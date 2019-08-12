Technically Speaking For August 12

The NY Fed's monthly economic update is out. Here are the key points of the US economy:

Consumer spending is the primary driver of growth. Consumer confidence is strong The Labor market is in good shape, but somewhat softer

Business investment is sluggish Capacity utilization remains below its long-run average

Housing is soft Building permits are down Sales are soft Low rates should help

Federal spending remains strong

Inflation is contained

Overall, the US economy is holding up pretty well, considering the softer international data along with heightened trade tensions.

Protests continue in Hong Kong -- a key Asian financial center. Protestors shut down the airport over the last 24 hours. According to the Washinton Post, the protestors have five demands:

... to withdraw the extradition bill; to officially retract descriptions of the protests as a “riot;” to drop charges against protesters; to launch an investigation into police force during the protests; and “universal suffrage,” which would allow Hong Kong voters to directly pick their leaders rather than the current process that includes Beijing’s involvement.

The real issue is how far China is willing to let this go before they send in troops. The government has already published footage of troops training against mock protesters. Several weeks ago, armed gangs (suspected of being members of the triad) were used against the protesters. Now the government has described the protesters as "terrorists," clearly upping the rhetorical pressure. This is occurring against the backdrop of China asserting its dominance on the world stage against the US; the government might see this as an opportunity to show its influence in the Asian sphere.

Oil prices are contained: Oil price spikes have been a contributing or primary cause of recessions since WWII, which explains why I watch them. However, the current chart is actually modestly bearish. Prices have made a series of lower highs starting in the 4Q18. This is a bearish development as it shows weakening upward momentum over the last 12 months. The chart is now consolidating in a triangle pattern, using the lower 50s for support. Prices are below the 200-day EMA; all the shorter EMAs are moving lower and momentum is weak. Also note that according to the IEA, global oil demand will be weaker in 2H19.

Let's turn to today's performance table: This is not the way bulls wanted to start the week. The long-end of the curve rallied strongly -- the TLT was up 2.09% and the TLH advanced 1.2% -- big moves for the Treasury market. The "best" equity performer was the IWC; it fell nearly 1%. The news simply got worse from there: the QQQ was off 1.13%; the SPY declined 1.19%; and the IWM dropped 1.31%.

The charts continue to trend bearishly. Let's start with today's charts. The SPY couldn't maintain any upside momentum today. Prices made several attempts to rally, only to fall before they reached previous highs. The 200-minute EMA (in pink) tells the entire story: prices trended lower. At the other end of the spectrum is the IEF, which printed a solid rally during the day. Prices made a series of higher lows and higher highs starting right after noon.

The 5-day chart also has a lot of bearishness for the SPY: Today prices fell through three unique technical support levels; right at the close they advanced to just above a fourth that they had previously broken. Also note the solid downward trend for today's trading.

Finally, the 30-day chart continue to support the bearish case: Prices for the Treasury market are still in the upper third of their respective chart. There's a ton of bearishness on the 30-day SPY chart. Starting at the beginning of August there are several failed rallies. In the first week of August prices dropped sharply. Last week they advanced, but remained below key support in the mid-290s On Thursday and Friday of last week, prices consolidated in a triangle pattern; today they broke support to resume their downward trend.

For all the above reasons, I am still short and long-term bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.