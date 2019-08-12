Gear Energy's Free Cash Flow Potential Is Uncertain

Gear Energy reduced its leverage again during this quarter thanks to its limited capital program.

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) reported strong free cash flow and reduced its leverage during Q2. Also, considering the low leverage, management announced the intention of initiating a share buyback program. And despite the guidance was confirmed, the market didn't react as the stock price stayed close to its multi-year lows.

Besides the usual uncertainties around the limited egress capacity in Canada, the market may have difficulties to estimate Gear's free cash flow potential. The company can't hold its production flat with its reduced H1 capital program.

Thus, after having a close look at the Q2 results, I'll discuss the sustaining capital and the corresponding free cash flow potential.

Image source: Gear Energy

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 was about deleveraging

During Q2, production increased 2% year over year to reach 7,161 boe/d. Due to the Steppe acquisition during Q3 2018, the production mix is leaning towards more light/medium oil and less heavy oil.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Considering the acquisition, the production increase is modest. But the company reduced its capital program during H1 to reduce its leverage. Compared to the expectations, the H1 results are disappointing. But management confirmed the full-year guidance.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

The company experienced restrictions with pipeline apportionments and limited crude-by-rail activity. Since the beginning of the year, Canadian differentials improved thanks to the production curtailment in Alberta. But the structural issues remain, and the company is still exposed to egress capacity issues.

Due to the higher production volume and the recovery of Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, funds from operations increased to C$17.1 million compared to C$13.7 million the year before.

And, with a net capital program of C$3.2 million, the net debt decreased to C$72.1 million from C$85.7 million at the end of the previous quarter. The net debt dropped by about C$19.8 million since the beginning of the year.

The net debt to annualized funds from operations ratio is now at a safe level at 1.1x. Even with the disastrous Q4 2018, the net to annualized funds from operations ratio stays reasonable at 1.6x.

Uncertainties around the sustaining capital

The net debt ratios are low. And with the stock price at C$0.47, the EV/DACF ratio seems very attractive at about 2.7x. But the leverage ratios and the EV/DACF valuation don't take into account the required capital to hold production flat.

Taking into account the capital program of C$13.5 million during H1, the free cash flow and the associated net debt reduction were impressive. But the capital program wasn't sufficient to hold production flat. Without the extra production of about 1,000 boe/d from the Steppe acquisition, the H1 production would have dropped by about 11% year over year.

Management didn't give any indication about the sustaining capex. And due to the Steppe acquisition in September 2018, the year-over-year comparisons are not straightforward. The acquisition impacted FD&A costs and production volumes.

In my previous article, I estimated the sustaining costs at C$22.63/boe based on the 3-year average proved FD&A costs. With the midpoint of the production guidance of 6,950 boe/d, the corresponding sustaining costs amount to C$22.63/boe * 6,950 boe/d * 365 days = C$57.4 million.

But let's estimate the sustaining capex with other methods.

In its latest presentation, management indicated a base decline rate of 28% and a capital efficiency of C$16,500/boe/d in 2017.

Source: Presentation July 2019

Assuming these numbers stayed constant, and considering the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance, sustaining capex would amount to 6,950 boe/d * 28% * C$16,500/boe/d = C$32.1 million. This estimate is much lower than my previous calculation. But it's based on 2017 numbers, and it doesn't take into account the Steppe acquisition.

There's another way to estimate the sustaining capex. The pricing sensitivity table below indicates management plans the 2019 capex to reach C$45 million as the net debt would stay stable at about C$90 million with an FFO estimate of C$45 million.

Source: Presentation July 2019

It means management plans to reach its guidance range of 6,800 boe/d to 7,100 boe/d with a capital program of C$45 million. The comparison with the 2018 production of 6,748 boe/d isn't straightforward because of the partial contribution of the Steppe assets in 2018.

For a fair comparison, I estimate the 2018 production would have reached about 7,648 boe/d with the full-year contribution from the Steppe assets.

Thus, the capex of C$45 million isn't enough to sustain the 2018 production based on a production of 7,648 boe/d. The midpoint of the 2019 guidance of 6,950 boe/d implies a gap of 698 boe/d compared to my 2018 estimated production with the full-year contribution from the Steppe assets.

Assuming a capital efficiency of C$16,500/boe/d, the company would need C$45 million + 698 boe/d * C$16,500/boe/d = C$56.5 million to sustain a production of 7,648 boe/d.

Thus, the corresponding sustaining capex for the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance of 6,950 boe/d would be about C$56.5 million/7,648 boe/d * 6,950 boe/d = C$51.3 million.

Free cash flow potential

Considering the lack of information, the range of sustaining capital estimates is wide. But we can use this range to value the company with three scenarios: low, medium, and high sustaining costs.

The H1 production of 7,020 boe/d is close to the midpoint of the full-year production guidance. Thus, I annualize the H1 funds from operations of C$32.14 million to estimate the 2019 funds from operations at C$64.3 million.

The table below calculates the free cash flow yields based on the sustaining costs scenarios I listed.

Source: Author

Due to the uncertainties around the required capital to hold production flat, the free cash flow yield estimates vary from 6.31% to 29.46%.

Management could support the stock price by communicating its sustaining costs estimates. But a higher stock price would reduce the potential returns of the share buyback program the company is planning to initiate.

Considering my uncertainties about the sustaining costs, I prefer to stay on the sidelines. My pessimistic scenario corresponds to a free cash flow yield of only 6.31% with a WTI price at US$57.36/bbl.

Conclusion

With a limited capital program during Q2, the company reduced again its net debt compared to the previous quarter. As the leverage is now back to safe levels, the capital program will ramp up during H2, and management indicated its intention to buy back shares.

But, due to the Steppe acquisition and the lack of information, the uncertainty around the sustaining capital is high. Depending on the assumptions, the corresponding free cash flow yield estimates vary by a wide margin.

Thus, with the stock price at C$0.47, I prefer to stay on the sidelines until I get clarification about the sustaining costs.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.