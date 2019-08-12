Why I Sold Apple

In my July monthly update, I touched on the fact that I trimmed a bit of my Apple (AAPL) position at the end of last month. For awhile now, I’ve made it clear that I’m a huge AAPL bull. The reason that I made the sale in the first place was because AAPL had become such a large position in my portfolio that I began to have asset allocation/single stock risk related concerns.

When I mentioned my trade, I said, point blank, that my bullish stance on AAPL hasn’t changed. Even after my sale, AAPL stock is still the largest position in my portfolio, making up ~8.5% of my holdings. This comment inspired a handful of responses regarding when investors should sell their core positions and/or if this is a practice that's ever in their best interests. So, I decided to put this piece together, going into a bit more detail about why I decided to trim Apple.

I hope to address company specific concerns that I had as well as broader, more portfolio management/strategy/philosophy ideas that we should all take the time to consider. I’m sure that I won’t answer every question sent my way, nor will I touch upon every concern that readers have when it comes to selling shares of high-quality companies. But I hope this piece is food for thought, at the very least, and I look forward to the discussion that it inspires.

Let’s start with why Apple, and why on 7/30/19?

First and foremost, because the stock’s weighting had risen to ~9.2% of my portfolio. When a “full” position is typically designated by a 2% weighting, obviously 9%-plus is heavily overweight. At a certain point, a single stock begins to dominate the holdings around it, and as AAPL approached the 10% threshold, I began to worry about its outsized impact on my performance as well as its potential to impact my family’s financial health.

But I’m sure that some of you out there are thinking, “Well, even at an 8.5% weighting, AAPL is incredibly overweight.”

You’d be correct. Deciding where the risk threshold is regarding a large position is going to be a subjective decision for every portfolio manager. I know investors with 100s of holdings that would never dream of letting an individual holding’s weighting rise above 1%. I’ve also read comments here on Seeking Alpha from people who say that their entire life’s savings is tied up in the equity of a single company. I’m not here to say which way is right or wrong. To me, asset allocation is a personal decision. Everyone’s risk tolerances will be different. Honestly, the main thing that should matter to retail investors is whether or not they can sleep well at night with their asset allocation decisions. I can only assume that investors who sleep like babies are not only meeting their expectations, but doing so in a comfortable way. I honestly can’t say why I felt better about an 8.5% weighting compared to a 9.2% weighting, but it does.

I suppose that a lot of it had to do with the fact that when I made my two most recent AAPL purchases I told myself that the shares I was purchasing wouldn’t be long-term investments. I said that because I knew I already was heavily invested in AAPL. I’ve always tried to stay disciplined when it comes to diversification. However, when AAPL sold off in late 2018/early 2019, I also couldn’t ignore the value that I saw. After AAPL shares hit all-time highs above $230 and began to sell off, I made a comprise with myself, which resulted in two purchases on the way down at $186.50 and $142.10. I decided to increase exposure to AAPL, but only as short-term trades. I tend to keep a handful of trades on at all times.

I separate these funds from my DGI portfolio mentally. I believe that being an active investor keeps me on my toes. Admittedly, dividend growth investing (if done right) is a fairly boring road to hoe. I chose to pursue financial freedom via the dividend growth investing path because of its boring, predictable, and reliable nature. However, giving myself a treat in the form of a trade or two not only helps me to stay up to date on macro events and monitor the rest of my holdings more closely, but I’ve also found that doing so helps me to avoid too much speculation elsewhere in my portfolio. In short, it kills two birds with one stone. Historically speaking, it has resulted in profits as well, so I suppose I should say that it kills three.

So much about portfolio management comes down to expectations. Expectations regulate emotions. And being that the market is ruled by fear and greed (for the most part, anyway), I think it’s incredibly important to have a firm grasp on what’s realistic and what isn’t, because without that, it’s easy to be carried away by either of these two driving forces of our flawed human nature. In other words, expectations help to determine acceptable risk. And since it was my expectation to avoid greed by making a value-oriented trade, when I sold those two recently purchased AAPL positions for strong profits (I sold the shares that I bought at $142.10 for $193.11, locking in 35.9% profits and I sold the shares that I bought at $186.50 for $209.38, locking in 12.2% profits) those expectations were met I felt a sense of accomplishment (and even relief).

I know that many investors say that you shouldn’t sell your winners. Some even say to cut ties with losers and double down on winning bets. However, to me, that's counter intuitive to the value investing mantras of buy low and sell high.

I think it’s true that winners shouldn’t be cut altogether. That’s why I generally trim rather than sell them altogether. When I make purchases I move slowly, averaging into positions over time, and generally speaking, I think it makes sense to use a similar practice when exiting positions as well. Excellence is never accidental and I certainly don’t want to cut ties with all of the wonderful companies in my portfolio only to replace them with sub-par operations. However, I think it’s possible to separate company quality from stock valuation because the latter isn’t determined by the talent that produces results, but instead, an oftentimes irrational market that's driven by human emotion.

I continue to believe that Apple is an absolutely wonderful company, which is why I’m maintaining an overweight position. But I think it’s silly to assume outsized risk unnecessarily. The market is a big place full of many wonderful companies and I’ve always been happy to use buying and selling to rebalance my portfolio from time to time, taking some of the winnings (and risk) off of the table here to increase risk elsewhere where I believe that I’m receiving a wider margin of safety.

With that in mind, it’s really nice to know that I now have the flexibility to make a similar move again should AAPL experience another sell off. Cash is a limited resource. Money doesn’t grow no the trees in my front yard. Sure, I can use savings to add resources to my brokerage accounts, but the vast majority of my resources are currently tied up in equities so I’m forced to use active trading to rebalance from time to time.

Since I trimmed my position AAPL posted a solid earnings report, causing the stock to pop. But, days later, the trade war was escalated and now AAPL is trading well below the $209 level where I sold. Today, I have the opportunity to buy AAPL shares for $193/share. In other words, I could use the exact proceeds that I raised with my recent sale and re-purchase ~7.6% more shares that I owned previously. Doing so also would increase my passive income by ~7.6% as well. Sometimes I talk about selling high and buying low within the dividend growth space as a way to manually create dividend growth. This is a perfect example of this (though honestly, due to the various values that the recent trade related sell-off has created, I’m probably more tempted to add to other, higher yielding names, doing so could create a manual dividend increase that's significantly higher than 7.6%).

While asset allocation was the primary driving force behind my desire to trim my position and reduce single stock risk, valuation played a role as well. AAPL has been on a strong rally in 2019. The company’s EPS has increased since I bought shares last November, and in early January, however multiple expansion is the primary reason behind the rally. As I’ve said before, I think AAPL deserves a higher multiple as its high margin services segment begins to make up a higher percentage of its overall revenue pie. Last quarter, iPhones only represented roughly half of AAPL’s sales, meaning that the company is doing a great job of diversifying its revenue stream. That should result in a higher average premium over time, but with hardware making up ~50% of the company’s sales, I’m not willing to give it a more growth-tech oriented valuation quite yet.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

When I bought shares, they were trading for ~13x and ~15x. Well, when I sold AAPL at $193 and $209, the multiples has expanded to ~16.5x and ~18x, respectively. These aren’t terribly high multiples, though they are both above AAPL’s 10-year average P/E ratio of ~15.5x. To me, I think fair value is probably somewhere in the 16x P/E range, and looking at AAPL’s current $11.45 estimate for 2019, we arrive at a ~$185 price target. So, shares weren’t overvalued by much when I sold them, but I think they were a bit pricey, and since I was so overweight, I was happy to reduce this risk and take double-digit profits.

I also should mention that while I was very happy to see the company continue to return mountains of cash to its shareholders when it makes its 2019 dividend raise/buyback announcement back in April, I was a bit disappointed with the size of the dividend increase. Apple only increased the dividend by 5.5%, which was lower than many high single digit/low double digit expectations. The ~$100-plus buyback definitely helped to assuage some of the disappointment associated with the missed expectations. I’ve said this before, but I remain bullish over the long term because I believe that using its cash hoard to buy back shares in the present helps to make long-term dividend growth more sustainable. Unlike other big-tech names, AAPL management has done a great job of successfully reducing its share count by significant margins with its share repurchase program and I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon.

But, in the present, it’s also worth mentioning that the recent rally that shares have experienced has lowered the current yield down to the 1.5% area. While this isn’t bad, it also means that there are other DGI alternatives with significantly higher yields and similarly strong long-term DGI prospects. The lower yield makes AAPL less compelling to own (as a massive overly weight position, anyway). Admittedly, if these shares were yielding 3%-plus, I probably wouldn’t have sold them. But, like I said before, the market is a big place and it shouldn’t be hard to put the cash to work at a higher yield.

By taking profits into the pre-earnings rally, I assumed that I would either have the opportunity to buy back AAPL lower (with a higher yield) or buy shares of another high quality dividend grower with a higher yield. And since the shares that I sold were viewed as trading vehicles rather than long-term investments, I’m more than happy to use that cash to augment my income stream via the manual dividend growth strategy that I touched on before.

At the end of the day, I’m happy with the trade. Sometimes when I make a sale I feel seller’s remorse. Sometimes, I don’t think you can know whether or not that will happen until you officially click that “confirm trade” button. That hasn’t happened this time. Obviously when I sold shares I didn’t know that Trump would post a tweet that sparked a global sell-off days later. But I did know that a myriad of potential problems and headwinds always are looming on the horizon, which is why I think it’s important for investors to manage their holdings in a way that protects them from outsized and unnecessary risks. I haven’t bought back Apple yet, but I may very well do so in the coming day. I’m looking at a handful of names that have fallen in the recent sell-off. I’m a bit hesitant to dive into this dip head first because we’re still less than 10% away from all-time highs. However, I'm seeing many high-quality DGI holdings down double digits from their recent highs, and if the valuation is right, I usually do my best to ignore the macro noise and focus on the fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.