgraded various locations to offer a more premium experience for customers. The high capex spend in the last few quarters is now paying off.

AMC's A-list Stubs loyalty program is the second positive catalyst for revenue growth in the next year. Benefitting from the demise of MoviePass, AMC now reaches more than 21 million U.S. member households. This includes its new A-list subscription tier within the offering.

Opportunity

Value investors have an opportunity to buy AMC stock, which is still at a deep discount. In the last quarter, data providers incorrectly inflated its leverage and valuation ratios. This happened after AMC reported results using the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. In treating operating leases as debt, the systems like Bloomberg IQ and FactSet reported a doubling in its leverage ratio, from 5 times to over 12 times. Management is still contacting data providers to fix erroneous reporting. Once this inefficiency gets resolved, AMC stock will keep rising. Management said:

We have been in contact with the various data providers seeking that they rectify their reporting. Based on our conversations, it seems clear that they are in fact intent on resolving these issues. That said, any fix will take time as it impacts not only AMC but also thousands of other public companies.

The high growth rate for A-List subscriptions, which stood at 900,000 and is up by 300,000 in 2019, is another tailwind for AMC stock. Members only visit theatres 2.85 times a month. And when they attend, they buy food and beverage, raising the profit per patron.

To increase its reach and maximize the usage of its theatres, AMC will broadcast live sporting events on the weekend afternoons this fall. If customers respond favorably to the showing on 30-40-foot screens, the company's reach and revenue potential will only go up. AMC only forecast an operating margin increase of 200 basis points but such initiatives may lead to a hike in its guidance.

Valuation

AMC's financial flexibility allows it to choose when to raise the dividend or to pay down its debt. And since the dividend yield is already high, it may increase capex instead. AMC is cutting its capex forecast from $450 million to $415 million for CY 2019. Capex in 2020 will fall to $300 million. The higher free cash flow in 2020 and beyond should give investors the confidence that its dividend is safe. The debt is also more than manageable, undermining the bearish thesis that AMC faces a cash crunch.

A 5-year DCF Growth Exit model that assumes revenue growth of 5% annually would imply the stock is worth at least $20 a share. Conversely, analysts have an average price target of $16.44, which gives AMC stock an upside of 40%.

Your Takeaway

AMC is a deeply misunderstood stock whose prospects are not appreciated. That is changing. The box office hits led to higher attendance in the last quarter. And more moviegoers coming for the rest of the year will boost cash flow. AMC stock is a buy for DIY Value Investors.

