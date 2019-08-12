Ignore This Article: Q2 GDP

But ignore this article. Short term, the only thing that matters is the Fed.

Investment is tanking. Government spending had an anomalous rise that will most likely be revised down.

All the good news in this report is in the consumption tables, and I suspect that may wind up getting revised down a bit.

Ignore This Introduction

In a word: slowing.

I've had Q2 2018 pegged as the top of this cycle for some time now, and the new Q2 GDP print does nothing to dissuade me. Despite decidedly robust consumer spending cued by large price reductions in non-tariffed goods, and a bit of a surprise boost in government spending that should get revised away, everything else was a bit bleak, or at least well off of tops.

One thing came in hot, yet again: nonfarm inventories. In Q2, the growth in nonfarm inventories made up 85% of top line real GDP growth. Ex-nonfarm inventories, real growth was 0.30%, not 2.06%. This has been going on since Q3 2018.

BEA Table 1.5.6

First off, we've seen some unusually large late revisions to 2018 Q2 and Q4, both dramatically downward. Q2 still looks great up and down the tables, just a little thinner, with the top line reduced from 4.2% in the first print to 3.5%, and 4.0% ex-inventories. Still respectable, but not the high water mark it was in previous prints.

But the "Good God!" moment in revisions is Q4, now looking so rough, with growth at only 1.09%, and contraction at -1.11% ex-inventories. It goes a long way to explaining how wholesalers screwed up so badly in projecting demand. We will see similar downward revisions on the income tables that also dramatically change the picture of this inflection point. As you can see, ex-inventories, 2019 is barely above water.

For the last year, ex-inventory growth stands at 0.10%, barely above recession territory. We'll try and answer, "What is all this stuff?" and "How the heck did we get here?" and also, "Where does it go from here?"

The short answers:

Small trucks/SUVs, consumer durables, industrial/capital goods, clothing.

Wholesalers pulled forward inventory in advance of tariffs, and got blindsided when demand collapsed in Q4.

Most likely, continued goods price deflation in non-tariffed sectors until the inventories clear. Companies that are already facing cost pressures from tariffs will be squeezed.

But this is a stock market site, not a macroeconomics site. More rate cuts a-comin', and that's all anyone cares about. Seeking Alpha's own Mark J. Grant put it perfectly:

We are living in a kind of "Wonderland" where economic data has been ground to dust and all that really matters is what the central banks are doing, or going to do.

At the risk of mixing Lewis Carroll metaphors, we are through the looking glass, people.

So, ignore this article. Just watch the Fed.

Preliminary Data Is Preliminary

The Q2 numbers are preliminary numbers that come with very high error ranges, and as we saw in the intro, even after "final" revisions, we can see large revisions even 3 quarters later. Just as an example, let's look at that brutal 2018 Q4 revision.

BEA Table 1.5.6

The February report was the one delayed by the shutdown, but still - giant revisions all over, 5 months after the first report. This is one of the reasons we often don't even know a recession has started until after a quarter or two.

So, take it all with a grain of salt. I'll highlight anomalous readings where I think big revisions may be coming.

Incomes And Wages

Though the annualized growth rates for the important categories on the income tables remain slightly above their 5-year CAGRs, we are definitely seeing a slowing trend.

BEA Table 2.1

The colored horizontal lines are the maximum growth rates since 2017 Q1. Private wages staged an anomalous Q1 bump that dissipated quickly, so we may see that revised away. But in any event, we are definitely off the highs of late 2017 and early 2018.

The bottom line of the personal income tables - real disposable income per capita - is at 1.9% QoQ, off it's 2018 Q1 high of 6.3%. Incomes are still keeping pace with inflation and population growth, but just barely at this point.

The other very interesting thing in the personal income tables is the dramatic growth in social benefits in 2019, which matches the growth of Federal spending on the GDP tables. We'll delve deeper into that later when we look at how government spending shaped the report, but the numbers are pretty striking (these are nominal growth rates):

BEA Table 2.1

Consumption And Prices: Goods

Consumption and prices have been on a rollercoaster since December, and it's centered around goods. First, consumption:

BEA Table 2.4.6U

Normally a volatile monthly data set with a lot of sawtooth action, starting in December, the swings became magnified, changing up to 60pp in a month. With all this up and down action happening in real time, is it any wonder wholesalers lost control of inventory management? Prices:

BEA Table 2.4.4U

Also, a lot of crazy month-to-month action. Smoothing out with the quarterly averages, we can see the net effect of all this up and down.

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

In this chart, and the ones to come, the light red line is the Fed's 2% inflation target, and the light blue line is the mythical 3% GDP growth Mendoza Line. Ideally, prices, the darker red, should cling to the 2% inflation line, while consumption, the darker blue, should travel above the 3% Mendoza Line.

So, we can see that PCE goods growth had been pretty healthy in this period, and then there was a huge upswing in Q2, if it holds up on revision.

It's the steady decline in goods prices that keeps goods consumption above the Mendoza Line, and this has been going on for years, since the global explosion of free trade in the 1990s.

BEA Table 2.4.4U

The consumer surplus created by free trade has been staggering. Since the mid-1990s, the goods inflation rate has mostly been negative - stuff has been getting cheaper in nominal dollars for 25 years now.

But let's drill down into our problem areas: durables, light trucks, furniture, appliances and clothing.

Starting with durables:

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

We can see that consumption fell off the Mendoza Line starting in Q4, and we also know that large inventories were piling up behind it. Retailers went with even steeper price reductions in Q2, and it seems to have worked, though we won't know for sure until revisions. It seems anomalous to me, since we don't really see anything to match it in the income tables, so one of them may be wrong.

As we will see when we get to inventories, about a third of the excess inventory buildup has been in light trucks, split pretty evenly between new and used. The entire motor vehicle business in the US is in turmoil right now, and though I have big expectations long term for Ford (F), GM (GM) and Tesla (TSLA), I cleared out all my investments in them earlier this year when I started seeing all this.

But let's focus on light trucks and SUVs, where so much of the action is. First, new trucks:

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

Even though we've seen giant inventory growth in new trucks, dealers tried to maintain prices, though well below the 2% inflation rate. Again, we see an anomalous consumption jump in Q2, but even with it, growth is well below the Mendoza Line. Used trucks and SUVs:

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

Wowzers, people like used light trucks. Prices rose quickly at first from this hot demand, but then cooled off rapidly and are now down YoY, even with all that hot demand well above the Mendoza Line. What happened?

This gets to the central problem for automakers and dealers in the US: consumers have started to prefer used trucks and SUVs to every other category. When we put those last two charts together, the story becomes clear to me.

Dealers were seeing slack demand for new 2018 trucks, and new inventory was piling up behind that. At the same time demand for used trucks was super-hot, but how do you get more used inventory? You have to sell more new inventory and get trade-ins. So, dealers lowered prices on 2018 model year trucks and gave great trade-in incentives. They were even importing used trucks in the back half of 2018.

So, this thinned the margins on used trucks considerably (from about 36% to 31.5%), but dealers were, at the end of 2018 Q3, just trying to keep up with demand. But in Q4, the 2019 model year trucks started rolling out, and buyers started going for heavily discounted new 2018 inventory in Q4, and demand for used trucks flatlined.

So, the situation at dealers at the end of last year was giant inventories of 2018 model year trucks, all with heavy discounts now, and the 2019s coming in every day. At the same time, they had drastically overestimated demand for used trucks in Q4, and giant inventories started piling up behind that.

So, as 2019 broke, dealers tried to maintain prices on 2019 vehicles, but began slashing prices and margins on their used inventory. Consumers responded in a big way and gobbled up used trucks at an astounding pace - way above our Mendoza line. But inventories were still huge, so dealers are engaged in price wars, further eroding margins.

Stay away from the automakers until this clears up.

Moving on to our other problem areas, starting with furniture.

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

If you didn't know that furniture was part of the already existing tranche of 10% Chinese tariffs, you might find that chart strange. Normally, when demand is cratering, retailers cut prices in response. But furniture retailers were raising prices, trying to make consumers pay for their increased costs, and until Q2 it was most definitely not working. Even if the Q2 number holds on revision, consumption is well below the Mendoza Line, and inflation is running hot.

Major appliances are in the exact same tariffed boat, except the situation is far worse.

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

Retailers gave up on price increases in Q2, and prices actually declined a bit, and we can see a little pent-up demand responding. But this is a mess.

The Home Depots (HD) of the world are also in a tariff bind, though their troubles did not begin until 2 quarters later.

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

Demand flatlined after 2018 Q3, but retailers responded by raising prices from tariffed cost pressures. You can see that they gave up on it in Q2, but consumption fell instead.

All this shows goods prices going in two directions. Most goods are deflating, but in the tariffed sectors, prices are rising substantially.

Goldman Sachs; H/T The Heisenberg

Goldman is using CPI in this chart, not PCE inflation (why Goldman?), but the trends are pretty clear. In the left chart, all non-tariffed consumer goods are going down in price, but prices in the tariffed sectors is rising rapidly. We see the same disjoint in the PPI for wholesale prices.

Finally, clothing, our only nondurable in trouble.

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

Here, we see a more normal interplay between prices and consumption. But there's been a lot of up and down, much more so on the monthly tables, and wholesalers could not accurately forecast demand. This led to massive inventory growth relative to sales. Much of this has to be last year's fashion, so we have to expect continued steep price declines

Consumption And Prices: Services

Services are about 65% of PCE and 45% of all GDP, and together housing and health care are about half of that. We are seeing diverging trends in these two extremely important categories.

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

In housing, prices are rising rapidly, both for renters and owners pretty equally, but consumption is growing very slowly. People are keeping their housing expenses in check by accepting less for more.

We're seeing the opposite trend in health care:

BEA Table 2.4.4U; BEA Table 2.4.6U

Despite a big dip in Q4 when a lot of people were out of the country, health care expenses are rising rapidly, but price growth is much more muted. This is the result of the ACA. Many more are insured, so this has increased demand for services. But many of the newly insured are on low-cost Medicaid, and in addition, we are also seeing the effect of the price control mechanisms in the ACA. So, health care inflation is way below its historical trend since the ACA went into effect.

Still, every quarter, housing and health care eats up more and more of consumers' expenses, and that's not sustainable.

Investment

I'm sorry to tell you, but what you just read under consumption and prices will have to suffice as the good news in this report, and I have a bad suspicion that it may get lost on revision. It gets much worse from here.

Fixed investment was down -0.80% in the quarter, the first down quarter since 2015, and 2011 before that.

I'll start with the best news, IP investment, which was up 4.64% in the quarter. That sounds great, until I tell you that the 2-year CAGR is 7.76%, and the previous two quarters were 11.70% and 10.85%. This is a massive slowing, led by a halving of the software investment growth rate. Let's hope this one gets revised up, since it's been one of the few bright spots in the previous reports.

Non-residential investment was down -0.61 in the quarter, the first down quarter since 2016. But this has been heavily affected by Boeing's (BA) issues. If we look at the equipment investment tables, where civilian aircraft lives, we can see the glaring effect in 2019.

BEA Table 5.5.6

Until Q1, civilian aircraft roughly tracked with equipment investment. But in 2019, we can see how Boeing is dragging down the top line number. Without Boeing, equipment investment is still growing, but well off its peaks.

Turning to structures investment, residential construction has been in the toilet for 18 months now, and non-residential is joining the party. The net effect is limp and slowing growth in this category.

BEA Table 5.4.6

Only 1 quarter above the Mendoza Line and only 3 above zero. Splitting it up, we see how non-residential structures investment is about 2 quarters behind residential.

BEA Table 5.4.6

Residential construction has been terrible for some time now. With PCE housing inflating at 3.99%, over double core PCE inflation, we should expect residential construction to be booming. But as you see, the opposite is true, with the top line residential investment declining at nearly 3% in the YoY and single family construction cratering to the tune of 10% YoY.

The problem is that tastes are changing, but zoning laws prohibit developers from building what people want: denser multifamily housing close to where they work, and transportation hubs. The problem is particularly acute in coastal cities, where wages are high, demand is high, but housing supply in desired central areas remains constrained by zoning laws that reflect homeowner tastes from the 1950s and 1960s, and the demands of current rent-seeking homeowners.

The solution of course, is to change the zoning laws, like they have in Seattle, upzoning single-family lots to duplex/triplex. This chart is the spread between the annual inflation rate of rent in Seattle to the whole country. As you can see, Seattle rent inflation outpaced the national average for years. But after they rezoned the spread narrowed, and now the Seattle rent inflation rate is over 1 pp below the national average. Supply is helpful.

In any event, regardless of housing inflation, builders will not be able to build what people want under most current zoning laws. They learned the last go-around that building cheap subdivisions far out of central areas where no one wants to live only buys you bankruptcy.

Non-residential structures investment didn't hit a negative growth rate until Q4 of 2018. There was a bump in Q1, but it was in part due to highly accelerated warehouse construction. You know, because there's so much extra inventory that they ran out of places to put it. But that ended. This quarter, non-residential construction was down -10.55% QoQ and -4.61% YoY, with red up and down the table.

Cratering, all over the investment tables.

So what's going on here? Let's look at it through another lens. For the S&P 500 companies in 2018, in billions of nominal dollars:

GAAP Earnings Buybacks Dividends Combined Yield Net Cash Percent of total net income to shareholders $1,266.20 $806.43 $456.30 5.25% $3.46 99.73%

S&P

So, all of 2018 profits went back to shareholders. Increased fiscal and central bank liquidity are not having their intended effects on investment behavior, but rather is being used to inflate asset prices.

To put this in context, all US companies spent an additional 233 billion in nominal dollars over 2017 on fixed investment in 2018. Instead of adding to that, just the S&P 500 companies chose to return $1.26 trillion to shareholders, a $324 billion increase over 2017, the previous record year. This should tell you everything you need to know about how corporate leadership views organic earnings growth prospects.

Moreover, this is nothing new; it has been going on since 2014. In those five years, buybacks and dividends for the S&P 500 totaled 106% of GAAP earnings for a net cash flow of -$296 billion in nominal dollars. These 500 companies went into a combined $296 billion in new net debt to fund this, instead of using those earnings and low interest rates to increase CapEx.

On the one hand, we can see it as companies changing their capital structures, converting some of their equity to debt at excellent terms. But it remains to be seen whether long-term cash flows can support these new debt levels, especially when notes start coming due.

Inventories

Inventories have been the Big Kahuna of every report since Q3 2018. Let's look at that chart from the intro again:

BEA Table 1.5.6

Ex-nonfarm inventories, GDP growth over the last 4 quarters is 0.86%, -1.11%, 0.37%, and 0.30%. For the year, we are barely above contraction at 0.10%. Pretty much all of the growth in the US economy over the past year was still sitting in warehouses and car lots at the end of June.

How did we get here? Inventories, like prices, sit at the nexus of supply and demand. Supply and demand are fuzzy concepts, but inventories together with prices give us ways to measure how supply and demand are interacting. We can easily strip out price effects with chained-price deflators, which leaves us with inventories.

In the imaginary world of purely theoretical economics, where information is perfect all the time, and all transactions are frictionless, there would be no inventories. Every day, whatever inputs every company needed for that day - no more and no less - would appear magically at the loading dock in the morning and be depleted by day's end. Everything would forever be at the market-clearing price, and peace will reign over all corporate entities.

But, of course, this is not the real world. Information is far from perfect, and transactions have plenty of friction. Inventories are a necessary inefficiency. Companies must project forward and many things can affect that. Sometimes they overshoot, sometimes they undershoot - both are dangerous and it's important to quickly correct the error. So, in a healthy economy, changes in real inventories should always be trending toward net zero in the long term. Eventually, they have to get there or the market cannot clear.

On the micro level, inventories are a measure of operational efficiency. Companies with regularly high inventories relative to sales are having trouble projecting demand and are shrinking margins as a result.

On the macro level, it tells us how well companies' economy-wide or in different sectors are projecting demand. The worse they do, and the more correlated their bad decisions are, the more the danger to the economy becomes.

Most post-war recessions revolve around highly correlated inventories. Of course, the Ur-bubble, the Dutch tulip craze, was all about high inventories of tulips. The last recession was started by high inventories of housing.

The "value" of inventories is just a number on a balance sheet - we think our inventories are worth this much. But when prices plummet due to oversupply, the actual value is somewhere between what's on the balance sheet and zero, and it can leave a giant hole. If many companies or banks have highly correlated balance sheets, then systemic liquidity collapses, and we wind up bailing everyone out because the alternative is worse.

I went over this in great detail a few months ago, but the basic story goes like this:

Coming out of the blockbuster 2018 Q2 where companies could not keep up with demand and inventories fell, consumer and CEO confidence were at all-time highs. Everything was looking like it was set up for a huge Christmas retail season (I certainly thought so).

But tariffs were coming in the fall, so wholesalers built up inventories in advance of those. When demand remained hot in November, wholesalers piled up even more inventories in anticipation of a massive Christmas push that never came.

Demand cratered in December. Many people were traveling out of the country, and as we've seen, income growth was slowing on top of it. We've seen a recovery from the December lows in demand, but by the time that happened in March, the problem had spread to retailers and manufacturers.

About a third of the new inventories are light trucks, split pretty evenly between used and new. The "new" inventory has a lot of last year's models, which are not very new in consumers' eyes. The rest is mostly other consumer durables, like the furniture and major appliances we were looking at.

As we've seen, goods prices are deflating rapidly, so the longer things sit around, the less they are worth. It hasn't happened yet, but I expect large inventory impairments to begin sometime during H2 2019 or early next year.

So, let's dig down on the wholesalers. If you own companies in these industries, think twice.

Let's look at a summary table first:

Census Bureau. Growth rates annualized. I/S is the inventory-sales ratio.

What we would like to see is big green numbers in the sales columns and red in the inventories and I/S columns. Unfortunately, we're mostly seeing the opposite since the end of July 2018 through the end of June.

Starting with core wholesale (stripped of food and energy goods):

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

When looking at this chart and the ones to come, keep an eye on the purple line, the inventory-sales ratio, which we would like to see flat or declining. Looking at the top-level here, we see that the disconnect between supply and demand began around October 2018.

Durables:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

A very similar looking chart, except even worse. Motor vehicles:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

Look how high that y-axis goes. Even though brisk sales growth since April (much of it used trucks as we saw) has flattened the I/S ratio, they are very deep into this.

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

As you see, furniture wholesalers had a dramatic turnaround in June. Let's hope that holds in revision, because they are the only ones. Appliances:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

They've at least gotten their inventories under control, flattening the I/S ratio a bit, but egads! Look at sales.

The Home Depots of the world have way too much stuff in the back. Hardware/plumbing/etc.:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

And lumber/materials:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

But pretty much anything made out of wood or pulp is hurting. Paper and paper products:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

They didn't start getting in trouble until December, but this is an ugly one that keeps getting worse every month. They have at least not seen massive inventory growth behind declining sales like many other the categories.

Industrial goods and supplies are matching the bad manufacturing numbers. Machinery:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

And chemicals:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

This is more of the type of thing we'd like to see. Even though sales are terrible, they have at least gotten their inventories under control.

Finally, clothing:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for July 2018.

Combined with the consumption/price charts from above, this period has been just a non-stop roller-coaster for 11 months. I'm dizzy just thinking about it. But the net effect, as you see, is not good. Look how high the numbers go on the y-axis.

Adding it all up we're looking at 4% growth in nominal inventories from July to May (detailed nominal inventories for all sectors are a month behind the rest of the data). But as we've seen, the growth has been highly concentrated and correlated, which makes the risk much worse.

Census Bureau. "All Durables" and "All Motor Vehicles" consolidates manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

The majority of new inventories in this period are with wholesalers. 78% of that rise was in durables. Over a third was just motor vehicles, almost all of it light trucks and SUVs.

Manufacturing

You've likely been reading about the decline in manufacturing over the past 3 quarters, but let's put some numbers to it. Starting with the Chicago PMI, we see a steady deterioration, and we are in contraction territory for 2 months now:

ISM

I'm not a big fan of these survey PMIs, so let's look at the Census Bureau's numbers. This is another place where Boeing's troubles show up, so we will again be using an "ex-Boeing" top line. First, shipments, new orders and inventories:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for June 2018.

As you can see, after a surge in Q3 last year, both shipments and new orders are flat or negative. But inventories keep rising. The net effect is to blow up the inventory ratios:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for June 2018.

Rising inventories are fine when there are sales to match, but like we saw with wholesalers, that's not what's happening in manufacturing. The biggest problem areas are the same ones we've been talking about: durables, light trucks/SUVs, furniture, appliances and clothing. Add to that anything made out of wood or pulp, machinery, and metals industries.

Trade

How's the trade war going? You already know the answer to that:

BEA Table 4.2.6U

This is another place where Boeing's troubles show up, so we'll again use an ex-Boeing top line. As you can see, exports are cratering, imports keep growing, and the net effect is another $147 billion added to the trade deficit in the trailing 12 months.

This is going poorly.

Tariff Man is back and roaming the countryside again. There is no telling how this ends up, but I am not sanguine.

Government Spending

Real government spending was way up this quarter. This was a bit of a surprise reading which I think may wind up being revised down.

BEA Table 1.5.6; BEA Table 1.5.4

Those are some large numbers in the inflation adjusted columns on the left, none more so than in the non-defense line. But that's partially being driven by these anomalous inflation readings in the right columns. When we look at the nominal tables, there was a big uptick in non-defense spending growth, but hardly what we are seeing in the inflation-adjusted tables - an 88% change between QoQ and YoY rather than the 762% change we see in the inflation adjusted tables. Something will give here in revision.

But that isn't the whole story. The increases in the nominal table also match the dramatic increases we've seen in Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and vet's benefits in the income tables in H1, also nominal. Let's look at that table again:

BEA Table 2.1

Dramatic increases from the 5-year CAGRs, which are right around the 5-year CAGR of the top line of the income table (except for vet's benefits, which had already been growing above trend).

Honestly, I'm not sure what's driving this, or if it will eventually get revised away. These growth rates tend to be pretty steady over time, so it's a little confounding.

But the growth of government spending was responsible for 41% of all real GDP growth in the quarter, so if gets revised down, an already lackluster report will get even more so.

The Stock Market Is Overvalued

I have a couple of more charts for you to ignore. My favorite indicator of where the stock market stands relative to history is the "Buffet Indicator," the ratio of the total market cap to nominal GDP. We'll be using the Wilshire 5000 as a proxy for market cap. Since 1991:

BEA; Wilshire Associates. Retrieved from FRED. Y-axis is [Wilshire 5000 Level x 1 billion] ÷ [Nominal GDP] for scale.

We hit an all-time high on this measure at the end of 2017 at 140% and we are still higher than either of the two previous cycles at 139%. We are far, far above the median value in this sample.

The next chart for you to ignore is the Wilshire 5000 compared to what the price of the index would be at the median Buffet Indicator value.

BEA; Wilshire Associates. Retrieved from FRED.

A return to the median Buffet Indicator would shave almost 10,000 points off the Wilshire 5000, a -33% drop. A return to the 2003 Buffet Indicator low would take down the Wilshire 5000 another 3,600 points, a -45% drop. A return to the 2009 low, would reduce the Wilshire 5000 by another 4,000 points, a 59% drop.

Running the same analysis on the S&P 500:

This is coming. I can't tell you when, but it is.

Ignore These Conclusions

Wikisource

Did I mention that this is a stock market site, not a macroeconomics site? Ignore this article and just watch the Fed. The only thing that matters right now is Fed-sponsored liquidity, and how much investors can fill up on. The slowing and negative data will not matter.

Until it does.

Something is going to tip us into recession sooner rather than later, because we are on the brink. With all the downward revisions, I'm not even 100% sure we're not already in one.

A trade and currency war looms, and that would be my bet for what does it. Regardless, once it happens, it will expose asset bubbles that we are not even thinking about. In 2007, how many people were looking at mortgage-backed securities as a massive asset bubble that had the potential to take down the entire global economy? Very, very few, numbering in the dozens. The "unknown unknowns" are the most troubling.

So I remain a Fat Bear, hibernating in my cave at about 75% cash. I believe we have a bit more upside on the back of the Fed, to the 3150-3200 range on the S&P 500. It will be range bound there for a couple of months and then capitulation will set in. If the S&P goes to 3200, that's 7.5% that I'll mostly miss out on.

Curiouser and curiouser!" cried Alice.

The risks right now are too great. We are in Lewis Carroll's world, and pretty much any scene in Alice in Wonderland or Through a Looking Glass can suffice as a metaphor for something that's going on. When investors have decided to pay governments and corporations for the privilege of buying their debt, we are most decidedly down the rabbit hole.

Ignore These Bullets

Too long? Didn't read? Here's a handy list of bullets to ignore.

There is no doubt the economy is slowing, and manufacturing is leading the way.

Income and wage growth is still above median, but well off peaks.

The best news in the report came from consumption, though I suspect this may get revised down some.

Inventory growth continues to dominate, now a year into this trend. Ex-inventory growth is only 0.10% in the YoY.

Investment is tanking.

Government spending was responsible for 41% of the real growth in the quarter, partially due to what is likely an anomalous deflation reading. This will likely get revised down considerably.

But the price reading does not account for all the change in non-defense spending, which is way up in the front half of 2019.

This is being driven by large above-median increases in Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and vet's benefits.

Something is likely to tip us into recession sooner rather than later. My bet is on a trade and currency war.

When it happens, it will expose asset bubbles, some we're not even paying attention to.

But ignore these bullet points. In the short term, it only matters what the Fed does.

I look for the S&P to make a new all-time high in the 3150-3200 range, be range bound there for a couple of months, and then the end will be nigh.

See you next month for first revisions.

I Regret Nothing

